Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
x1071.com
In the 608: Donate to the Madison Reading Project today
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Reading Project has launched its third annual Community Book Drive to fill the homes of children with new books this holiday season. With a goal of providing 15,000 new books in December, more than 12,000 children will receive the books via Empty Stocking Club, community partners, schools, and social workers.
x1071.com
WATCH: Consumer protection experts provide holiday shopping tips
MADISON, Wis. — As we get closer to the holiday season, the state’s top consumer protection agency has some advice before you start your holiday shopping. Watch the segment from News 3 Now This Morning above. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
x1071.com
WATCH: Sights and sounds after the season’s first snowfall
MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now photojournalist Lance Heidt set out across the Madison area Wednesday to capture the sights and sounds following the region’s first snowfall of the season. Download the First Warn Weather app to stay up-to-date on current weather conditions and the latest forecast. COPYRIGHT...
x1071.com
Season’s first snow impacts roads, ski slopes in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. – The calendar still says fall, but the feel of winter is officially upon us in Madison as the season’s first true snowfall took over Tuesday. For both the City of Madison Streets Division and at Tyrol Basin Ski Resort, their seasons start now. The city...
x1071.com
AAA: Thanksgiving travel will be near pre-pandemic levels this year
MIDDLETON, Wis. — AAA expects Thanksgiving travel to approach pre-pandemic levels this year. The organization is forecasting 1.1 million Wisconsinites will travel next week. Nationwide, the group expects 54.6 million Americans will travel during Thanksgiving week; of those, 48.7 million will travel by car and just over 4.5 million will travel by plane.
x1071.com
Lengthy sentence for Brooks will help Waukesha community heal as parade tragedy anniversary nears, city leaders say
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks’ lengthy sentence that will keep him behind bars for the rest of his life was an important step toward helping the Waukesha community heal nearly a year after the Christmas parade tragedy, city leaders said Thursday. Brooks, 40, was sentenced Wednesday to six...
x1071.com
Wisconsin beats in-state rival UW-Green Bay 56-45, improve to 3-0
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin men’s basketball keeps its perfect start alive after beating in-state rival UW-Green Bay 56-45 Tuesday night. The Badgers were led by Jordan Davis who had 11 points and three rebounds. He also went 3-6 from distance. Steven Crowl and Max Klesmit each added 9 points. As a team, they shot 30.2% from the field (16-53).
x1071.com
Portion of S. Brearly Street to close for 2 weeks amid BRT prep work
MADISON, Wis. — A portion of South Brearly Street will be closed for the next two weeks as city engineering staff make changes to the existing curbs and pavement in the area. City officials said crews will be working on the roadway at East Washington Avenue for roughly two...
x1071.com
WATCH: Car crashes into Middleton nail salon, sending employee to hospital
MIDDLETON, Wis. — A nail salon employee was injured Tuesday after a driver accidentally crashed into the building’s storefront. Middleton police said they responded to Le Nails Salon on University Avenue shortly after 1:45 p.m. after getting a report that a car had crashed into the building. According...
x1071.com
“Things might’ve been different’: Monroe mom has ‘Got Your Back’ through suicide prevention app
MONROE, WIS. — There’s no one fix to ending depression and anxiety. Teri Ellefson knows this but she refuses to give up hope. After the death of her son by suicide, she’s using an app to make an impact. In the decade since the Green County mom...
x1071.com
Bronson Koenig serves as Wisconsin’s honorary captain against UW-Green Bay
MADISON, Wis. — Bronson Koenig served as Wisconsin’s honorary captain against UW-Green Bay on Tuesday night as the team continues its season long celebration of 125 years of basketball. Koenig was a key contributor on UW’s back-to-back Final Four teams and left Madison 12th on the program’s all-time...
x1071.com
Groups celebrate National Apprenticeship Week
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Groups across south-central Wisconsin are celebrating National Apprenticeship Week. In Rock County, the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board and Blackhawk Technical College teamed up to host an event aimed at teaching business members and educators how to build a workforce pipeline through youth and registered apprenticeship programs.
x1071.com
Evansville man killed in Rock County crash identified
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials have identified the Evansville man killed in a crash near Janesville over the weekend. Bradley Shoemaker, 66, died at a hospital from injuries he suffered in a crash late Sunday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and County Highway H. According to the...
x1071.com
Madison Public Market project still alive after council approves TIF district funding as part of budget
MADISON, Wis. — Members of Madison’s Common Council passed the latest city budget after two days of lengthy meetings and debate, including an amendment that provides a lifeline to the long-planned Madison Public Market project. The amendment opens the door to more funding for the Public Market proposal...
x1071.com
Local law enforcement: When winter weather outside gets frightful, make sure driving isn’t
MADISON, Wis. — With the first snowfall comes less visibility and slippery conditions, and despite it coming every year, local law enforcement officials said there are always drivers out there that need to be reminded that road behavior has to change with the seasons. “(It’s) generally a thing that...
x1071.com
Respiratory illnesses increasing in southern Wisconsin ahead of Thanksgiving
MADISON, Wis. – Respiratory illnesses have spiked across southern Wisconsin in the last month, medical experts say. Adult RSV cases are 10 times higher than last year, and respiratory ER visits in Rock County alone are up 35%. “All three of these viruses (COVID, RSV, Flu) we have seen...
x1071.com
Madison Starbucks workers join national strike effort
MADISON, Wis. — Starbucks workers in Madison went on strike Thursday, joining workers from more than 100 stores around the country in a national attempt to get the coffee giant to recognize widespread unionization efforts within its stores. Lee Marfyak, a shift supervisor at the Starbucks on Madison’s Capitol...
x1071.com
UW Health marks milestone kidney transplant
MADISON, Wis. — The UW Health Transplant Center says it recently reached a milestone few transplant centers in the country have reached, transplanting its 12,000th kidney. It’s a notable accomplishment due to the size of UW Health’s program compared to others that have reached the milestone, according to Dr. Dixon Kaufman, the medical director for the UW Health Transplant Center.
x1071.com
Mercyhealth, Blackhawk Technical College announce new scholarship for students studying health fields
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Mercyhealth and Blackhawk Technical College have announced a new scholarship program to help students studying fields that will lead them to jobs in the healthcare industry. The Mercyhealth Making Lives Better Scholarship will cover tuition, fees and books for students at Blackhawk Technical College studying in...
x1071.com
Dane Co. Executive Parisi vetoes jail amendment in 2023 County Budget
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi signed the 2023 County Budget on Wednesday, setting aside more than $850 million for work around the area. “The past few years of a pandemic, and more recently poverty exacerbated by inflation, serve as frank reminders of the need to always plan for tomorrow,” Parisi said. “The 2023 Dane County budget builds upon the work we’ve done over the past decade.”
Comments / 0