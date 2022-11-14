Read full article on original website
‘The Inspection’ Review: Military Coming-of-Age Drama Feels Like an Instant Queer Classic
Documentarian Elegance Bratton brings assured filmmaking skills and life experience to this powerful narrative debut
Noah Centineo Is on the Run in ‘The Recruit’ Spy Series Trailer (Video)
The To All the Boys actor will also serve as executive producer of Netflix show
Inside ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 and Its ‘Bittersweet’ Goodbye: ‘It Was Like a Tear Fest’
When creator Liz Feldman began writing “Dead to Me,” Netflix’s dark comedy about the undying bond between two polar opposite women, it was an exercise in therapy and healing; the longtime comedic writer-producer — who had experienced yearslong infertility issues and the loss of close friends and relatives to sudden illness — had no intention of making a streaming hit, but the series’ explorations of loss, grief and finding compassion in others resonated, from a global audience to the Television Academy. And in Season 3, more twists and turns abound, as do the triumphs of friendship, depths of despair and swells of hope.
‘The Menu’ Film Review: Ralph Fiennes Serves Revenge, Cold or Hot, But Always With Style
You’ll find many mysteries in Mark Mylod’s gourmet horror comedy “The Menu,” not the least of which is the impenetrable enigma of whether or not Mylod even likes gourmet food. The film is full of mouth-watering images of tasty morsels, but the cast is almost exclusively populated by foodies who, according to the screenplay, don’t deserve to live, let alone eat fancy things.
First ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Trailer Brings Channing Tatum Abroad (Video)
“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” is almost here and the film’s debut trailer gives a great impression of what we can expect from the final film in the trilogy. Once again starring Channing Tatum as “Magic” Mike Lane, who appears to be stuck in Florida and working as a bartender for a monied older woman (Salma Hayek Pinault). After they strike up a romance and he shows her his, um, moves, she suggests that they take his act abroad – to foggy London town! While there, Mike is forced to find new dancers and construct a show from the ground up, while also connecting with his love’s young daughter.
Robert Clary, Holocaust Survivor and ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ Star, Dies at 96
Longtime French actor, singer and Holocaust survivor Robert Clary, known for his lead role in “Hogan’s Heroes,” has died at age 96. Clary died Wednesday morning in his Los Angeles home, his granddaughter, Kim Wright, told The Hollywood Reporter. Clary — named Robert Max Widerman at birth...
‘EO’ Review: Cannes’ Oldest Director Gives Us a Silly, Entertaining Trifle About a Donkey
Jerzy Skolimowski seems mostly interested in making his camera swoop and soar and perform stupid pet tricks
Tim Allen Reveals Which Original Characters Won’t Be In ‘The Santa Clauses’ Series: ‘There Were Just Too Many People’
But Allen would tack on a "yet" to that
Cailee Spaeny in Talks to Star in Next ‘Alien’ Movie for 20th Century Studios
Fede Alvarez wrote the script and is attached to direct
‘Stranger Things’ Breakout Joseph Quinn Joins Lupita Nyong’o in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’
Joseph Quinn cannot stop getting menaced by faceless terrors from beyond, as the “Stranger Things” star will star alongside Lupita Nyong’o in “A Quiet Place: Day One,” TheWrap can confirm. The new film is a prequel/spin-off of the Paramount sci-fi franchise, originated by writer/director/star John...
‘The Crown’ Star Dominic West Says Filming That Emotional Charles and Diana Confrontation Was ‘Like a One-Act Play’
"This incident probably never happened, but we need to understand [how] this famous fairy tale marriage ended in divorce," West told TheWrap
‘All American: Homecoming’ Star Rhoyle Ivy King Wants to Push Queer Representation Forward
She's really going through this phase of life in which she is trying to discover herself and see herself, King said of Nate
How ‘RRR’ Composers Wrote the Euphoric, Show-Stopping Tune ‘Naatu Naatu’
TheWrap magazine: The insanely catchy song would be the first Indian-composed nominee in the Best Original Song category in 14 years
‘The Masked Singer': Bride Is Ready to Join the MCU Thanks to the Show – ‘Like Peter Parker and Spider-Man’
WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer”. Bride was forced to run back up the aisle on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” after being eliminated alongside Avocado. But don’t worry — now that he’s done the show, Bride has a ton of ideas for his future. And they include the Marvel universe.
Will Smith Enters the Oscar Race (Again) in New ‘Emancipation’ Trailer (Video)
In a raw new trailer for Antoine Fuqua’s “Emancipation,” Will Smith’s Peter endures the horrors of slavery and eventually escapes, makes a run for freedom and enlists in the Union army. Per the film’s official logline: “‘Emancipation’ tells the triumphant story of Peter (Will Smith), a...
‘Love, Charlie’ Review: Charlie Trotter Doc Recounts a Legendary Chef’s Rise and Collapse
Director Rebecca Halpern mixes insights with frenetic editing and too many unanswered questions
‘Spirited’ Review: Modern-Day Scrooge Turns the Tables in Overstuffed Musical Holiday Tale
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell sing, dance and have a blast, but this Christmas movie's stocking runneth over
How ‘RRR’ Director S.S. Rajamouli Pulled Off His Epic Song-and-Dance Tollywood Hit (That India Snubbed)
This story about the film “RRR” originally appeared in the Race Begins issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. The Indian movie “RRR” had been out in the United States for six months and had two separate releases by the end of September, and it had already made more than $140 million worldwide. So in a way, the film didn’t have much to prove when it came to Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theater on Sept. 30 as part of Beyond Fest — except that the screening came 10 days after the committee deputized to choose India’s entry in the Oscars Best International Feature Film category opted not to submit director S.S. Rajamouli’s three-hour epic, a snub that turned the Chinese Theater screening into the de facto launch of a Best Picture campaign for the global hit.
‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3 Is a No-Go After Director’s Death, Zoë Kravitz Says
"I just can't imagine going on without him," the actress explained in a GQ video
Hollywood’s Notable Deaths of 2022 (Photos)
A look at notable personalities from film, television, music and media that we've lost this year
