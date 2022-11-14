ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year

Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
New York City’s budget just grew to $104 billion. Here’s what you need to know.

New York City Mayor Adams and his “fiscal discipline”-minded administration released mid-year modifications to the budget on Tuesday, announcing $2.5 billion in savings over the next three and a half years, through fiscal year 2026. The revised plan increases this fiscal year’s budget from $101 billion in the adopted budget in July to roughly $104 billion now, but keeps it balanced.
ULURP shouldn’t be taken for granted

Everyone knew Bruce Teitelbaum would face an uphill battle to get his 917-apartment proposal for 145th Street, One45, through the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure. In its first renditions, One45’s affordability concessions looked like scraps, and the project drew the ire of local New York City Council Member Kristin Richardson Jordan. While Teitelbaum offered hundreds more affordable units when the proposal made it to the City Council, it was not enough to earn Richardson Jordan’s approval. But even after pulling the project in May, he was not finished with the site. In September, he announced, much to the chagrin of everyone, that he was building a truck depot.
Zellnor Myrie and Diana Richardson are engaged

Love was in the air at Somos as lawmakers, political operatives and lobbyists descended on Puerto Rico for the annual post-election legislative retreat. On Saturday, the last full day of the conference, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and former Assembly Member Diana Richardson got engaged, multiple sources told City & State. The pair have dated for years, and though they’ve never publicly announced their relationship, they haven’t gone out of their way to hide it. Their courtship has been an open secret among New York political circles, going back to Myrie’s first campaign for state Senate in 2018. The pair represented partially overlapping districts in Central Brooklyn, and in 2020, they protested for racial justice together at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, both getting pepper sprayed by the NYPD.
