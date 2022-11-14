Read full article on original website
Tom Izzo applauded, John Calipari questioned by national media after Michigan State stuns No. 4 Kentucky
Kentucky was not able to slam the door shut multiple times despite a herculean effort from big man Oscar Tshiebwe. Meanwhile, embattled forwards Mady Sissoko (16 points, eight rebounds) and Joey Hauser (23 points, eight rebounds) had their fingerprints all over Michigan State's upset victory. "I’m proud of guys like...
No. 1 prospect Juju Watkins commits to Southern California over South Carolina women's basketball, Stanford
COLUMBIA – South Carolina women's basketball lost its top remaining target in the Class of 2023 to Southern California on Tuesday. No. 1 prospect Judea "Juju" Watkins chose the Trojans over the Gamecocks and Stanford. Watkins, a 6-foot-2 guard from Los Angeles, announced her commitment live on ESPN at...
Notre Dame Hoops Lands Three Five-Star Recruits
Notre Dame's women's basketball team landed three five-star recruits in its 2023 class
Three observations from Kansas’ 69-64 win against Duke in Champions Classic
Kansas basketball improved to 3-0 on Tuesday with a 69-64 win over Duke in the Champions Classic. Even with a strong first half on the defensive end especially, KU trailed and struggled to keep pace with Duke in the second half. But the Jayhawks dominated over the final minutes of the game and finished the game on a 15-5 run to clinch the victory.
Defending champion Highland playing with chip on their shoulder
"This team has worked really hard and they have had a chip on their shoulder ever since we started at the end of May because they see social media and they listen, and people think maybe we wont be very good without Jose," coach Justin Woody said. "You know, you cant replace 40 points and 20 rebounds, but you can do it with 5 people picking up the slack collectively."
Know Your Foe: Kansas State Offensive Breakdown
Kansas State has one of the best offenses in the league, highlighted by one of the toughest backs in the country
LSU basketball vs. New Orleans: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for in-state showdown
The 2-0 Tigers will be taking on a foe from Louisiana for the first time this season as the New Orleans Privateers come to town for the eighth-ever meeting between the two programs and first since 2019. LSU leads the all-time series at 7-1. UNO enters this one led by...
