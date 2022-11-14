Deals on boots, slippers, shoes, and robes? It can only mean one thing: the Black Friday sale at UGG is almost here! UGGs have come a long way since they took the 2000s by storm, and we can’t say our feet weren’t rejoicing when they finally came back in style. Unfortunately, that feeling of walking on a fluffy cloud doesn’t come cheaply if you want the real deal and not some fabulous fakes or cheap knock-offs. Luckily, UGG’s biggest and most anticipated sale of the year, their Cyber Week Closet sale, will be in full swing soon. Here’s everything we know about UGG Black Friday 2022—deals offered, what to buy at UGGs on Black Friday, and more.

7 HOURS AGO