Soccer-Australia offer ‘love and respect’ to woo Ronaldo
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – A-League boss Danny Townsend has made a bid to lure Cristiano Ronaldo to the Australian top flight, while admitting it might not be able to compete financially with rival offers for the disaffected Manchester United star. Ronaldo’s future at United is up in the air after...
World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about the group stage
The FIFA World Cup is set to open on Nov. 20 in Qatar for the first time. The World Cup begins with the group stage and the 32 teams looking to make it out.
China’s BYD expands electric vehicle operation in Brazil
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd will start selling two new electric vehicle models in Brazil this month, betting on favorable political and environmental developments in Latin America’s largest vehicle market, the company said. “I believe now is the right time politically and environmentally for...
Macron says Australia submarine deal was not about confronting China
(Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that an agreement to build submarines for Australia, which has since been scrapped, was not about confrontation with China. Macron was speaking at the Asia Pacific Economic Coordination (APEC) forum in Bangkok. (Reporting by Eduardo Baptista, Writing by Tony Munroe;...
