Splatoon 3’s next season looks super chill, with new maps, weapons, and highly anticipated features
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) After a big win from Big Man in the Splatoon 3 Pokémon-themed Splatfest, Nintendo has announced some big plans for its big shooter. The second season of Splatoon 3, named Chill Season 2022 is starting just a few weeks from now, dropping new content and a number of features that veteran players have been asking for since its September launch. The biggest fish to fry are the Big Run mode and X Battles.
The PlayStation 1 Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
For a period of about six years, from its launch at least until the PlayStation 2 launched, the original PlayStation was the best-selling console ever made. The PS1 revolutionized the industry with its CD-based games and made PlayStation a household name practically overnight. The PlayStation Classic reboot bombed in part thanks to the lack of quality games available, as part of the original console's success was its massive lineup that took full advantage of the then-powerful console's capabilities — all in higher 3D quality than its primary competitor, the Nintendo 64.
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01
The Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 roadmap details everything new dropping in Season 01
Nintendo Switch Users Can Now Play Major 2022 PlayStation Exclusive
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a major PlayStation console exclusive from earlier this year. 2022 has been a big year for PlayStation exclusives between the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Because of juggernauts like these games, many forget about one of this year's first great PlayStation exclusives, Sifu from Slocap. When it was released back in February, it was notably only available via PC, PS4, and PS5. It's still not come to Xbox consoles, but it did come to Nintendo Switch this week.
Witcher 3's Free Next-Gen Update Arrives Next Month Alongside Complete Edition
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update will launch on December 14, CD Projekt Red has announced. The upgrade arrives as part of the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. CD Projekt Red is promising a "plethora of enhancements" such as...
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Popular Nintendo GameCube Game Getting Remaster Next Year
A popular Nintendo GameCube is getting a remaster on February 17, 2023. The Nintendo GameCube didn't sell very well, especially compared to Nintendo machines like the 3DS and Nintendo Switch, but it also didn't sell as poorly as the Wii U, and like any Nintendo console, it had lots of great games. Meanwhile, in 2003 the likes of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and the original Call of Duty were released. It was a big year for releases, so much so that games like Tales of Symphonia somewhat flew under the radar, despite reviewing well and being part of a long-running RPG series. As you may remember, while Tales of Symphonia eventually came to other platforms, it debuted as a GameCube exclusive. If you haven't pieced it together yet, Tales of Symphonia is the game in question.
Top Video Games This Holiday Season; Show Your Kids (Gamer) This List!
2022 has been a killer year for games; Stray, The Quarry, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and Elden Ring; just to name a few. Well as we enter the holiday season, I wanted to do a little homework to help make your gift giving for kids, and gamers alike, super easy this year. So here it is...
Xbox Game Pass Users May Get One of Ubisoft's Best-Selling Games Soon
Recent Xbox rumors suggest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may soon see one of Ubisoft's biggest games added to the service. Over in one of the regional pages for the Xbox store, a listing for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was seen with the Xbox Game Pass badge affixed to it. Neither Xbox nor Ubisoft have made any announcements about Assassin's Creed Valhalla coming to the subscription service at this time, but given how past releases have been handled, it wouldn't be surprising to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla added.
Top-Rated PS4 Game from 2020 Drops to Just $10
A PlayStation 4 game from 2020 which just so happens to be one of the best games to come to the PlayStation platform this year is on sale now for only $10. What's more, the game even comes with some extra content, too, since it's the "Definitive Edition" of the original. The game in question is a Dragon Quest title called Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive – Definitive Edition, a game which normally goes for $39.99.
Phil Spencer Reacts Hilariously to Microsoft Flight Simulator Demo; Here are the New Features Introduced with the 40th Anniversary Edition
Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most exciting titles on Xbox and PC. At the moment the game is celebrating its 40th Anniversary by releasing the most advanced version of the title, which comes with exciting features that players can try out. On the topic of Microsoft Flight Simulator,...
Overwatch 2's Mid-Season Patch Delayed, Leaving Mei Unplayable
Overwatch 2's mid-season update has been delayed at the last minute, leaving original hero Mei unplayable for the time being. A post on the official forums confirmed the patch has been pushed back due to an unexplained “critical issue” that was discovered shortly before it was due to go live.
God of War: Ragnarok Creates New Record for the Franchise through Day 1 Sales; PlayStation All-Star Battle Royale made Canon Through New Conversation in the Game
God of War: Ragnarok is one of the most exciting releases of 2022, and it recently bagged the most nominations at The Game Awards 2022. God of War: Ragnarok was one of the most anticipated titles of 2022, and it did not disappoint. As reported by GameIndustry.Biz, the game is well on its way to top the UK charts. Almost all God of War titles, other than the first and God of War: Ascension, have debuted at the No. 1 spot on the UK charts.
How to join enemy squads in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is here, and with it comes a ton of new features and mechanics, some of which are entirely new ideas for the battle royale genre. Assimilation is a new and unique mechanic that allows players to join or recruit enemy players into their squad, meaning those who are unlucky enough to be the last of their squad or find themselves face-to-face with a squad’s last player can still have a fighting chance of getting the win by teaming up with new players — If they accept. This guide explains how to use this new mechanic and gives you a few details on it works.
The Crisis Core: FF7 remaster performance chart shows how complicated console gaming has become
The remaster of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII is out in less than a month, and if you have any recent console platform, you’ll be able to play it. But depending on which console you have, the resolution and frame rate will differ quite a bit, demonstrating just how complex console gaming has become.
Pokemon Finally Brings Ash's Classic Pokemon Back to the Anime: Watch
Pokemon's anime has finally made good on Ash Ketchum's 25 year long journey by having him become the world champion in the newest episode of the series, and the occasion was celebrated in quite the huge way by bringing back all of Ash's classic Pokemon favorites to help Pikachu in a huge moment. Ash has been spending his time in Pokemon Journeys working his way up through the World Coronation Series, and he ended up taking on his biggest challenge yet with the grand finals of this tournament pitting him against the undefeated champion Leon in the process.
Phil Spencer says Xbox's streaming console is still years away
Microsoft’s Xbox streaming console, currently in development under the codename Keystone, will likely stay in development for quite a while longer, Xbox head Phil Spencer said, despite being near completion. Spencer said a few members of the Xbox team are already playing on the streaming console and testing it, but the problem isn’t how Keystone performs.
'The Witcher 3' finally hits PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on December 14th
CD Projekt Red has revealed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will finally be available on December 14th. The studio hasn't shown off what gameplay looks like on those consoles or many details about what's in store, but it plans to reveal more during a livestream event sometime next week.
Xbox Head Phil Spencer Confirms That Call of Duty Will Stay on PlayStation; Open for Long Commitment With Sony
Xbox’s Phil Spencer says that Call of Duty titles are going to stay on PlayStation consoles. Speaking to The Verge, Spencer said that he is not planning to pull the rug from under Sony’s feet. He says that there is no contract both companies can write that says Call of Duty will forever be on PlayStation consoles.
