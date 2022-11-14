Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office and leaders in the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services declined to sign off on a federal grant application that could have brought Iowa $30 million in funding for child care services.The governor's office did not want to commit $3 million in matching state funds towards child care, the Dispatch reports.Why it matters: One of the state's biggest concerns is access to child care, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and disproportionately hurts women in the workplace.A 2021 state report showed one in four Iowans live in a child care desert. That figure jumped...

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO