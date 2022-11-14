Read full article on original website
Nick Saban shares why he supports expanded College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff will again be a field of 4 teams this postseason, but the sport is moving toward expansion in the next few years. Thursday, Nick Saban voiced support for the approved 12-team model, expected to come sometime between 2024-26. The topic came up during Saban’s weekly radio...
WATCH: Nick Saban and Alabama want to reestablish the identity of Crimson Tide football
Alabama showed physicality in the second half for its victory over Mississippi. After watching his team play for each other last week, Nick Saban had one message in Wednesday’s presser. He and the Crimson Tide want to reestablish the identity of Alabama football. The program was built on toughness, excellence, commitment, pride, discipline, effort, and relentless competitors. Alabama has not played this way for a few years now, especially this season.
Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets
Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
Ole Miss reveals uniform combo for Saturday's game at Arkansas
The SEC West title is out of the picture, but Ole Miss is looking to finish strong against division rivals in the final 2 weeks of the 2022 season. After falling short at home against Alabama, Lane Kiffin’s squad hits the road to take on Arkansas. Thursday, the Rebels’ official Twitter account shared the team’s road look.
Nick Saban updates injury status of 2 key Alabama players
No. 8 Alabama will take a break from SEC play when they host Austin Peay on Saturday (12 p.m. ET). Alabama head coach Nick Saban recently updated the status of 2 Alabama starters. Saban said that both junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs (ankle) and junior defensive back Eli Ricks (head)...
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: The 10 biggest upsets in Egg Bowl rivalry history
Ole Miss and Mississippi State have played 114 times. In that span, they’ve only been both ranked only 6 times on the day of the Egg Bowl, and the Rebels hold a 3-2-1 edge in those games. The Rebels have dominated in games in which they were ranked and...
Lane Kiffin reflects on last year's Arkansas ending, says he'll 'be prepared' for Saturday's frosty forecast
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss suffered a heartbreaking 30-24 loss to Alabama on Saturday. The Rebels played well enough to win but came up short, and the loss ended any hopes they had at an SEC West title and College Football Playoff berth. Ole Miss will look to bounce back...
3 SEC offensive lines among 9 semifinalists for Joe Moore Award
Georgia, Tennessee and Ole Miss’s offensive lines are among the 9 semifinalists for the 2022 Joe Moore Award, given annually to the most outstanding offensive line in college football. The list of semifinalists also includes Air Force, Illinois, Michigan, Oregon, UCLA and USC. Not surprisingly, the 3 SEC units...
Stephen A. Smith insists Alabama 'will be back next year'
Stephen A. Smith insists that Alabama will not be down for long. The Crimson Tide have had a fantastic season by any other team’s standards. But not to Alabama fans. The Crimson Tide are a 1-loss team at worst most years, to be out of the SEC West race entirely by Week 10 is just not something they are used to.
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: 10 things every fan needs to know about this rivalry
The University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University played each other in football for the first time in 1902. The game — known as the Egg Bowl — has been played every year since 1944, and most every year from 1902 to 1942. They’re sort of neighbors, with...
Shamefully, I’m Trying This Tuscaloosa Staple For The First Time
I already know there will be dozens of people who will read this and shame me for never trying this popular Tuscaloosa restaurant. With that said, I'm prepared for it. When I first moved to Alabama in 2019, there were a few food places that were heavily recommended for me to try.
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
Moving to Oxford, MS? Check Out These Neighborhoods
No matter your lifestyle, Lafayette County has a community for you. Oxford is known as the “Cultural Mecca of the South.” This charming, creative community is a top draw for young talent. Throw in charming communities and neighborhoods, and it’s easy to see why people love living here.
Leadership changes come to John Carroll Catholic High School
The Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama recently announced two changes in its senior leadership team at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. Father Robert J. Sullivan, president of the school since 2016, has left that position to take on the new role of Director of the John Carroll Catholic Educational Foundation. The role of president has been filled by Father Jon Chalmers, currently executive vice president of the school.
‘A big loss:’ Beloved Mountain Brook business destroyed after fire
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A beloved business in Mountain Brook Village is in ruins after a large fire broke out overnight. “It’s an iconic building. You drive into the city, you see Ray & Poynor. It’s a big loss,” said Mountain Brook mayor Stewart Welch. The Ray & Poynor real estate agency building across […]
Homewood city council votes to annex property near high school for expansion
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood High School is planning to expand its school grounds after Homewood City Council voted unanimously to annex more land for the school Monday night. Curtis Eatman, a representative from LYBD Engineers, told the council that a triangular piece of property near Homewood High School and the Samford Track and Soccer […]
Should it stay or should it go?
One of my very first concerts was at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre when I was a child. I loved the environment, and I have been blessed to attend several concerts as a part of my job here. Most recently, I went to One Republic at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Need...
1 killed, 1 injured in Birmingham crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning. According to authorities, Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a two-car accident in the 9000 block of Parkway East around 5:30 a.m. One person was killed after their vehicle caught on fire. The other driver was transported […]
