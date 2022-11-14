Read full article on original website
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Two Wisconsin commits visiting Michigan this weekend
The Michigan Wolverines have had quite the rough time recruiting defensive backs in the 2023 class. With zero commits and the early signing period a month away, time is ticking for Jim Harbaugh and company to turn it around. We will get to that on today’s recruiting roundup, but first...
Wolverines trending for top target, potential commitment
With an announcement pending for some point in the day on Friday, Michigan is in full control of the 247Sports Crystal Ball for 2023 three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi, who has been recruited as a top target for the Wolverines for the last few months. All four predictions currently favor the Maize and Blue.
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball run coming for Michigan?
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich discuss the...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Precise predictions for Wolverines vs. Illinois
Predicting Michigan football has become predictable. It’s easy to say that the No. 3 Wolverines will run well and play great defense. It’s easy to say that the Wolverines will win by a lot of points, due to their having the second-largest scoring margin in college football. They’re 10-0 for the first time since 2006 and 22-2 during the past 2 seasons, so it’s easy to predict victories.
Michigan Basketball: 3 takeaways from the pile driving of Pitt
Pitt came out strong but faded over time as Juwan Howard’s guys excelled in just about every aspect of the neutral court face-off. Pitt was leading midway through the first half when Michigan basketball finally made their move. They never relinquished the lead as it only grew from that moment on. It got as high as 32 as time mercifully ran out on the Panthers’ fight. Michigan’s offense just poured it on in the second half to the tune of outscoring the Panthers 53-28.
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich puts Michigan on upset alert heading into Week 12 matchup vs. Illinois
Heather Dinich provided her thoughts on Michigan’s mentality heading into this week’s Illinois game. Running back Blake Corum is a key part of the Wolverines’ offense and could be a contender for the Heisman, while Illinois has the top pass defense and No. 3 rush defense. This will be an interesting game that should not be written off, yet.
Michigan has nation’s No. 1 defense, but it’s come on the back of bad offenses
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The shiny graphics are out in full force on social media this week, with the Michigan football team actively trumpeting its success on the defensive side of the ball. Statistically, it’s all true. Ten games into the 2022 season, the third-ranked Wolverines have returned to...
Michigan hockey: Wolverines shorthanded against Golden Gophers
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan hockey team’s marquee series against No. 2 Minnesota will take a back seat to a lingering and potentially serious health situation within the program. Several Wolverines will miss Thursday night’s game against the Gophers with illness, likely adenovirus, per a spokesperson. They...
Previewing the huge Ohio State - Michigan game recruiting weekend
The huge Ohio State - Michigan recruiting weekend is just over a week away and Bucknuts has the preview.
Minnesota hockey 5, Michigan 2: Depleted Wolverines fall in top-5 battle at Yost
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — To begin the third period of Michigan hockey’s 5-2 loss to Minnesota on Thursday night, the Wolverines were whistled for a protocol violation, getting a minor penalty for returning from the locker room too slowly. Tyler Shea, the third-string goalie who dressed as a forward due to the numerous virus-related absences, skated to the penalty box, where he watched the Gophers score their fourth goal.
Brandon Naurato: Michigan Medicine ‘saved some guys,’ hockey team has ‘not spent a lot of time on hockey’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan hockey team played shorthanded and lost to Minnesota on Thursday night at Yost Ice Arena, but the game and its result took a deserved backseat to the ongoing medical issues within the program. Six U-M players missed the game due to illness, part...
Preview, live thread and updates: Michigan faces Frankie Collins, Sun Devils in Legends Classic final
The Michigan men’s basketball team will match up against a familiar foe in the Legends Classic Championship Game on Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Sun Devils are led by coach Bobby Hurley, the former Duke point guard who got the better of Juwan Howard and Michigan during the Fab Five era. And at guard, Arizona State starts Frankie Collins, the former Wolverine who made the unexpected decision to transfer during the offseason.
COMMIT: Illini flip three-star East St. Louis OL Brandon Henderson
Illinois continues to increase its presence at one of the state’s prep powerhouses. Three-star East St. Louis offensive lineman Brandon Henderson flipped his commitment from Iowa State to Illinois on Tuesday. He joins Flyers teammate Antwon Hayden, a three-star linebacker, in the Class of 2023. "Thank you to the...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure
Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
CBS Sports
Isaiah Collier commits to USC: Trojans land No. 1 recruit in 2023 class over Michigan, Cincinnati
Andy Enfield and his USC basketball program reeled in another blue-chip recruit on Wednesday as five-star guard Isaiah Collier committed to the Trojans over offers from Michigan and Cincinnati, among others. Collier is ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports, and he's proven to be one of the biggest late risers in his class after ranking in the 20s and 30s throughout most of his high school career.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois flips in-state prospect, lands commitment from 3-star OL for 2023 recruiting class
The Illinois offensive line just got a big boost, both literally and figuratively. The Illini received a commitment from 6-foot-5, 330-pound 3-star in-state recruit Brandon Henderson. The OL was previously committed to Iowa State but flipped to Illinois on Tuesday. Henderson announced his commitment on Twitter, saying “Thank you to...
Michigan hockey player hospitalized, placed on ventilator while fighting virus
According to The Michigan Daily, the University of Michigan spokesperson would not comment because of potential violations of HIPAA.
247Sports
