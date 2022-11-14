ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 and Its ‘Bittersweet’ Goodbye: ‘It Was Like a Tear Fest’

When creator Liz Feldman began writing “Dead to Me,” Netflix’s dark comedy about the undying bond between two polar opposite women, it was an exercise in therapy and healing; the longtime comedic writer-producer — who had experienced yearslong infertility issues and the loss of close friends and relatives to sudden illness — had no intention of making a streaming hit, but the series’ explorations of loss, grief and finding compassion in others resonated, from a global audience to the Television Academy. And in Season 3, more twists and turns abound, as do the triumphs of friendship, depths of despair and swells of hope.
‘The Menu’ Film Review: Ralph Fiennes Serves Revenge, Cold or Hot, But Always With Style

You’ll find many mysteries in Mark Mylod’s gourmet horror comedy “The Menu,” not the least of which is the impenetrable enigma of whether or not Mylod even likes gourmet food. The film is full of mouth-watering images of tasty morsels, but the cast is almost exclusively populated by foodies who, according to the screenplay, don’t deserve to live, let alone eat fancy things.
First ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Trailer Brings Channing Tatum Abroad (Video)

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” is almost here and the film’s debut trailer gives a great impression of what we can expect from the final film in the trilogy. Once again starring Channing Tatum as “Magic” Mike Lane, who appears to be stuck in Florida and working as a bartender for a monied older woman (Salma Hayek Pinault). After they strike up a romance and he shows her his, um, moves, she suggests that they take his act abroad – to foggy London town! While there, Mike is forced to find new dancers and construct a show from the ground up, while also connecting with his love’s young daughter.
‘The Masked Singer': Bride Is Ready to Join the MCU Thanks to the Show – ‘Like Peter Parker and Spider-Man’

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer”. Bride was forced to run back up the aisle on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” after being eliminated alongside Avocado. But don’t worry — now that he’s done the show, Bride has a ton of ideas for his future. And they include the Marvel universe.
How ‘RRR’ Director S.S. Rajamouli Pulled Off His Epic Song-and-Dance Tollywood Hit (That India Snubbed)

This story about the film “RRR” originally appeared in the Race Begins issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. The Indian movie “RRR” had been out in the United States for six months and had two separate releases by the end of September, and it had already made more than $140 million worldwide. So in a way, the film didn’t have much to prove when it came to Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theater on Sept. 30 as part of Beyond Fest — except that the screening came 10 days after the committee deputized to choose India’s entry in the Oscars Best International Feature Film category opted not to submit director S.S. Rajamouli’s three-hour epic, a snub that turned the Chinese Theater screening into the de facto launch of a Best Picture campaign for the global hit.
