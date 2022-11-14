Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Woman in NY Uses Child to Take Inappropriate PhotosBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Are Photographed Together for the First Time
Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. It seems romance really is brewing between Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson. The two were spotted together on Wednesday night—first outside the model's West Village apartment and later...
Harper's Bazaar
Eva Mendes Gets Sweet Tattoo Honoring Ryan Gosling, Suggests They May Be Married
Eleven years into her relationship with Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes is still finding ways to keep the romance alive. This morning, the Hitch star—who was raised by Cuban parents in Miami—shared a photo of herself on Instagram showing off her new inner-wrist tattoo. The design spells "de Gosling" and is evidently a sweet ode to the actress's longtime love.
Harper's Bazaar
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Complete Relationship Timeline
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Love Story is True Life ‘Rom Com’ Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Love Story is True Life ‘Rom Com’. The romance between actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher is one that could have literally been pulled straight from the movies (including their own).
Harper's Bazaar
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Are Enchanting in Rare Joint Red-Carpet Appearance
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn made for a dazzling duo at last night's premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles. The two embraced and smiled widely while posing for the cameras during their rare mother-daughter red-carpet appearance. The event also marked an enchanting fashion moment for...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Garner is the latest A-lister to unveil a hair transformation
Jennifer Garner's signature long locks are no more: the actress just unveiled a new haircut, one that feels very autumn/winter 2022. "I have short hair," she said on an Instagram video, revealing the long bob which frames her face beautifully, before taking viewers through how she styles it with tousled waves – her natural texture.
Harper's Bazaar
Capsule dressing does not have to look the same for everyone
If you’ve ever wanted to streamline your wardrobe, chances are you’ve come across capsule dressing — it’s often sold as the solution to all your style problems and a silver bullet for a more sustainable wardrobe. A capsule wardrobe usually features between 10 and 20 pieces...
After 13 nominations, Diane Warren finally gets her Oscar
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Diane Warren was in the recording studio with Sofia Carson to work on her new song “Applause” when she got an unexpected phone call earlier this year. It was David Rubin, the former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and he had some good news: She was getting an Oscar. “I was like, ’no I’m not. I’m the one who loses all the time,” Warren said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “I was in total disbelief.” The prolific songwriter had been nominated for best original song at the Oscars 13 times. And 13 times she’d gone home empty handed, most recently at the ceremony earlier this year. Warren, 66, was never distressed or deterred by that statistic, though. She loved being in the game. But she had started to wonder if she was supposed to ever get one. Warren will be collecting her honorary statuette Saturday at the annual Governors Awards, alongside fellow recipientsEuzhan Palcy, Peter Weir and Michael J. Fox, who is getting the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. She’s the first songwriter to ever get the award.
Harper's Bazaar
Beyoncé Ties with Jay-Z as the Most Grammy-Nominated Artist in History
Beyoncé's Renaissance era has earned her yet another spot in Grammys history. The Recording Academy announced today that the superstar has scooped up nine nominations for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, rounding out her overall count of total Grammy nominations to 88. With these new nods under her belt, Beyoncé is now one of the most-nominated artists ever, tying with her husband, Jay-Z, who also holds 88 nominations. She is also now the first female artist to reach 80 nominations.
Harper's Bazaar
Ariana Grande Is the Last Great Celebrity Perfumer
This content is imported from Tiktok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Harper's Bazaar
A Love Letter to Anya Taylor-Joy’s Incredible Press Tour Looks
A retrospective of Anya Taylor-Joy's most recent looks is in order. The actress has been on a bout of red-carpet walks and press appearances for her newest film, The Menu. But it's her outfits to promote the psychological thriller—a satire on foodie culture interspersed with truly delicious cinematic shots of gourmet prepared meals—that are mouthwatering.
B. Smyth: 5 Things To Know About The R&B Singer Dead At 28
B. Smyth (b. Brandom Smith) passed away on Nov. 17 at age 28. B. Smyth was battling pulmonary fibrosis when he passed. B. Smyth worked with 2 Chainz, Young Thug, Rick Ross, and Future. “I thought I would never have to make a video like this. I never dreamed of...
Harper's Bazaar
Anya Taylor-Joy on fighting for equality and knowing your worth
Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy at the 2022 Women of the Year Awards Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy at the 2022 Women of the Year Awards. "She really is extraordinary in every single way," Nicholas Hoult said of Anya Taylor-Joy, as he introduced his friend and co-star on-stage at the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, where she was receiving the Actress accolade. He went on to describe how deeply Taylor-Joy cares about not only the characters she plays, but every single voice on set – and beyond.
Harper's Bazaar
Sydney Sweeney Looks Utterly Breathtaking in a Metallic Breastplate Gown
Sydney Sweeney is charging into battle with a red-carpet-ready look. The Euphoria star made a jaw-dropping appearance at GQ's 2022 Men of the Year Awards, held in London last night. For the glitzy occasion, the actress opted to make a splash in a look pulled straight from the runway—specifically, LaQuan Smith's spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
Harper's Bazaar
Style Notes: Michelle Obama nails understated festive dressing
With the festive season countdown well and truly on, you might be thinking about dusting off last year's sequins for your upcoming Christmas soirées. And, if you're looking for inspiration on how to do that in style this year, look no further than Michelle Obama's understated festive ensemble, complete with some subtle sequins.
Harper's Bazaar
How to Watch the 2022 American Music Awards
The 50th annual American Music Awards are taking place this weekend at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where many of our favorite groundbreaking artists will soon be honored. For this year's ceremony, which is hosted by television personality Wayne Brady, Bad Bunny has been projected to take home the...
Harper's Bazaar
Lydia West: My Beauty Edit
Star of Years and Years and It’s a Sin, Lydia West is a rising talent on the British TV scene, and one to watch both on and off screens. A guest at Harper’s Bazaar’s Women of the Year Awards, we caught up with the actress before she walked the glitzy red carpet while having her make-up done by A-list artist Valeria Ferreira for the occasion.
Harper's Bazaar
The Princess Diaries 3
Disney is making a third installation of The Princess Diaries? Shut. Up. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Aadrita Mukerji (whose writing credits include Supergirl and Reacher) has been recruited to write the script for the long-awaited third movie of the royal franchise, based on Meg Cabot's young adult novelsof the same name. Debra Martin Chase, who produced the first two movies, will return to produce the new Princess Diaries. Meanwhile, Melissa Stack, the screenwriter for The Other Woman, will executive produce.
Harper's Bazaar
Let Black Girl Luxury TikTok Exist in Peace
Earlier this year, after months and months of research, I finally bought myself an Hermès Birkin bag. Relax. I bought a consigned Birkin, secondhand, off of a designer-resale site, but it is a Birkin nonetheless. During the months leading up to the purchase, I combed the internet in an effort to become an Hermès handbag expert, visiting message boards, watching YouTube videos, and comparing and contrasting Epsom leather to exotics to make sure the bag I chose was just right. When it was all said and done—the bag secured, so to speak—I was left with a curious haunting from my Google search bar. It was as if the fervor of my searches stroked the sleeping consumer-tech demon awake, encouraging it to follow me from website to website, social platform to social platform. My sidebars and headers featured rainbow selections of Birkins and Kellys for weeks. My other apps, TikTok included, soon followed suit, and I swirled down the drain of the internet’s one percent.
Harper's Bazaar
Dior to re-issue the handbag Princess Diana carried to the Met Gala
Princess Diana's style is in the spotlight once again, thanks to the release of season five of Netflix's hit drama The Crown, which sees Elizabeth Debicki take on the royal role. Fans of the show, and of Diana's style, have been enjoying seeing some of the princess' most iconic fashion moments be recreated – and many will no doubt be pleased to discover that Dior is re-issuing perhaps her most famous accessory.
Harper's Bazaar
Mona Kattan Is the Queen of Fragrances
Most of us have a few bottles of perfume—enough to fill a vanity. Mona Kattan has a closet-full. Hundreds and hundreds of bottles neatly line shelves of a walk-in fragrance library at her home in Dubai. "I started collecting fragrances at 14 when I got my first job," she tells BAZAAR.com. "Fragrances make me feel so many emotions and I feel like it's a magical bottle of moods." This obsession with scents resulted in Kattan founding the brand Kayali alongside her sister Huda back in 2018. Her massive collection of fragrances not only serves as inspiration for Kayali, but it's also a place for her to wear, layer, and stash samples of upcoming launches. In short, it's a perfume paradise.
