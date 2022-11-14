Read full article on original website
New meat, poultry investment could help Utah
The Biden-Harris administration recently announced more than $223 million in grants and loans to increase meat and poultry competition and economic opportunities.
Utah DOT offers hilarious new option for state flag
The Utah Department of Transportation believes the people in charge of selecting the state's new flag missed the mark. Perhaps they needed a bright orange cone to lead them in the right direction?
What better way to hang out with the family than joining the Utah Human Race?
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) The 17th annual Utah Human Race is going to be held on Thanksgiving morning like it is every year. If you’re not familiar with this event, it is considered one of the largest 5K/10K events in the state with all proceeds directly benefitting the Utah Food Bank.
It’s National Apprenticeship Week! How you can get some training for the workforce without the student loans
LAYTON, UT (Daily Dish) – Trying to find the best career path can be tough—especially if you do not want to go to college and would rather head straight to the workforce but aren’t sure what you want to do. Registered Apprenticeships just one of the many alternatives to a traditional college education.
Changes to social study standards irk those who wrote them
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In a marathon, eight-hour meeting on Oct. 20, Utah State Board of Education member Jennie Earl, made motion after motion, to make big changes to a re-write of Utah’s social studies standard. The lengthy meeting, included multiple additions and subtractions proposed by Earl.
How technology can help the prevalence of mental illness here in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — According to studies that were done by nicerx.com, Utah residents are shown to have the highest prevalence of mental health issues. The data shows that almost 30% of Utahns are suffering from some form of mental illness. What’s even more concerning is that many look past seeking any form of help, which can often make these issues much worse.
Public lands to be managed by state? Utah officials say it’s unlikely for now
(The Center Square) – Approximately 63 percent of Utah’s public lands is managed by the federal government, according to the latest drafting of the state’s resource management plan. But could the oversight for Utah’s public lands, along with the revenue they generate, ever be handed over to the state? Executive Director of the State’s Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office Redge Johnson told the State Federalism Committee this week that, while...
‘Pretty shocking’: Utah woman warns others about radon after cancer diagnosis
LEHI, Utah — A Utah woman is warning others about the danger of radon after she received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis for non-smoking lung cancer. “The oncologist explained that it had metastasized,” Lehi resident Kerri Robbins said. “So it had gone from my lungs to my brain.”
New billion-dollar Utah prison experiences water pipe break
Officials tell FOX 13 News normal operations have resumed after a water break at the new Utah State Prison occurred in the female housing section on Tuesday.
Bill upending how Utahns pay for water gets dammed up in the legislature
A bill that would have dramatically changed how Utahns pay for water will not be advancing in the state legislature this year.
US gives protections to rare Midwest bird as prairie suffers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government Thursday announced protections for two populations of a rare prairie bird that’s found in parts of the Midwest, including one of the country’s most prolific oil and gas fields. The lesser prairie chicken’s range covers a portion of the oil-rich...
Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
The average Utah family will only travel this far for Thanksgiving
On Good Things Utah this morning – A special call out for our viewers this morning – do you know a Remarkable Woman? Nominate them now now and let everyone know how great they are! Head over to www.abc4.com and click on the Community tab, then nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life. Our thanks to Doterra for being our local sponsor of this year’s campaign.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
Utah man jumps into freezing river to save woman
A Utahn made a heroic rescue Saturday morning when he decided to jump into a freezing river in Idaho to save a life.
Experts urge Utahns to be prepared for inversion season ahead
Inversion season is here and state leaders want those in the valley to be prepared and do their part in reducing emissions.
Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
Raising awareness of unclaimed cash in Utah
Imagine having extra money going into the holidays and finding it doesn't require loads of overtime at work.
RSV surge forces Utah hospital to pause certain surgeries, procedures
A recent influx of Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases has forced a Utah hospital to postpone certain surgeries and procedures as staff deal with the rising number of patients.
