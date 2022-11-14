ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, Nasdaq jumps 1.5% amid optimistic inflation data

U.S. stocks gained Tuesday amid another cooler-than-expected inflation report, even as fresh geopolitical tension threw a wrench into the rally midday. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed higher by 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) inched higher by 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped 1.5% higher, for its best close since September.
u.today

Edward Snowden Reveals His Crypto Market Prediction

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
msn.com

3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
CNBC

Nasdaq and S&P 500 rise following another lighter-than-expected inflation report

The S&P 500 rose Tuesday after another report signaled that inflation could be slowing. The broad market index advanced 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73 points, or 0.2%. Major indexes traded off their highs, with the Dow and S&P briefly dipping...
NASDAQ

Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 6 cyclical ‘smokestack’ stocks may be worth owning

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of cyclical stocks that have "caught fire" recently, making them potential great additions to portfolios. "Sell the techs into any strength … because they're right in the middle of the Federal Reserve's blast zone. But as for the cyclical smokestack stocks? Many of them could be worth owning," he said.
freightwaves.com

US imports from China falling faster than from other countries

America and China remain intimately intertwined via trade despite worsening tensions over Taiwan and the Russia-Ukraine war. More than a third of all U.S. containerized imports arrive from China. More than a sixth of China’s export value derives from U.S. purchases. But there are growing signs of at least...
Futurism

The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy

The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
ValueWalk

These Are The 10 Best-Performing IPOs In 2022 Through October

The IPO market has been slow this year as investors’ risk appetite for new issues hit a record low. As of last month, there were just 161 initial public offerings in 2022, the fewest since 2016. In 2021, there were 1,035 IPOs. Poor performance of recent IPOs is another...
MARYLAND STATE
msn.com

U.S. stocks finish up Friday to snap back-to-back losses, but still slide for the week

U.S. stocks ended higher Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each snapping two straight days of losses. Still, all three major benchmarks finished with weekly losses as investor worry about the Federal Reserve’s path of monetary tightening. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy