Carthage Bulldogs Head Coach Scott Surratt on playoff game at Texas High
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Bulldogs will be taking on Van Alstyne this week in the area playoff. Head Coach Scott Surratt, who previously coached at Texas High, spoke out about his return. He said, “Yeah, you know, I coached at Texas High for eight years and you know,...
Tigers overcome sluggish start to earn Bi-District Championship
, , The Daingerfield Tigers overcame a sluggish start and multiple penalties to become Bi-District Champions as they defeated Anderson-Shiro on Nov. 11 at the Historic Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville. The Tigers and Owls were scoreless after the first quarter, with both teams unable to punch the ball into the endzone. Daingerfield broke the stalemate in the second period, as Chase Johnson hit Amarion Simon-Jones for a 97-yard touchdown pass. A Jonathan Solis extra-point gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead, which was a lead they would not relinquish for the remainder of the contest. Johnson then added a 13-yard touchdown run...
Center takes bi-district win over Liberty-Eylau
The Center Roughriders took on the Liberty-Eylau Leopards at Hallsville in the first week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season and came away with the victory, 67-21. In a cold and wet Friday night contest, Kaden Dixon accounted for about three-fourths of the Riders yardage and more...
Carthage Head Coach Scott Surratt looks ahead to this week's playoff matchup
Beckville Coach Cody Ross on what he expects during the playoffs. Head Coach Cody Ross on Beckville's win on Rivercrest and their next game against Joaquin: "Expect nothing but a big battle Friday night, and and hopefully we’ll come out on top.”. Red Zone Top 10 dominates competition in...
Red Zone Top 10 dominates competition in bi-district round
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Just how hard is it to get into the Top 10?. Well, for starters no one lost from the list so there were no changes for the final list of the season. The 10 teams, plus a few more that are just on the outside looking in, put up big performances. The 10 squads outscored their bi-district opponents 508-96. Three squads: Newton, Malakoff and Lovelady, all picked up shutouts. Timpson was a blocked field goal away from making it four shutouts.
Some Not Happy Kilgore ISD is Canceling School This Friday
Your Kilgore, TX Bulldogs playoff run is alive and well. However some people in East Texas aren't happy that this week's game will be affecting every student in the entire school district. Yesterday Kilgore ISD announced that due to logistical complications of transporting students to the game as well as...
TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas
After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
WebXtra: Hamptons of Tyler women knit hats for shelter
A recent arrival to East Texas remains on a mission to help a children’s research hospital and clean up Texas roadways. Montana native Bob Sistok now resides in Alba and is raising money to donate to St. Jude Chrildren’s Research Hospital by getting donations for every bag of trash he picks up along East Texas roadways. The Marine Corps veteran is doing all the clean-up work himself, starting in Wood County, and through donations has now raised over $10,000 for St. Jude. He talks about his two-fold mission of keeping Texas clean and helping children who suffer life-threatening diseases.
Kudos to the Super 1 Manager in Longview, TX Who Paid Woman’s Bill
Shout out to the manager at Super 1 on Highway 80 in Longview, TX for being such a perfect example of kind customer service in ETX. So often, it seems like the headlines we read are mostly fraught with BAD NEWS. It can be exhausting, for sure. But here in East Texas, when we run across stories of people being kind to other people in Longview, Hallsville, Tyler, Kilgore, and all around East Texas, it's a reminder that there are still so many good things happening in this crazy world of ours.
Power restored to south Tyler after outage
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are nearly 700 people without power in south Tyler on Wednesday morning. According to ONCOR, 670 people are without power and the company expects restoration by noon. An employee at Green Acres Baptist Church said they are on emergency power and have been told the neighborhood is experiencing an outage.
Line break disrupts water service in Marshall near Martin Lake Road
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Marshall has been notified of a water main break along highway 59 near Martin Lake Rd. Crews have been dispatched to identify and fix the issue. Be advised, residents and business from Cox Road south on highway 59 and areas west to S Washington may experience low to no water pressure.
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
Do You Want Two Huge Satellite Dishes in Tyler, Texas?
What has been an eye sore for us for the past few weeks could be something that you use. Here at our radio station studios in Tyler, Texas we recently did an upgrade on some satellite equipment that we use. But part of that process included removing the old equipment and now it’s just sitting around and before we just haul it away, we wanted to see if you could use it.
Lanes reopened after overturned 18-wheeler closes traffic on Highway 271 in Tyler
UPDATE: All lanes of traffic on Highway 271 have been reopened, according to Tyler Police. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police are on the scene of a Thursday morning crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler in the 8800 block of Highway 271. Officials said all lanes of traffic on the highway are closed and drivers are […]
Two bald eagles shot dead in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches game wardens are asking for the public’s help in locating the criminal that shot and killed two bald eagles on or around Oct. 28. This crime took place on County Road 283 in Nacogdoches County. Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward...
East Texas Women: Carmela Davis is bringing magic to East Texas and beyond
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from Piney Woods. This week, we head to Longview and introduce you to a woman who brings magic to the lives of others, one light at a time. Meet Carmela Davis, the woman who does it all. She is a mother. “I […]
Linda Davis headlines Thanksgiving concert Nov. 19 at Texas Country Music Hall of Fame
SHREVEPORT, La. - Grammy-winning Nashville recording artist Linda Davis is coming home to Panola County for Thanksgiving and wants to see as many friends, family and fans as possible at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame on Nov. 19. Tickets are $30 each for reserved seats or $300 for...
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
The Hughes Spring community continues to recover after a tornado ripped through the city two weeks ago. City of Jacksonville moves forward with converting golf course clubhouse into new civic center. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jacksonville residents voted in support of adding an additional two percent Venue Tax to...
Water line break in Kilgore leads to traffic advisory
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Due to a break in a water line, Kilgore Police Department announced a traffic advisory for drivers to seek alternate routes if you travel Woodlawn Street between US 259 S and Commerce Street. City crews are currently working on the water line break on Woodlawn near S Martin Street. To get […]
