Champaign, IL

247Sports

Wolverines trending for top target, potential commitment

With an announcement pending for some point in the day on Friday, Michigan is in full control of the 247Sports Crystal Ball for 2023 three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi, who has been recruited as a top target for the Wolverines for the last few months. All four predictions currently favor the Maize and Blue.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball run coming for Michigan?

The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich discuss the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Precise predictions for Wolverines vs. Illinois

Predicting Michigan football has become predictable. It’s easy to say that the No. 3 Wolverines will run well and play great defense. It’s easy to say that the Wolverines will win by a lot of points, due to their having the second-largest scoring margin in college football. They’re 10-0 for the first time since 2006 and 22-2 during the past 2 seasons, so it’s easy to predict victories.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: 3 takeaways from the pile driving of Pitt

Pitt came out strong but faded over time as Juwan Howard’s guys excelled in just about every aspect of the neutral court face-off. Pitt was leading midway through the first half when Michigan basketball finally made their move. They never relinquished the lead as it only grew from that moment on. It got as high as 32 as time mercifully ran out on the Panthers’ fight. Michigan’s offense just poured it on in the second half to the tune of outscoring the Panthers 53-28.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan hockey: Wolverines shorthanded against Golden Gophers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan hockey team’s marquee series against No. 2 Minnesota will take a back seat to a lingering and potentially serious health situation within the program. Several Wolverines will miss Thursday night’s game against the Gophers with illness, likely adenovirus, per a spokesperson. They...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Minnesota hockey 5, Michigan 2: Depleted Wolverines fall in top-5 battle at Yost

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — To begin the third period of Michigan hockey’s 5-2 loss to Minnesota on Thursday night, the Wolverines were whistled for a protocol violation, getting a minor penalty for returning from the locker room too slowly. Tyler Shea, the third-string goalie who dressed as a forward due to the numerous virus-related absences, skated to the penalty box, where he watched the Gophers score their fourth goal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Preview, live thread and updates: Michigan faces Frankie Collins, Sun Devils in Legends Classic final

The Michigan men’s basketball team will match up against a familiar foe in the Legends Classic Championship Game on Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Sun Devils are led by coach Bobby Hurley, the former Duke point guard who got the better of Juwan Howard and Michigan during the Fab Five era. And at guard, Arizona State starts Frankie Collins, the former Wolverine who made the unexpected decision to transfer during the offseason.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure

Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Sports

Isaiah Collier commits to USC: Trojans land No. 1 recruit in 2023 class over Michigan, Cincinnati

Andy Enfield and his USC basketball program reeled in another blue-chip recruit on Wednesday as five-star guard Isaiah Collier committed to the Trojans over offers from Michigan and Cincinnati, among others. Collier is ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports, and he's proven to be one of the biggest late risers in his class after ranking in the 20s and 30s throughout most of his high school career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

