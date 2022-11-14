ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Business Insider

Results: Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne loses her bid for reelection against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Cindy Axne ran against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District. The 3rd District is located in the southwestern region of Iowa. Axne raised more than triple the amount as Nunn. Experts said the race was either a "toss-up" or "leans Republican." Election...
IOWA STATE
The Hill

Here’s what happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived. The panel, like all other select committees established...
FOX 28 Spokane

Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
ALASKA STATE
KCCI.com

'A traitor to our nation': Iowa Democrats react to Trump announcement

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Democrats believe people are ready to move on from the former president. Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls believes Iowans are growing tired of Donald Trump. Trump announced his third presidential campaign Tuesday. “I think Iowans are exhausted by the nonstop extremism conspiracy theories...
IOWA STATE
Business Insider

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from the battleground state of Virginia, won against first-time House hopeful Yesli Vega in 2022's congressional election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Yesli Vega in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. Though Joe Biden clinched Virginia in 2020, Donald Trump carried Spanberger's district twice. A Vega win would have helped House Republicans in their quest to reclaim power. Election 2022 Virginia Results Explore more...
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says no to federal child care aid

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office and leaders in the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services declined to sign off on a federal grant application that could have brought Iowa $30 million in funding for child care services.The governor's office did not want to commit $3 million in matching state funds towards child care, the Dispatch reports.Why it matters: One of the state's biggest concerns is access to child care, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and disproportionately hurts women in the workplace.A 2021 state report showed one in four Iowans live in a child care desert. That figure jumped...
IOWA STATE
Washington Examiner

GOP forced to recast pitch in Georgia runoff after Democrats hold Senate majority

Republicans were left pondering how to motivate grassroots turnout for Herschel Walker in a December runoff versus Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) after Democrats preserved their majority with wins in Nevada and Arizona. For days since the midterm elections, Republicans flooded inboxes with email fundraising appeals imploring grassroots conservatives to support...
GEORGIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans

My mom was in the hospital most of the week before Election Day. It wasn’t planned, so she had not voted early or requested an absentee ballot before she was admitted. I knew she wanted to vote, so last weekend I called her county auditor’s office to ask about voting from the hospital. Iowa’s law […] The post Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Iowa U.S. Senators express opposition to Mexico’s proposed U.S. corn ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWQC) - U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) are urging the U.S. Trade Representative to intervene in Mexico’s plan to end imports of U.S. genetically modified corn. According to Sen. Ernst’s office, Mexico’s proposed ban would effectively phase-out the import of 90 percent of U.S. corn by January 2024. Currently, Iowa corn growers export 16 million tons to Mexico each year.
IOWA STATE

