Sephora’s 2022 Black Friday Sale Sneak Peek Just Dropped
While some of us are excitedly awaiting Black Friday deals for tech and home (this is finally the year for the KitchenAid Stand Mixer!), we're also saving our dough (pun intended) for the pricey beauty products we love, like Créme de la Mer. Sephora always comes through with huge, once-a-year-deals, and last year we saw big deals like Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Lipsticks for just $5 (usually $18), Marc Jacobs Foundation 50% off, priced at just $20, and Clinique's award-winning Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel at just $16, more than 50% off.
All Your Favorite UGG Styles Slated for Big Black Friday Discounts, Plus Members-Only 50%-Off Deals to Shop Now
Deals on boots, slippers, shoes, and robes? It can only mean one thing: the Black Friday sale at UGG is almost here! UGGs have come a long way since they took the 2000s by storm, and we can’t say our feet weren’t rejoicing when they finally came back in style. Unfortunately, that feeling of walking on a fluffy cloud doesn’t come cheaply if you want the real deal and not some fabulous fakes or cheap knock-offs. Luckily, UGG’s biggest and most anticipated sale of the year, their Cyber Week Closet sale, will be in full swing soon. Here’s everything we know about UGG Black Friday 2022—deals offered, what to buy at UGGs on Black Friday, and more.
MacBook Air M1 Is $799 at Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale Right Now—Its Best Price Ever
Best Buy is the ultimate destination for major deals on all kinds of gadgets and tech toys. Carrying a wide variety of brands from Apple and Samsung to Nikon and GoPro, there’s a little something for everyone at one of America’s biggest personal electronics stores. That's why we're especially excited to share everything there is to know about Best Buy's Black Friday sale!
Holland America Line Cruise Ships Offer These Black Friday Deals
Thanksgiving is fast upon us. For many, that means spending time with family and other loved ones while over-indulging on food and drink.
This "Tailgater's Dream" Triple Slow Cooker’s Is On Sale for $33 Until Saturday
If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen. And Tru’s Triple Slow Cooker has gained popularity for allowing people to do just that. Recently, the Internet was buzzing about the Tru Triple Slow Cooker’s price drop at Kohl’s. The game-changing product for hosts and people who just can’t be bothered to spend hours by the stove had gone from $49.99 to $45.99.
You can get an Echo Show for Just $35 on Amazon
No it’s not Black Friday just yet, but the deals are already flowing like a waterfall that’s been around for ages. And Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report is joining in on the party with discounts for every Echo Show—aka a smart display powered by Alexa—currently in their device lineup.
