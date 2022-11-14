Everything You Need To Know About The 4th Pow(H)er Awards

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

If it empowers Black women, count us in! HelloBeautiful and our sister site MadameNoire are the official media sponsors of the Support Your Girlfriends Women’s Pow(H)er Two Day Experience presented by the Tene Nicole Creative Agency.

This year’s two-day event will be held in NYC at the tourist attraction and architectural marvel The Hudson Yards. The event kicks off on November 15 with the inaugural POW(H)ER Conference with Support Your Girlfriends’ dynamic network of unapologetic women Motivational Speaker Lucinda Cross, Serial Entrepreneur Sherene Wood, Financial Expert Sherkera Green, Award-Winning Journalist Charreah Jackson, Marketing Guru Sandra Garcia, Beauty Exper Nadine Ramos and Leadership and Executive Coach Angelina Darrisaw.

On November 16, attendees, honorees and guests will gather for the Annual Pow(H)er Awards dinner. This year’s Unapologetic Award recipients include Fashion & Lifestyle Architect Misa Hylton, Successful Entpreprener Pinky Cole, Producer & Host Kelly Jackson, Producer Tonya Lewis Lee, Marketing Maven Lauren Maillian, Social Justice Leader Linda Sarsour, Change Maker Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Multimedia Maven and Survivor Lyndsay Levingston, and Investor and Venture Capitalist Erica Duignan!

VIP ticket holders will be treated to a wellness soiree earlier in the day. The first 25 Two-Day holders are invited to participate in the Private Pow(H)er VIP Wellness Soiree presented by Brace Life Studios with Celebrity Trainer Robert Brace! The private wellness retreat will take place on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

HB’s Managing Editor, Shamika Sanders, and MN’s Managing Editor, Ida Harris, also be presenting fierce entrepreneur, Tray Kearny, with the Tiffany R. Warren award. Tune into our social media accounts for all your behind the scenes access!

It’s not too late to purchase tickets, click here!

