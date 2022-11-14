ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, AR

KHBS

Highfill, Arkansas mayoral race still result uncertain after recount

HIGHFILL, Ark. — Benton County election officials have finishedrecounting ballots and one race remains too close to call. Chris Holland appears set to become the next mayor of Highfill, but that could still change. Holland is ahead of Jeremy Rogers by two votes but about 50 provisional ballots haven't been counted yet. They could affect the race once they've been processed.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Two Benton County races having recounts

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Two local races are having recounts today in Benton County. Candidate for Mayor of Highfill, Jeremy Rogers, and candidate for Mayor of Centerton, Michael Commet, have both requested recounts in their respective elections. Rogers and current Highfill City Council Member, Chris Holland, are separated by...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Charles Robinson named new chancellor of the University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The interim chancellor at the University of Arkansas will officially take the full position, the board of trustees decided Wednesday. Charles Robinson was picked during a meeting in Monticello. He began serving as interim chancellor after former chancellor Joseph E. Steinmetz stepped down last year. Robinson...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

School Closures Tuesday November 15th

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — These schools have announced that theywill be closed on Tuesday November 15th due to winter weather and snow on the roads. Huntsville Schools (Virtual/AMI) Greenland Schools.
WEST FORK, AR
KHBS

40/29 and The Arkansas CW's 10th Annual Turkey Drive

On Friday, 40/29 and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents to help feed our neighbors in need by donating to our 10th annual Turkey Drive. Northwest Arkansas residents can donate to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank here. River Valley residents can donate to the River Valley...
FORT SMITH, AR
kuaf.com

Plans to Build Neurodivergent Residential Community in Fayetteville Progress

Supporting Lifelong Success, or SLS, will be the first nonprofit residential community for neurodivergent adults in Arkansas. Located in the beautiful foothills of Kessler Mountain in southwest Fayetteville, the planned development will feature individual housing, clinical and communal facilities, recreation and greenspace designed to help residents and their families to thrive.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

AR-DOT looking for input on Highway 112 expansion project

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is getting ready for a pretty significant widening project on the west side of I-49 that they want you to know about. AR-DOT tells 40/29 News they want to widen Highway 112 from US 412 in Tontitown, south to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Marshalltown breaks ground on 51,000-square-foot expansion in Fayetteville

Marshalltown this month broke ground on a 51,000-square-foot expansion of its facility on Armstrong Avenue in Fayetteville. The privately owned company based in Iowa is known for its tools used in the construction industry. The. Fayetteville plant has been in operation since 1982. “We committed to Fayetteville 40 years ago...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas Razorbacks football players reinstated after suspension

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two Razorback football players have been cleared to play against 'Ol Miss Saturday after being suspended following an arrest for disorderly conduct. Fayetteville police body cam footage released to 4029 News shows the Nov. 6 arrest of Razorback football players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown. Fayetteville Police arrested both around 2 a.m. on Nov. 6 for disorderly conduct.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas' best places for Christmas lights in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We've compiled a list of some of the best places to see holiday lights in Northwest Arkansas. Over 500,000 LED lights will shine on Fayetteville Square and downtown from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. starting on Friday, Nov. 18. The display has been nominated by USA...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Snow showers possible tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking the potential for a few snow showers in Northwest Arkansas tonight. A cold front is moving through, bringing much colder temperatures for all of us tomorrow.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas sees veteran wide receiver leave team, per reports

Arkansas will be down a receiver for the rest of the season. Senior Warren Thompson has left the team with 2 contests to go, according to KNWA. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Thompson caught 12 receptions for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Thompson sat out the second half of Arkansas’ victory at BYU on Oct. 15 due an undisclosed reason by head coach Sam Pittman.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

