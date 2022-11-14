ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasure Island, FL

suncoastnews.com

The Nature Coast Fishin' Report: Fishing from shore should start paying off

There are times of the year when fishing from shore along the Nature Coast may be a better play. That time begins now. Nights are cooler and Gulf temperature have fallen dramatically from all the rain and cooling winds of Tropical Storm Nicole, so the coming days should see a big uptick in action in residential canals, creeks, off seawalls and in backwaters for redfish, snook, trout, black drum, mangrove snapper and sheepshead. Live shrimp is the go-to bait, though frozen shrimp works just as well for snapper, sheepshead and drum.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

SPFR: Couple rescued from sinking car in Pinellas County

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Pinellas County deputy and a St. Pete paramedic pulled two people to safety after their car plunged into a pond Thursday evening. According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, an off-duty deputy saw a vehicle crash into a pond at Ulmerton Road and Feather Sound Drive around 5:45 p.m.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Construction underway to replace 80-year-old water main in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — With Tampa's ongoing efforts to improve its water delivery infrastructure, construction is now underway to replace an 80-year-old water main on West Columbus Drive. Once complete, this project will reportedly enhance water quality and pressure along with reducing the number of water main breaks. Crews will...
TAMPA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Walden Lake Development Proposal Works Its Way Through Planning Department

The latest round of design plans, derived from resident feedback, feature more open green space for conservation, recreation and aesthetic purposes. Fujio Cho, considered to be the founding father of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, U.S.A., once said ‘plans are things that change.’. For the owners of Walden Lake, LLC who...
PLANT CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

What is a sea pork? All about the blobs spotted on Siesta Key Beach

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — People taking their usual stroll along Siesta Key Beach this week spotted something unfamiliar along the white crystal sand – hundreds of gelatinous, alien-like blobs. They're called sea porks, and they're some of the most highly-evolved marine invertebrates. Sea porks, also called sea squirts...
fox13news.com

Tampa uses faster, cheaper method to fix nearly 100-year-old underground pipes

TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa said it is working to fix many aging underground pipes, and it's using a method that doesn't involve major heavy machinery. The method officials are using is called "Pipe-lining," and it can be done in a matter of days instead of weeks. It's a quick and easy way to reinforce existing pipes without digging up the street.
TAMPA, FL
cityofnewportrichey.org

Traffic Pattern Changes Along Madison Street (Effective 11/22/22)

Traffic Pattern Changes Along Madison Street (Effective 11/22/22) As a result of a recent traffic study, the City of New Port Richey Public Works Department announces the following traffic pattern changes along Madison Street:. The existing single stop at the intersection of Madison Street and Kentucky Avenue will be converted...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
fox13news.com

Annual hiking spree returns to Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. - With temperatures dropping, Hillsborough County is hoping residents will want to take a hike. The county’s annual hiking spree runs from November through March. "We pick trails that are at all of the preserves, parks and rec centers and put them together on a list," said...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Pebble Park To Open Thursday In Riverview

  RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Hillsborough County will celebrate the opening of its newest conservation park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pebble Park, 9955 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578, encompasses 27 acres formerly owned by The Mosaic Company and borders the Alafia River.
RIVERVIEW, FL

