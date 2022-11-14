ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Federal inmate tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17TC8y_0jAlYBSA00

A federal prison inmate who was able to obtain a firearm at a prison camp in Arizona pulled out the gun in a visitation area and attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, The Associated Press has learned.

The weapon misfired and the female visitor was uninjured in Sunday’s incident at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson.

The incident marked a major security lapse and massive breach of protocol, raising serious questions about the security practices in place at the Bureau of Prisons, which is responsible for more than 150,000 federal inmates.

The Bureau of Prisons tells the AP that the inmate attempted to fire the weapon, which had been concealed in the prison. But the weapon did not fire and no one was injured.

The incident happened at a minimum-security federal prison camp — most of which don’t even have fences and house inmates the Bureau of Prisons considers to be the lowest security risk.

Officials said the inmate was restrained and the firearm was seized. Federal officials have launched an investigation.

The Bureau of Prisons has been plagued by chronic mismanagement, misconduct and a severe staffing crisis. A new director was brought on earlier this year as Justice Department officials attempt to reform the agency.

Federal prison camps were originally designed with low security to make operations easier and to allow inmates tasked with performing work at the prison, like landscaping and maintenance, to avoid repeatedly checking in and out of a main prison facility. But the lax security opened a gateway for contraband, such as drugs, cellphones and weapons.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Louisiana begins moving child inmates to notorious Angola prison’s former death row unit

Eight incarcerated young people have been moved from troubled detention facilities across Louisiana to a former death row unit on the grounds of Louisiana State Penitentiary, the “first phase” of the state’s “youth transfer” process to the notorious prison known as Angola, among other facilities.The West Feliciana Center for Youth at Angola – the site of a former plantation fuelled by slave labour that is now among the largest maximum security prisons in the US – stands near the gates to the sprawling prison complex.Four children from the Acadiana Center for Youth at St Martinville and four others from...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Convicted killer slain in California prison attack

IMPERIAL, Calif. (AP) — A California prison inmate serving a life sentence has died after he was attacked with hand-made weapons by two other prisoners, state corrections officials said Tuesday. William Quintero, 47, was attacked Monday in a recreation yard at Centinela State Prison and was airlifted to a hospital where he died about nine hours later, authorities said. Two weapons were recovered. The prison is located in Imperial County, north of the Mexican border.
IMPERIAL, CA
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety

A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
CBS News

Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars

When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
MISSOURI STATE
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
CBS San Francisco

White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial

FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
FRESNO, CA
CBS Philly

Police: Man recently exonerated for murder turns himself in for deadly shooting in Overbrook

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man who was recently exonerated for murder has turned himself in for a deadly shooting in Philadelphia. Police say 32-year-old Jahmir Harris turned himself into police on Friday. He was wanted for a homicide in Overbrook where a 50-year-old man was shot in the back of the head. The shooting happened at North 56th Street and Lancaster Avenue on Sept. 5. Police say after the shooting, Harris' vehicle was last observed traveling eastbound, but they did not say what they believe his alleged role was.  Harris was released from prison last year after prosecutors helped overturn his conviction in an unrelated murder from 2012. He had been sentenced to life without parole in connection with the murder of 43-year-old Louis Porter. According to the National Registry of Exonerations, in 2018 the Philadelphia County District Attorney's Conviction Integrity Unit started reviewing that case. The District Attorney's Office said it found evidence in the case had been improperly withheld from his trial lawyers, including evidence that pointed to an alternate suspect. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RadarOnline

Escaped Inmate Last Seen Running Down An Arizona Road In His Underwear Wanted By Police

A fugitive in Arizona is wanted by police after managing to escape a county prison before last being seen running down a road in nothing but his underwear, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.The man, identified as 43-year-old Oscar Alday, managed to escape from Tucson, Arizona’s Pima County Jail on October 20, 2022.Alday had been arrested only one day before on October 19th on three separates charges: including one charge of aggravated assault, one charge of domestic violence and one charge of unlawful imprisonment.But surprisingly, just hours after being booked into the county jail on the three charges, the 43-year-old managed to...
TUCSON, AZ
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner terrible prison conditions revealed by former inmate

After the appeal of her nine-year prison sentence was denied last month, Brittney Griner has begun serving her prison sentence in a high-security Russian penal colony after she was convicted on drug charges when she mistakenly brought prescription hashish oil into Russia. She is expected to face harsh treatment and conditions in what is basically legalized slavery, and one former Russian prisoner shared her experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy