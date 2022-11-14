ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAMU

D.C. gets federal funds to help homeless students. But many schools in need are shortchanged

This article was produced in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity, The Seattle Times, Street Sense Media and WAMU/DCist. Towanda Chew has gone to extraordinary lengths to prioritize her children’s education. Like many parents navigating homelessness, keeping this promise remains a harrowing challenge. It requires that she first keep them safe and sheltered.
Get Out There: Takeout and dine-in Thanksgiving meals around D.C.

District Winery has your pre-dinner nosh handled for the Thanksgiving holiday. For this week’s Get Out There, WAMU’s arts and food editor Rebecca Cooper joined us to chat about ways to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal without all the cooking and cleanup. From home-style Lebanese options to decadent charcuterie boards and wine pairings, there’s no shortage of options for dining out or ordering takeout. (Just make sure you check restaurants’ websites for the cutoff date when ordering out.)
