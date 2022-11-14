ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Weather Alert: Slushy snow accumulation expected Tuesday into Wednesday

By Albert Ramon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Chicago Weather Alert: season's first measurable snow coming

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple rounds of snowfall are in the forecast starting Tuesday morning, as a strong area of low pressure pushes through the region over the next 36 hours.

CBS

Snowfall will increase through the Tuesday morning commute.

CBS

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, as travel could be impacted by slushy snow accumulation.

CBS

Lake enhanced snow is possible from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, allowing for the potential for some heavier bursts of snow.

CBS

Snowfall amounts will range from little to no accumulation near the lake, due to lake water temperatures in the upper 40s, to snowfall amounts as high as 5 inches in some spots where lake enhancement occurs.

CBS

Model data is suggesting that some of the higher amounts of snowfall will occur in the northwest suburbs.

CBS

Travel on Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning could be impacted in some spots due to accumulating wet snow.

Snow showers could linger into Wednesday night and Thursday, but are not expected to be as widespread nor as heavy.

CBS

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies overnight. Scattered snow showers likely after 4am. Low 31°

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered snow showers likely in the morning, then a rain and snow mix near the lake in the afternoon. Heavier bursts of snow possible by the late afternoon and evening. High 38°

