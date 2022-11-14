ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Steph Curry Has A Message For Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson has struggled to start the season. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are an iconic NBA duo. Together, they form the splash brothers. Of course, these two are some of the most prolific shooters the NBA has ever seen. They have won four NBA titles together, and they have an opportunity to win more.
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Going Wild Over Latest Rumor

Although the Los Angeles Lakers were able to get a much-needed win on Sunday, all fans would agree that the team has a long way to go before it’s really and truly competitive. Most people have come to the conclusion that this team won’t get better unless some new...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change

Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bleacher Report

Ndamukong Suh, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract After Linval Joseph Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they've agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal was done. Suh appeared to confirm the deal in a post on his Twitter account after Schefter's report:. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Klay Thompson Needs to Stop 'Wrapping Himself Up' in Every Shot, Kerr Says

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson's struggles are largely mental, as he continues the worst stretch of his professional basketball career. “In some ways right now Klay just has to get out of his own way and free himself up and just play, enjoy the game instead of wrapping himself up in every single shot. ... He just needs to just relax and go play," Kerr told reporters before Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sporting News

Kawhi Leonard knee injury analysis: Doctor explains potential causes, concerns and why Clippers are being extra cautious

The recent setback facing Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard during his road to recovery from a torn ACL grows more concerning with time. Leonard, who suffered the injury in June of 2021 and underwent reconstructive surgery a month later, missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season before returning to the floor this October. As exciting as Leonard's return to action was, it was short-lived, as he appeared in just two of LA's first three games before being sidelined with knee stiffness."Leonard last played on Oct. 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Nets' Ben Simmons Says He's Gotten Injections for Knee Injury: 'Not a Made-Up Thing'

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons is not a fan of the pushback he's gotten from some fans about his ongoing knee injury. “You’re obviously not gonna be happy when anybody’s out,” Simmons told Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic. “But for me, I’ve been dealing with the knee since the start of the season. It’s been swollen. I had PRP (platelet-rich plasma injections). I had blood drained a couple times. So it’s not a made-up thing, you know? It’s a real thing.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Bleacher Report

Knicks Hot Takes After 1st Month of 2022-23 NBA Season

The New York Knicks were aiming to make the 2022-23 NBA season their turnaround campaign after a rough go in 2021-22. That isn't happening. At least, nothing we've seen through the first month suggests this group is on the verge of a rebound. The Knicks are aimlessly driving down a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy