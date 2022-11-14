ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

In the 608: Donate to the Madison Reading Project today

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Reading Project has launched its third annual Community Book Drive to fill the homes of children with new books this holiday season. With a goal of providing 15,000 new books in December, more than 12,000 children will receive the books via Empty Stocking Club, community partners, schools, and social workers.
MADISON, WI
WATCH: Consumer protection experts provide holiday shopping tips

MADISON, Wis. — As we get closer to the holiday season, the state’s top consumer protection agency has some advice before you start your holiday shopping. Watch the segment from News 3 Now This Morning above. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
MADISON, WI
WATCH: Sights and sounds after the season’s first snowfall

MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now photojournalist Lance Heidt set out across the Madison area Wednesday to capture the sights and sounds following the region’s first snowfall of the season. Download the First Warn Weather app to stay up-to-date on current weather conditions and the latest forecast. COPYRIGHT...
MADISON, WI
AAA: Thanksgiving travel will be near pre-pandemic levels this year

MIDDLETON, Wis. — AAA expects Thanksgiving travel to approach pre-pandemic levels this year. The organization is forecasting 1.1 million Wisconsinites will travel next week. Nationwide, the group expects 54.6 million Americans will travel during Thanksgiving week; of those, 48.7 million will travel by car and just over 4.5 million will travel by plane.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin beats in-state rival UW-Green Bay 56-45, improve to 3-0

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin men’s basketball keeps its perfect start alive after beating in-state rival UW-Green Bay 56-45 Tuesday night. The Badgers were led by Jordan Davis who had 11 points and three rebounds. He also went 3-6 from distance. Steven Crowl and Max Klesmit each added 9 points. As a team, they shot 30.2% from the field (16-53).
MADISON, WI
Bronson Koenig serves as Wisconsin’s honorary captain against UW-Green Bay

MADISON, Wis. — Bronson Koenig served as Wisconsin’s honorary captain against UW-Green Bay on Tuesday night as the team continues its season long celebration of 125 years of basketball. Koenig was a key contributor on UW’s back-to-back Final Four teams and left Madison 12th on the program’s all-time...
MADISON, WI
Groups celebrate National Apprenticeship Week

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Groups across south-central Wisconsin are celebrating National Apprenticeship Week. In Rock County, the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board and Blackhawk Technical College teamed up to host an event aimed at teaching business members and educators how to build a workforce pipeline through youth and registered apprenticeship programs.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Evansville man killed in Rock County crash identified

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials have identified the Evansville man killed in a crash near Janesville over the weekend. Bradley Shoemaker, 66, died at a hospital from injuries he suffered in a crash late Sunday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and County Highway H. According to the...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Madison Starbucks workers join national strike effort

MADISON, Wis. — Starbucks workers in Madison went on strike Thursday, joining workers from more than 100 stores around the country in a national attempt to get the coffee giant to recognize widespread unionization efforts within its stores. Lee Marfyak, a shift supervisor at the Starbucks on Madison’s Capitol...
MADISON, WI
UW Health marks milestone kidney transplant

MADISON, Wis. — The UW Health Transplant Center says it recently reached a milestone few transplant centers in the country have reached, transplanting its 12,000th kidney. It’s a notable accomplishment due to the size of UW Health’s program compared to others that have reached the milestone, according to Dr. Dixon Kaufman, the medical director for the UW Health Transplant Center.
MADISON, WI
Dane Co. Executive Parisi vetoes jail amendment in 2023 County Budget

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi signed the 2023 County Budget on Wednesday, setting aside more than $850 million for work around the area. “The past few years of a pandemic, and more recently poverty exacerbated by inflation, serve as frank reminders of the need to always plan for tomorrow,” Parisi said. “The 2023 Dane County budget builds upon the work we’ve done over the past decade.”
DANE COUNTY, WI

