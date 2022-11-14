Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Storms caused more beach erosion, damaged dune walkovers beyond repair in Treasure Island
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - Crews in Treasure Island Monday started removing two dune walkovers they said Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole damaged beyond repair. Public works crews said Nicole specifically took more sand from part of Sunset Beach than they’ve lost in recent history. "Previously, we’d lose maybe...
suncoastnews.com
The Nature Coast Fishin' Report: Fishing from shore should start paying off
There are times of the year when fishing from shore along the Nature Coast may be a better play. That time begins now. Nights are cooler and Gulf temperature have fallen dramatically from all the rain and cooling winds of Tropical Storm Nicole, so the coming days should see a big uptick in action in residential canals, creeks, off seawalls and in backwaters for redfish, snook, trout, black drum, mangrove snapper and sheepshead. Live shrimp is the go-to bait, though frozen shrimp works just as well for snapper, sheepshead and drum.
fox13news.com
SPFR: Couple rescued from sinking car in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Pinellas County deputy and a St. Pete paramedic pulled two people to safety after their car plunged into a pond Thursday evening. According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, an off-duty deputy saw a vehicle crash into a pond at Ulmerton Road and Feather Sound Drive around 5:45 p.m.
fox13news.com
Traffic, trash and loud noise: Indian Rocks Beach residents want stricter guidelines for vacation rentals
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. - Indian Rocks Beach residents are fed up. They have voiced that their quiet neighborhoods are filling up with vacation rental homes that can sometimes turn into party houses. They’re concerned about safety and noise, but that’s just the beginning of it. There are...
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fights flames engulfing abandoned Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fought a fire at an abandoned house early Thursday afternoon in Tampa. A 911 call came in from a neighbor next door to a home on North 66th Street nearby East Columbus Drive about visible flames and smoke coming from what he believed to be an abandoned house.
Construction underway to replace 80-year-old water main in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — With Tampa's ongoing efforts to improve its water delivery infrastructure, construction is now underway to replace an 80-year-old water main on West Columbus Drive. Once complete, this project will reportedly enhance water quality and pressure along with reducing the number of water main breaks. Crews will...
New developments with poor irrigation causing major flooding for Wesley Chapel residents
Neighbors in Wesley Chapel are flooded out. They say the water is not from a storm, but rather construction along State Route 56.
plantcityobserver.com
Walden Lake Development Proposal Works Its Way Through Planning Department
The latest round of design plans, derived from resident feedback, feature more open green space for conservation, recreation and aesthetic purposes. Fujio Cho, considered to be the founding father of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, U.S.A., once said ‘plans are things that change.’. For the owners of Walden Lake, LLC who...
'Not too many calls like this end well': Clearwater firefighters recount underwater rescue
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Just before 10:30 Saturday morning, Clearwater Fire & Rescue got the call. "Rescue 48 was dispatched. We received multiple calls advising a vehicle had crashed and went to the pond," said Lieutenant Benjamin McBride. A 69-year-old woman had an apparent medical emergency, she lost control of her car and veered into the water.
What is a sea pork? All about the blobs spotted on Siesta Key Beach
SIESTA KEY, Fla. — People taking their usual stroll along Siesta Key Beach this week spotted something unfamiliar along the white crystal sand – hundreds of gelatinous, alien-like blobs. They're called sea porks, and they're some of the most highly-evolved marine invertebrates. Sea porks, also called sea squirts...
fox13news.com
Short-term vacation rentals in Indian Rocks Beach divide residents, property owners
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. - Short-term rentals took center stage Tuesday night in Indian Rocks Beach where the city commission held a special meeting to discuss issues and concerns related to vacationers. The town called for the special meeting after receiving countless complaints about tourists being publicly intoxicated, knocking on...
City Of St. Petersburg Facility Closures & Trash, Recycling Collection Adjustments
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Due to the holiday, certain City facilities and services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Residential trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Thursday will be made on Wednesday. Monday, Tuesday, and Friday collections remain
Bay News 9
Indian Rocks Beach to address problems with weekend rental homes
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — John Perruccio and his wife fell love with Indian Rocks Beach back in 2015. Tuesday, residents and city leaders of Indian Rocks Beach will discuss stricter guidelines for vacation rentals. Mayor Joanne Kennedy says they are going to be looking at new inspections, fees...
fox13news.com
Tampa uses faster, cheaper method to fix nearly 100-year-old underground pipes
TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa said it is working to fix many aging underground pipes, and it's using a method that doesn't involve major heavy machinery. The method officials are using is called "Pipe-lining," and it can be done in a matter of days instead of weeks. It's a quick and easy way to reinforce existing pipes without digging up the street.
Bay News 9
Sailing Center offers opportunity to take in the sights around St. Pete on a boat
ST. PETERBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Sailing Center, which has roots that date back all the way to the 1940s, offers opportunities to get aboard one of its boats used to instruct and learn how young and old can get into the hobby of sailing. What You Need...
cityofnewportrichey.org
Traffic Pattern Changes Along Madison Street (Effective 11/22/22)
Traffic Pattern Changes Along Madison Street (Effective 11/22/22) As a result of a recent traffic study, the City of New Port Richey Public Works Department announces the following traffic pattern changes along Madison Street:. The existing single stop at the intersection of Madison Street and Kentucky Avenue will be converted...
Construction worker dies after being crushed by 3,000-pound bundle of lumber at Port Tampa Bay
A construction worker was killed Wednesday in an accident at Port Tampa Bay, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
fox13news.com
Annual hiking spree returns to Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. - With temperatures dropping, Hillsborough County is hoping residents will want to take a hike. The county’s annual hiking spree runs from November through March. "We pick trails that are at all of the preserves, parks and rec centers and put them together on a list," said...
Pebble Park To Open Thursday In Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Hillsborough County will celebrate the opening of its newest conservation park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pebble Park, 9955 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578, encompasses 27 acres formerly owned by The Mosaic Company and borders the Alafia River.
