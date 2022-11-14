Read full article on original website
Republican Zach Nunn ousts Cindy Axne to flip sought-after Iowa district
Rep. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa) is projected to be defeated by Republican state Sen. Zach Nunn, flipping a seat that GOP leaders had seen as among their best pickup opportunities of the cycle. The Associated Press called the race at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday. Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District includes the heavily Democratic...
Two races in Washington state could tip scales in Congress
SEATTLE — Control of Congress could come down to one or two seats in Washington. In the 8th Congressional District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier faces Republican Matt Larkin. In the open seat in the 3rd Congressional District, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez faces Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent, who edged...
Summer Lee becomes first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania
Progressive Democrat Summer Lee won election to the House on Tuesday, becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania. For Lee, it’s the second time she’s made history. Four years ago, Lee became the first African American woman from the region elected to the state House in Harrisburg.
Lawmakers will have to “step up” for West Virginia as state loses a member of Congress next year
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As West Virginia loses a lawmaker in Congress next year, political experts say the newly-elected U.S. Representatives will have to “step up” to make sure West Virginia’s voice remains strong in Washington DC. Because West Virginia has lost population, the election map was...
Results: Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne loses her bid for reelection against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Cindy Axne ran against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District. The 3rd District is located in the southwestern region of Iowa. Axne raised more than triple the amount as Nunn. Experts said the race was either a "toss-up" or "leans Republican." Election...
Here’s what happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived. The panel, like all other select committees established...
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
New Jersey House seat flips as Republican Thomas Kean Jr. defeats Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski
Republican Thomas Kean Jr. defeated Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.
Schumer skips over Feinstein, 89, for Senate president pro tem, third in presidential line of succession
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is picking Sen. Patty Murray to be the next Senate president pro tempore in 2023 after Sen. Patrick Leahy retires.
'A traitor to our nation': Iowa Democrats react to Trump announcement
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Democrats believe people are ready to move on from the former president. Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls believes Iowans are growing tired of Donald Trump. Trump announced his third presidential campaign Tuesday. “I think Iowans are exhausted by the nonstop extremism conspiracy theories...
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from the battleground state of Virginia, won against first-time House hopeful Yesli Vega in 2022's congressional election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Yesli Vega in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. Though Joe Biden clinched Virginia in 2020, Donald Trump carried Spanberger's district twice. A Vega win would have helped House Republicans in their quest to reclaim power. Election 2022 Virginia Results Explore more...
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley spoke out. The post Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins appeared first on NewsOne.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says no to federal child care aid
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office and leaders in the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services declined to sign off on a federal grant application that could have brought Iowa $30 million in funding for child care services.The governor's office did not want to commit $3 million in matching state funds towards child care, the Dispatch reports.Why it matters: One of the state's biggest concerns is access to child care, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and disproportionately hurts women in the workplace.A 2021 state report showed one in four Iowans live in a child care desert. That figure jumped...
Democrats to maintain control of the United States Senate
Democrats will maintain control of the Senate in the next term after it was declared that Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has won her reelection campaign.
How much support does Donald Trump have in Iowa ahead of big announcement?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The world is watching for what's promised to be a big announcement from former President Donald Trump Tuesday night. The Republican is expected to launch another presidential campaign. He teased a possible run earlier this month during a rally in Sioux City. "I ran twice....
With race against Lauren Boebert undecided, Adam Frisch attends House orientation
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — With the race for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District still too close call, Democrat Adam Frisch was in Washington, D.C., to attend orientation for new members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Rep. Lauren Boebert was also in Washington and meeting with fellow Republicans who were...
Who is Hakeem Jeffries, House Democrats' likely next leader?
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, is considered the top pick to be the Democrats' leader in the House, after Nancy Pelosi announced she will step down.
GOP forced to recast pitch in Georgia runoff after Democrats hold Senate majority
Republicans were left pondering how to motivate grassroots turnout for Herschel Walker in a December runoff versus Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) after Democrats preserved their majority with wins in Nevada and Arizona. For days since the midterm elections, Republicans flooded inboxes with email fundraising appeals imploring grassroots conservatives to support...
Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans
My mom was in the hospital most of the week before Election Day. It wasn’t planned, so she had not voted early or requested an absentee ballot before she was admitted. I knew she wanted to vote, so last weekend I called her county auditor’s office to ask about voting from the hospital. Iowa’s law […] The post Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa U.S. Senators express opposition to Mexico’s proposed U.S. corn ban
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWQC) - U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) are urging the U.S. Trade Representative to intervene in Mexico’s plan to end imports of U.S. genetically modified corn. According to Sen. Ernst’s office, Mexico’s proposed ban would effectively phase-out the import of 90 percent of U.S. corn by January 2024. Currently, Iowa corn growers export 16 million tons to Mexico each year.
