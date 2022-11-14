Read full article on original website
KHBS
Highfill, Arkansas mayoral race still result uncertain after recount
HIGHFILL, Ark. — Benton County election officials have finishedrecounting ballots and one race remains too close to call. Chris Holland appears set to become the next mayor of Highfill, but that could still change. Holland is ahead of Jeremy Rogers by two votes but about 50 provisional ballots haven't been counted yet. They could affect the race once they've been processed.
Four western Benton Co. cities getting new ambulance service
Leaders in Benton County are working to make sure rural communities have continued access to quality emergency services, especially as the county continues to grow westward.
KHBS
Two Benton County races having recounts
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Two local races are having recounts today in Benton County. Candidate for Mayor of Highfill, Jeremy Rogers, and candidate for Mayor of Centerton, Michael Commet, have both requested recounts in their respective elections. Rogers and current Highfill City Council Member, Chris Holland, are separated by...
KHBS
Missouri woman indicted in deadly kidnapping of pregnant Arkansas woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted a Missouri woman accused of kidnapping a pregnant Arkansas woman in order to try and claim her baby as her own. Amber Waterman is facing one federal charge of kidnapping resulting in death. She is facing two capital murder charges in...
KHBS
Charles Robinson named new chancellor of the University of Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The interim chancellor at the University of Arkansas will officially take the full position, the board of trustees decided Wednesday. Charles Robinson was picked during a meeting in Monticello. He began serving as interim chancellor after former chancellor Joseph E. Steinmetz stepped down last year. Robinson...
KHBS
School Closures Tuesday November 15th
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — These schools have announced that theywill be closed on Tuesday November 15th due to winter weather and snow on the roads. Huntsville Schools (Virtual/AMI) Greenland Schools.
KHBS
Fayetteville, Arkansas, to switch on the Lights of the Ozarks Friday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville will switch on the holiday lights downtown Friday as the 29th Lights of the Ozarks begins. The lights will be switched on at 6 p.m. Friday. A parade down Block Avenue and East Avenue will follow the lighting ceremony. Follow this link for the parade map.
KHBS
40/29 and The Arkansas CW's 10th Annual Turkey Drive
On Friday, 40/29 and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents to help feed our neighbors in need by donating to our 10th annual Turkey Drive. Northwest Arkansas residents can donate to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank here. River Valley residents can donate to the River Valley...
kuaf.com
Plans to Build Neurodivergent Residential Community in Fayetteville Progress
Supporting Lifelong Success, or SLS, will be the first nonprofit residential community for neurodivergent adults in Arkansas. Located in the beautiful foothills of Kessler Mountain in southwest Fayetteville, the planned development will feature individual housing, clinical and communal facilities, recreation and greenspace designed to help residents and their families to thrive.
KHBS
AR-DOT looking for input on Highway 112 expansion project
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is getting ready for a pretty significant widening project on the west side of I-49 that they want you to know about. AR-DOT tells 40/29 News they want to widen Highway 112 from US 412 in Tontitown, south to the...
Fayetteville Starbucks on Wedington first in the state to win union election
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Workers at the Starbucks location on Wedington in Fayetteville became the first in the state to win their union election, according to a statement. On Monday, Nov. 14, the location also became the 261st store in the country to vote in favor of unionizing. In October, the store was the first in the state to petition an election.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Marshalltown breaks ground on 51,000-square-foot expansion in Fayetteville
Marshalltown this month broke ground on a 51,000-square-foot expansion of its facility on Armstrong Avenue in Fayetteville. The privately owned company based in Iowa is known for its tools used in the construction industry. The. Fayetteville plant has been in operation since 1982. “We committed to Fayetteville 40 years ago...
KHBS
Crawford County, Arkansas, hunter found after night lost in the woods
CHESTER, Ark. — A hunter who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found, according to Veronica Robins, the Crawford County emergency manager. George Combee was out hunting with friends. They saw him at about 1 p.m. Monday in an area west of Chester, but he didn't rejoin them later that afternoon.
KHBS
Arkansas Razorbacks football players reinstated after suspension
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two Razorback football players have been cleared to play against 'Ol Miss Saturday after being suspended following an arrest for disorderly conduct. Fayetteville police body cam footage released to 4029 News shows the Nov. 6 arrest of Razorback football players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown. Fayetteville Police arrested both around 2 a.m. on Nov. 6 for disorderly conduct.
Logan County sheriffs arrest four after ‘criminal spree’
The Logan County Sheriff's Office has arrested multiple suspects following a "criminal spree" from Fort Smith to Little Rock.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas' best places for Christmas lights in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We've compiled a list of some of the best places to see holiday lights in Northwest Arkansas. Over 500,000 LED lights will shine on Fayetteville Square and downtown from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. starting on Friday, Nov. 18. The display has been nominated by USA...
KHBS
Snow showers possible tonight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking the potential for a few snow showers in Northwest Arkansas tonight. A cold front is moving through, bringing much colder temperatures for all of us tomorrow.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
Power outages affecting over 1000 people in Washington County
Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) is reporting outages in Fayetteville, Greenland, West Fork and Prairie Grove. People around the outage recorded a transformer that blew near Wedington and North Sang Avenue several times before the power got cut out. Power came back in some areas at about 9:30 p.m. but...
Traffic delayed after accident at Midland Bridge in FS
Fort Smith police are working a Wednesday morning accident involving multiple vehicles near the Midland Bridge.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas sees veteran wide receiver leave team, per reports
Arkansas will be down a receiver for the rest of the season. Senior Warren Thompson has left the team with 2 contests to go, according to KNWA. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Thompson caught 12 receptions for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Thompson sat out the second half of Arkansas’ victory at BYU on Oct. 15 due an undisclosed reason by head coach Sam Pittman.
