Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
WLFI.com
Logansport man convicted of dealing fentanyl resulting in death
A Logansport man has been convicted of dealing fentanyl to a man who later died after consuming it.
WLFI.com
Benton County resident dies in Carroll County crash
One person is dead after a Monday morning crash in Carroll County.
Northern Indiana woman dies in 2-vehicle crash in Carroll County
A northern Indiana woman died in a two-vehicle crash early Monday in Carroll County, according to Indiana State Police.
WLFI.com
Delphi man killed in crash on Schuyler Avenue
A Delphi man was killed in a two-car accident on Schuyler Avenue in Lafayette.
WLFI.com
Rising utility bills push Tippecanoe County $125K over budget
Commissioners need $125,000 from reserves to keep the lights and heat on for the rest of the year.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Theft of New Garbage Totes by Unknown Individuals Troubling to City Officials
During the first two weeks of the City’s new trash pickup, a very unexpected and troubling problem has come up with the new totes that residents are using for trash pickup — they’re being stolen. “This has been a problem since we started,” said Frankfort Street Superintendent...
Carroll County prepares for hearing into Delphi murders case
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Carroll County officials are meeting this week to determine how to handle the anticipated rush of media and onlookers who will throng to the county courthouse in downtown Delphi next Tuesday for the first public hearing into the case of the man accused of killing two girls near the Monon High […]
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man died in a two-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County on Monday night. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. James Slaughterbeck, 64, of Delphi, was driving...
WLFI.com
Redo on Ninth and Kossuth closes Lafayette intersection again
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Construction has closed a busy Lafayette intersection for the second time in a year. The intersection of Ninth and Kossuth streets was closed for about a month last fall as construction workers installed brick pavers to help with flooding issues. Now, about a year later,...
WLWT 5
Delphi murders suspect may have approached police early in investigation
The man arrested and charged with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana girls may have gone to the police himself years earlier. Sources say this happened five years ago, and police dismissed Richard Allen, saying his claims weren't credible. Sources tell Indianapolis media that Allen went to the police, telling...
abc57.com
Juvenile killed in Marshall county crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on US 6 east of Kenilworth Road around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Officials say that the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and was struck by an...
abc57.com
Weather conditions believed to be a factor in Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle injury crash Sunday around 9:17 a.m. on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. Investigations show that the driver, a 50-year-old man from South Bend, was headed east around 1 a.m. at the time...
Current Publishing
Carmel to move ‘Morning Sun’ sculpture 2 miles north
Carmel’s most infamous piece of public art will soon be on the move. The City of Carmel plans to relocate “Morning Sun,” a $209,000 sculpture by artist Brad Howe, from the roundabout at Range Line Road and Executive Drive 2 miles north to the roundabout at Range Line Road and Lowe’s Way. The city did not provide a timeline for the move.
WLFI.com
Indiana BMV announces closure of West Lafayette Branch
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has officially announced their decision to close the West Lafayette Branch.
Early morning I-465 crash claims life of Brownsburg man
A Brownsburg man has died following an early morning crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis, according to ISP.
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Ferry Street has gas for $4.07 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Family Express on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sporadic heavy snow bursts through Friday morning, unseasonably cold temperatures for the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — It's "snow globe weather" in central Indiana with widespread flurries, snow showers and heavier snow bursts at times. The latter makes for tricky travel as they can cause quick-changing conditions for drivers. These heavier bursts oftentimes lead to accidents due to their sudden onset of snow-covered roads and near-whiteout conditions.
Fox 59
Largest November tornado outbreak in Indiana: 9 years later, is this unusual?
INDIANAPOLIS – November tornadoes are no stranger to central Indiana. The largest November tornado outbreak in recorded history in Indiana was November 17, 2013, just 9 years ago. 30 tornadoes originated in Indiana that day. The strongest tornado on that day here in central Indiana was an EF-3 that...
WLFI.com
BMV plans bigger, better Lafayette branch amid WL closure
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The days are numbered for the West Side license branch, but a bigger, better Bureau of Motor Vehicles is coming to the other side of the river. The cries of West Lafayette drivers fell on deaf ears as the BMV announced Tuesday the branch on Navajo Drive will close in about a month.
WLFI.com
Purdue stabbing suspect's attorney moves for insanity defense
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An attorney says an accused Purdue dorm-room killer might be insane. Court records show Ji Min Sha's lawyer is moving forward with an insanity defense. Sha now must undergo a psychological evaluation. Medical experts are scheduled to testify in December about his ability to...
