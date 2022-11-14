ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookston, IN

WLFI.com

Rising utility bills push Tippecanoe County $125K over budget

Rising utility bills push Tippecanoe County $125K over budget

Commissioners need $125,000 from reserves to keep the lights and heat on for the rest of the year.
WTWO/WAWV

Carroll County prepares for hearing into Delphi murders case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Carroll County officials are meeting this week to determine how to handle the anticipated rush of media and onlookers who will throng to the county courthouse in downtown Delphi next Tuesday for the first public hearing into the case of the man accused of killing two girls near the Monon High […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WTHR

1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man died in a two-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County on Monday night. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. James Slaughterbeck, 64, of Delphi, was driving...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Redo on Ninth and Kossuth closes Lafayette intersection again

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Construction has closed a busy Lafayette intersection for the second time in a year. The intersection of Ninth and Kossuth streets was closed for about a month last fall as construction workers installed brick pavers to help with flooding issues. Now, about a year later,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLWT 5

Delphi murders suspect may have approached police early in investigation

The man arrested and charged with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana girls may have gone to the police himself years earlier. Sources say this happened five years ago, and police dismissed Richard Allen, saying his claims weren't credible. Sources tell Indianapolis media that Allen went to the police, telling...
DELPHI, IN
abc57.com

Juvenile killed in Marshall county crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on US 6 east of Kenilworth Road around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Officials say that the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and was struck by an...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Weather conditions believed to be a factor in Cass county crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle injury crash Sunday around 9:17 a.m. on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. Investigations show that the driver, a 50-year-old man from South Bend, was headed east around 1 a.m. at the time...
CASS COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel to move ‘Morning Sun’ sculpture 2 miles north

Carmel’s most infamous piece of public art will soon be on the move. The City of Carmel plans to relocate “Morning Sun,” a $209,000 sculpture by artist Brad Howe, from the roundabout at Range Line Road and Executive Drive 2 miles north to the roundabout at Range Line Road and Lowe’s Way. The city did not provide a timeline for the move.
CARMEL, IN
WLFI.com

Indiana BMV announces closure of West Lafayette Branch

Indiana BMV announces closure of West Lafayette Branch

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has officially announced their decision to close the West Lafayette Branch.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Ferry Street has gas for $4.07 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Family Express on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sporadic heavy snow bursts through Friday morning, unseasonably cold temperatures for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — It's "snow globe weather" in central Indiana with widespread flurries, snow showers and heavier snow bursts at times. The latter makes for tricky travel as they can cause quick-changing conditions for drivers. These heavier bursts oftentimes lead to accidents due to their sudden onset of snow-covered roads and near-whiteout conditions.
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

BMV plans bigger, better Lafayette branch amid WL closure

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The days are numbered for the West Side license branch, but a bigger, better Bureau of Motor Vehicles is coming to the other side of the river. The cries of West Lafayette drivers fell on deaf ears as the BMV announced Tuesday the branch on Navajo Drive will close in about a month.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue stabbing suspect's attorney moves for insanity defense

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An attorney says an accused Purdue dorm-room killer might be insane. Court records show Ji Min Sha's lawyer is moving forward with an insanity defense. Sha now must undergo a psychological evaluation. Medical experts are scheduled to testify in December about his ability to...

