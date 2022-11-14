ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Changes to social study standards irk those who wrote them

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In a marathon, eight-hour meeting on Oct. 20, Utah State Board of Education member Jennie Earl, made motion after motion, to make big changes to a re-write of Utah’s social studies standard. The lengthy meeting, included multiple additions and subtractions proposed by Earl.
How technology can help the prevalence of mental illness here in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — According to studies that were done by nicerx.com, Utah residents are shown to have the highest prevalence of mental health issues. The data shows that almost 30% of Utahns are suffering from some form of mental illness. What’s even more concerning is that many look past seeking any form of help, which can often make these issues much worse.
Public lands to be managed by state? Utah officials say it’s unlikely for now

(The Center Square) – Approximately 63 percent of Utah’s public lands is managed by the federal government, according to the latest drafting of the state’s resource management plan. But could the oversight for Utah’s public lands, along with the revenue they generate, ever be handed over to the state? Executive Director of the State’s Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office Redge Johnson told the State Federalism Committee this week that, while...
US gives protections to rare Midwest bird as prairie suffers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government Thursday announced protections for two populations of a rare prairie bird that’s found in parts of the Midwest, including one of the country’s most prolific oil and gas fields. The lesser prairie chicken’s range covers a portion of the oil-rich...
Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
The average Utah family will only travel this far for Thanksgiving

On Good Things Utah this morning – A special call out for our viewers this morning – do you know a Remarkable Woman? Nominate them now now and let everyone know how great they are! Head over to www.abc4.com and click on the Community tab, then nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life. Our thanks to Doterra for being our local sponsor of this year’s campaign.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
