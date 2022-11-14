Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis refuses to rule out presidential run
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was pulled into a conversation about his future presidential prospects as he appeared on the HBO political talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher” last week. While criticizing the Democratic Party for purportedly over-prioritizing identity and diversity when it comes to its candidates, Maher suggested Polis' sexuality — he's an openly gay man — would be at an advantage “when you run for president." “The Democratic...
coloradonewsline.com
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tests positive for COVID
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, according to a news release from his office. Polis is asymptomatic and will continue his work as governor remotely from home until he is no longer contagious after five days if he continues to see no symptoms. The news release...
How blue is Colorado? Exit poll finds top GOP nominees never stood a chance with voters
Colorado Democrats won over just about every demographic group they could in their sweeping victory in last week’s election, according to a poll released Tuesday. Unaffiliated voters? Gov. Jared Polis won them by a 33-percentage-point margin over Heidi Ganahl, his Republican challenger. U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet won them by 25 percentage points over GOP rival Joe O’Dea.
coloradopols.com
Heidi Ganahl: The New Best Loser in Colorado History
Now that the 2022 election is behind us (most of us, anyway), there are a number of questions to be answered. Chief among them: Just how historically bad was Hiedi Heidi Ganahl’s campaign for Governor?. Bad. Really, really bad. Like, all-time bad. In fact, we’d say that Ganahl has...
kiowacountypress.net
Caraveo wins in race to represent Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District
(The Center Square) - Democrat Yadira Caraveo has won the race for Colorado's newly-formed 8th Congressional District, beating out Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer. The tight race was called by the Associated Press Tuesday afternoon, one week following Election Day. Caraveo, a state representative, received 48.4 percent of the vote in the...
msudenver.edu
Q&A: How Democrats won Colorado’s midterm elections
A blue wave hit Colorado this year, giving Democrats control of the governor’s office, the state House and the state Senate. Both parties were shocked by the results. So what happened?. Metropolitan State University of Denver’s Robert Preuhs, Ph.D., professor and chair of the Department of Political Science, breaks...
Next update is Friday for Boebert vs. Frisch in CO-3 race
The Colorado District 3 race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch is still undecided.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Now Is a Good Time For the CO Springs Gazette To Stifle Itself
Colorado Republicans are saying they want to improve themselves, and a good way to move forward would be for the state’s top-money Republican, Phil Anschutz, to stifle the Colorado Springs Gazette’s impetuous and extremist editorial board, led by editor Wayne Laugesen. The Gazette board, and especially Laugesen, are...
Colorado Springs Independent
Democrats keep control of all levers of power in Colorado, El Paso County stays red
Despite El Paso County voters’ loyalty to the GOP, Colorado reasserted its status as a blue state in the Nov. 8 election, reelecting Democrats in all statewide offices, including Gov. Jared Polis. In fact, Polis walloped Republican Heidi Ganahl by a 57-41 margin and tallied just 4 percentage points...
Gov. Polis tests positive for COVID-19 just 2 months after receiving booster
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, a little more than two months after receiving the omicron-specific booster targeting the BA.5 variant of the novel coronavirus.
Colorado considering plan to allow paralegals to represent clients in court
DENVER — Colorado is looking to be the next state in the nation to allow non-lawyers to practice law by creating a new legal license. The Colorado Supreme Court on Wednesday will hold an open session to hear verbal input on a plan to license paralegals and paraprofessionals to allow them to represent clients in family court.
Colorado approves $6.8 million in incentives for five companies
An electronic materials and process solutions company approved $3.8 million in incentives to commit to a site in Colorado Springs. It's the largest in a group of grants awarded by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to five companies Thursday. In all, The OEDIT’s Economic Development...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Gun control — for Colorado’s criminals
A federal court ruling has drawn a brighter line between the right to arms for law-abiding citizens — and the need for strict laws to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. The ruling underscores the folly of Colorado’s legislature in watering down those laws. As reported...
coloradopols.com
CD-3 Voters With Faulty Ballots Suddenly Extremely Popular
As Denver7’s Colette Bordelon reports, in the rush to “cure” ballots by close of business today in Colorado’s unexpectedly close CD-3 race between Democrat Adam Frisch and Republican incumbent freshman locus of outrage Lauren Boebert, voters who had a temporarily disqualifying error on their ballot, usually unsigned or an issue with their signature not matching official records, have become the subject of a nationwide campaign to “encourage” them fix the problem and have their vote counted. And like anyone who finds themselves suddenly on the receiving end of large numbers of text messages, phone calls, and door knocks from salesman, missionaries, and/or political campaigns, it’s certainly a jarring experience:
Colorado woman charged in Capitol riot sentenced
COLORADO, USA — A Colorado woman whose boyfriend previously pleaded guilty to parading inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been sentenced after pleading guilty to the same charge, according to federal court documents. Jennifer Horvath pleaded guilty on August 12 to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in...
coloradosun.com
Colorado sees big increase in new businesses after filing fees drop to $1
The number of new businesses filing to start in Colorado hit a third-quarter record and attracted more newcomers than in the second quarter — an unusual feat since there’s usually a lull after the second quarter, according to data from the Colorado Secretary of State. There’s a good...
aspenpublicradio.org
Colorado Latinos overwhelmingly voted for Democrats despite Republican hopes to win them over
A new exit poll from the Colorado Latino Policy Agenda shows Latino voters in Colorado overwhelmingly voted for Democratic candidates in this year’s midterm elections. It also finds the majority of Latino voters supported key ballot measures. The poll is conducted around elections every two years. This year, it...
cpr.org
Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins
The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
cpr.org
Colorado air regulators vastly underestimated ozone pollution from some oil and gas operations due to a data error
Colorado air regulators withdrew large parts of a draft plan to cut ozone pollution Friday, acknowledging that it underestimated emissions coming from some oil and gas drilling and hydraulic fracturing operations. The admission, detailed in a notice sent to state air commissioners, sends regulators back to the drawing board as...
History Will Be Made as Psychedelic Convention Comes to Colorado
Colorado has seen some big changes recently, notably the passing of a proposition decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms this past election. Not missing a beat, a unique and groundbreaking convention will be coming to the state next year celebrating all things psychedelics. A Psychedelic Convention is Coming to Colorado. The convention will...
Comments / 0