Aiken County, SC

S.C. Rep. Melissa Oremus: Republicans should focus on conservative legislation, not name-calling

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
A Republican representing Aiken County in the South Carolina House of Representatives says her fellow Republicans need to focus less on name calling and more on passing conservative legislation.

S.C. Rep. Melissa Oremus, R-Aiken, said in a statement sent Saturday afternoon that it was sad that other Republicans in the House saw fit to belittle and disparage the members of the South Carolina Freedom Caucus by calling them "radicals" rather than working with the caucus to pass legislation protecting life and furthering personal freedom.

The South Carolina Freedom Caucus is a group of 13 conservative Republicans in the S.C. House. It is chaired by S.C. Rep. Adam Morgan, R-Greenville. S.C. Rep. R.J. May, R-Lexington, is vice chairman and S.C. Rep. Josiah Magnuson, R-Spartanburg, is secretary.

"If protecting the Constitution and standing for the people constitutes radicalism, count me and my colleagues in," Oremus said. "I wish these Republicans would focus more on upholding their campaign promises that they pledged to voters rather than spend all their time attacking real conservatives."

Oremus said her ultimate aim when the 125th session of the South Carolina General Assembly convenes in January is to represent the values everyone cherishes.

She said the Caucus's main goals would be to limit government, advance personal liberties and promote conservatism in their districts, the state and the country. Those goals include constitutional carry, parental rights in education, school choice and protecting life from conception.

She said her district wants her to be a fighter for conservative values.

"It's a shame that elected officials who campaign as Republicans can't support this and are in fact attacking me and others for having these goals," she continued.

Aiken, SC
