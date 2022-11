LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Mental health and addiction are often seen in tandem – and both often have stigma and shame attached to them. Dr. Neera Gupta has treated patients with diagnoses that include both substance abuse disorders as well as behavioral health disorders, and provides insight into how to recognize warning signs and support those who need care.