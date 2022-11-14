Read full article on original website
China's super-rich like Alibaba's Jack Ma have seen billions of dollars wiped from their fortunes as the economy slumps
China's super-wealthy have seen their fortunes tumble by the most in 24 years, per the Hurun Rich List. Alibaba founder Jack Ma's net worth dropped 29% to $25.7 billion, as tech bosses took a hit. China's zero-COVID policy and the Ukraine war fallout are among factors that hit the economy...
Citadel's Ken Griffin warns the US economy will enter an immediate 'great depression' if China invades Taiwan and cuts off access to its semiconductor industry
The US economy would immediately enter a great depression if China invades Taiwan, according to Citadel founder Ken Griffin. Griffin's warning is predicated on the US potentially losing access to Taiwan's semiconductor industry. "We are playing with fire here, let's be very clear," Griffin said at a Bloomberg conference on...
US stocks fall after last week's big rally as investors digest Fed messaging on rate hikes
US stocks ended lower on Monday, losing steam after last week's huge rally. Investors digested comments from Fed officials. Vice chair Lael Brainard said the pace of rate hike could soon slow. Crypto was still dealing with the fallout from FTX's collapse,with bitcoin hovering at two-year lows. US stocks fell...
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 6 cyclical ‘smokestack’ stocks may be worth owning
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of cyclical stocks that have "caught fire" recently, making them potential great additions to portfolios. "Sell the techs into any strength … because they're right in the middle of the Federal Reserve's blast zone. But as for the cyclical smokestack stocks? Many of them could be worth owning," he said.
Top Wall Street Analyst Follows Warren Buffett’s Lead and Says Buy Top Semiconductor Stocks
As Warren Buffett takes a surprising $5 billion stake in a semiconductor maker, BofA Securities suggests it is time for investors to test the waters with these five top picks in the arena that may be poised to turn around next year.
Russia-Ukraine war live: attacks on Odesa and Dnipro in what appears to be latest Russian mass strike on Ukraine
Kyiv and Dnipro air defence systems working to shoot down incoming rockets, officials say
Asian benchmarks mostly decline amid lingering China worries
Asian shares mostly declined Thursday amid concerns about the impact of China's “zero-COVID” strategy mixed with hopes for economic activity and tourism returning to normal. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai, while gaining in Sydney. Oil prices fell. Market watchers noted worries about how the Federal Reserve might not ease up on its aggressive interest rate hikes, which are aimed at curbing inflation pressures. Much of the market’s prior rally on Wall Street was due to such hopes, including easing inflation. “Markets are still unconvinced that the U.S. Fed will opt for lower magnitude rate hikes...
msn.com
Dow, S&P 500 end lower as investors hit pause on stock- market rally, Target results disappoint
U.S. stocks finished lower Wednesday following a big profit miss at Target heading into the holiday season and as strong October retail sales revived concerns about the Federal Reserve’s likely pace of interest rate hikes. How stocks traded. S&P 500 fell 32.94 points, or 0.8%, ending at 3,958.79, near...
CNBC
Dollar loses ground after economic data boosts risk appetite
The U.S. dollar lost ground to other currencies after U.S. economic data provided further evidence that inflation was starting to ease. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday echoed weekend comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that interest rates need to keep rising to battle inflation. The U.S. dollar lost...
NASDAQ
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks slip as hawkish Fed comments spook markets
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on Monday tracked losses in U.S. markets after hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official tempered hopes of a less aggressive monetary policy in the world's largest economy. At 1056 ET (0249 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell...
ValueWalk
How Will UK Markets React To Tomorrow’s Autumn Budget?
Tomorrow, UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver his Autumn Budget, which he has warned will include tax rises and significant cuts to public spending. His predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, has given him a difficult act to follow. When the mini-budget package was revealed to include a series of unfunded tax cuts on 23 September, the pound fell to a 37-year low against the dollar.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower As Target Earnings Mute Holiday Retail Outlook
Stocks ended lower Wednesday as a weaker-than-expected reading on retail strength from Target (TGT) - Get Free Report offset market relief following reports that a missile which struck a small town in Poland likely wasn't fired from Russia. The missile, which landed late yesterday in the small Polish village of...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Chip stocks hammered in Asia, dollar firms on Fed outlook
TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chip stocks took a beating on Thursday, sending most Asian share indexes lower, following grim signals from Micron Technology overnight about excess inventories and sluggish demand. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar rebounded after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales suggested the Federal Reserve was unlikely to ease up...
ValueWalk
Fintech Adoption Among Younger Generations Are Taking Flight At An Aggressive Pace
Despite fintech companies and startups seeing a sharp decline in funding this year, adoption of its products and services has been widespread among younger consumers as technological innovation is helping to fuel the financial services sector. Across all major regions in the world, fintech funding has sharply plummeted against the...
ValueWalk
These Are The 10 Best-Performing IPOs In 2022 Through October
The IPO market has been slow this year as investors’ risk appetite for new issues hit a record low. As of last month, there were just 161 initial public offerings in 2022, the fewest since 2016. In 2021, there were 1,035 IPOs. Poor performance of recent IPOs is another...
Asia-Pacific leaders tackle trade, sustainability in Bangkok
The Ukraine war, great power rivalry in Asia, inflation and food and energy shortages are among the troubles vying for attention at an Asia-Pacific Rim summit
