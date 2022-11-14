Read full article on original website
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
WLFI.com
Carroll County art teacher named Indiana Outstanding Art Educator
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County art teacher was recently named best in the state for 2022. Carroll Schools teacher Jessica Young received the award from The Art Education Association of Indiana. Young has worked at Carroll Elementary School since 2011. She began her art teaching career...
Racial Equity Report Card shows disparities between residents in Indianapolis
Researchers at the Polis Center at IUPUI are developing a new report that examines the equity gap between racial groups in Indianapolis.
Current Publishing
City of Carmel’s fired equity manager files lawsuit alleging discrimination
The City of Carmel’s former equity manager filed a lawsuit Nov. 7 in federal court that claims his firing was racially motivated. Timothy Knight joined the city in May 2021 as the employee development coordinator. Later that year, after Carmel ended a contract with a company providing its diversity training, city officials tapped him to develop the training in-house and changed his title to equity manager.
casscountyonline.com
Influenza A update from Logansport Community School Corporation
Logansport Community School Corporation shared information about confirmed cases of Influenza A in posts on their website and social media today. Logansport Community School Corporation would like to inform you that we have had several confirmed cases of Influenza A in our schools. The flu is very contagious and can quickly spread from person to person. Please read the letter from our LCSC School Nurses (it is in both English and Spanish) and the information sheet from the Indiana State Department of Health.
WLFI.com
BMV plans bigger, better Lafayette branch amid WL closure
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The days are numbered for the West Side license branch, but a bigger, better Bureau of Motor Vehicles is coming to the other side of the river. The cries of West Lafayette drivers fell on deaf ears as the BMV announced Tuesday the branch on Navajo Drive will close in about a month.
WISH-TV
City-County Council panel doesn’t take up proposal to charge laws on homeless camps
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee of the Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council on Wednesday night decided not to move forward with a proposal to change the city laws that limit homeless encampments. City laws say campsites and personal property may not block more than 50%...
Current Publishing
Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business
If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
WLFI.com
Redo on Ninth and Kossuth closes Lafayette intersection again
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Construction has closed a busy Lafayette intersection for the second time in a year. The intersection of Ninth and Kossuth streets was closed for about a month last fall as construction workers installed brick pavers to help with flooding issues. Now, about a year later,...
Former TV journalist gets an education by working the polls
Throughout my 35-plus years in TV news I covered dozens of elections but never worked the polls until Nov. 8. Now retired, I wanted to know what it was like to be on the other side. I also knew how great the need is for election workers, especially in Marion County. So, I signed up […] The post Former TV journalist gets an education by working the polls appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WLFI.com
Indiana BMV announces closure of West Lafayette Branch
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has officially announced their decision to close the West Lafayette Branch. Indiana BMV announces closure of West Lafayette Branch. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has officially announced their decision to close the West Lafayette Branch.
WLFI.com
Ukrainian Club to sell crafts at high school sale, raise funds for humanitarian aid
Ukrainian Club to raise funds for humanitarian aid at school craft sale. At the annual Harrison High School Band Craft Show this year, the band isn't the only cause people can support. The Purdue University Ukrainian Club is raising funds for a non-profit Ukrainian human rights organization.
clintoncountydailynews.com
City of Frankfort Launches New App
On Monday, Community Development Director, Kimberly Black, launched the City of Frankfort App for residents. In an age of digital and instant information, the City of Frankfort wanted to be one step ahead. “We constantly hear that our community doesn’t know what is going on. I have been looking for other alternatives because a lot of people aren’t on Facebook, or social media. I wanted a way to directly communicate with our residents about important information straight from City Hall,” said Black.
WISH-TV
Judge to consider blocking AG Rokita from accessing abortion patient’s records
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An emergency hearing has been set for Friday morning on the preliminary injunction filed last week against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita by the Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old girl from Ohio in June. The suit was filed Nov. 3 in Marion...
Carroll County prepares for hearing into Delphi murders case
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Carroll County officials are meeting this week to determine how to handle the anticipated rush of media and onlookers who will throng to the county courthouse in downtown Delphi next Tuesday for the first public hearing into the case of the man accused of killing two girls near the Monon High […]
WLFI.com
Lafayette stabbing suspect awaits judge's verdict
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A suspect accused of stabbing her brother to death now awaits a judge's decision. This comes after Tianna Holmes' week-long bench trial on a murder charge. Prosecutors pointed to several "smoking guns" during closing arguments on Thursday. Those include Holmes' DNA on a knife used...
WLFI.com
High costs impacting student holiday travel
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With Thanksgiving next week and Purdue's winter break soon to follow, thousands of students will be traveling back home in the coming weeks. News 18 takes a look at how transportation costs are impacting their plans. With over 50,000 students, Purdue's population comes from...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Ferry Street has gas for $4.07 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Family Express on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
casscountyonline.com
Kokomo alum Bodie Kitchel now part of ‘the future of agronomy’
KOKOMO, Ind. – Bodie Kitchel can’t say enough about the value of his Ivy Tech Community College degree, and neither can his dad, but it wasn’t always that way. Bodie comes from a family big on education – more specifically Purdue University education. His grandfather, Bob Kitchel, and father, Jon Kitchel, both were known for their basketball skills as students there; his uncle, Kelly Kitchel, played football there and continued as a Purdue sports commentator. The black-and-gold runs deep in these Boilermakers.
WLFI.com
Delphi Preservation Society invites public for Festive Holiday Home Tour
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The Delphi Preservation Society cordially invites you to their inaugural Festive Holiday Home Tour. Starting downtown at the Opera House guests will be given a map with historic homes or buildings around Delphi. Each of those six locations will be decked out in their holiday best. Some of those buildings are the little white church at Canal Park and the Parish House.
