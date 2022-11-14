Read full article on original website
Omakase By Osen
Despite having the word “omakase” in its name, the first thing you should know about this fun, casual Silver Lake sushi bar is that the omakase is not a required activity. You can easily come to this blonde wood-lined space on Sunset and order everything a la carte, which is good news if you aren’t up to dropping $150 per person on dinner. The daily nigiri, which generally land around $6 a piece, all come with fresh, thick cuts, and we loved the rich, hefty hand rolls filled with things like baked king crab, fried eggplant, and white fish with truffle. But the one dish that really leaves a mark is the miso crab salmon, which resides in the “cold signatures” section. Five giant clumps of snow crab are wrapped in salmon sashimi and drizzled with truffle oil and miso dressing. Is it silly and a bit over the top? Sure, but we’ll bet top dollar it’s what you’re talking about on the way home.
Daphnes Bar
Between the phenomenal cocktails, friendly bartenders, and palpable big-night-out energy, we’ve never met a bar that we wanted to make “our bar” more than Daphnes in Edmonds. For a spot that seats around 15 people, there’s always something exciting happening here. On a Friday evening, it’s a cramped sardine tin party, with “Volare” blasting while couples who can’t fit inside drink negronis and dance on the sidewalk patio. On an otherwise-snoozy Monday, their L-shaped marble counter gets full fast.
Loquat
If you’re someone who seeks out the city’s newest pastries like they’re limited-edition Cars-themed Croc drops, get Loquat high on your radar. The laidback Hayes Valley cafe and bakery (located in the old 20th Century Cafe space) serves Jewish and Levantine-inspired pastries that will encourage you to embrace the early bedtime you’ve been manifestation journaling about and officially become a morning person (they open at 8am). Salted chocolate babka has mesmerizing swirls of thin, golden-brown layers. Flaky bourekas get a touch of sweetness from the warm ricotta and sage filling. And because cake for breakfast is always a good idea, they have slices of chocolate cake with silky smooth espresso buttercream and labne cheesecake at the ready.
Bakaris Pizza & Kava Lounge
Don’t let the karaoke nights and speakeasy vibes fool you—Bakaris is definitely a pizza shop. This spot across the street from The Mall West End puts a delicious spin on things by sticking to strictly vegan and gluten-free ingredients. The Ultra Vegan Deluxe half pizza ($12) is literally half of a medium pie, made with a buttery-ish, cracker-like crust that holds onions, mushrooms, spinach, and other goodies up well. We just wish they were a tad more gracious with the red sauce.
Borekas Sephardic Pastries
Borekas Sephardic Pastries comes from the people behind Kosher burger spot PSY Street Kitchen, located in the same strip mall on Ventura Blvd. If you can't find the place, just look for the massive line zig-zagging around the corner. You might wait as long as 30 mins for your order, but once you taste these crispy, cheese-stuffed pastries, none of that will matter. Each buttery slice starts with an audible crackle of crispy phyllo dough, followed by globs of creamy feta that ooze from inside. Four different filling options are available: feta and spinach, mushroom and truffles, ricotta and za'atar, and brown butter with potatoes. Don’t try to choose between them. For $12 each, you don’t have to. Just get here early, order them all before they sell out, and share your leftovers with a deserving friend.
Café No Sé
You go to Cafe No Sé for the cool setting—it’s in the South Congress Hotel, and the space is big and bright. You’ve probably seen their avocado toast on Instagram, but Cafe No Sé has a lot more to offer that falls in the “kind of healthy” category. We like it best during the first half of the day—for breakfast, lunch, and brunch. Enjoy the good view, and get a side of pancakes with your kale salad.
Altitude Sky Lounge
It might sound like a luxury hangout at SeaTac, but Altitude Sky Lounge is actually a rooftop bar at the top of the Astra Hotel in South Lake Union. While there’s a lot to boast about atmospherically, like fire pits and a skyline view, it feels pretty cold and corporate with awkward service and mediocre cocktails. Where Altitude succeeds, however, is in the charcuterie offerings that they slice to order, which is a rarity for stuffy hotel establishments. Don’t go out of your way to come here, but should you find yourself roped into snacks and drinks, you’ll be content with a pile of buttery cured meats and a glass of wine while staring at the Space Needle.
Taste Of Tropical
Massive coolers filled with Joya sodas stand on both sides of the small restaurant. Nary a seat in sight. Okay, we get the hint—Taste of Tropical isn’t the place you come for a sit-down meal. Regulars know that, if they want to enjoy the generous order of jerk chicken over rice and peas ($15.95) or the brown stewed snapper with cabbage ($13.95), they’re going to have to do it from the Ikea table in their own place.
Anchor Oyster Bar
If you’ve ever had a sudden midday craving for a couple of oysters and a bowl of clam chowder, Anchor Oyster Bar is here for you. If you haven’t, one trip to the old-school Castro seafood spot decorated with light-up anchors and life preservers is all it takes before you start having mysterious visions of miniature clams dancing around in the sky at 2pm on a Thursday. The menu covers the usual from-the-ocean suspects—like prawn salad, a daily selection of oysters, and Olympic swimming pool-sized bowls of cioppino. Everything is excellent across the board, especially the delicate and crispy crab cakes. When Anchor Oyster Bar is busy, you’ll have to scrawl your name on the whiteboard and wander around Castro Street before a table is ready—but service inside and on the parklet is efficient and things move quickly.
Lucy's Vietnamese
This Vietnamese spot’s whole thing is brisket smoked for 14-hours, which you can get in phở, a bánh mì, or a vermicelli bowl. Instead of the thinly sliced variety, they serve thick, tender slabs of meat similar to what you’d find at a BBQ joint. Order a bowl of brisket phở, then, then tag on a couple summer rolls and a Vietnamese coffee, and you’ll be in beefy bliss. If want something other than brisket, you can get some lemongrass chicken, tofu, or vegan chick’n instead.
The Boat
After Phở Bắc Sup Shop moved out of a wooden boat located in their parking lot, it was mostly deserted for years. Now, they’ve reopened the rickety little ship solely to serve Vietnamese fried chicken rice and waffles—a dynamic duo we’ve replayed in our minds over and over again like the Napoleon Dynamite dance sequence. The fried cornish hens are super moist, blasted with sizzled garlic, and topped with a crackly glazed exterior. On the side, there’s yellow rice, an optional runny egg (exercise that option), a refreshing chrysanthemum greens salad, and phở broth for sipping. That’d be enough for the brunch of the century, but then they go and add crisp-and-fluffy pink pineapple waffles with salted whipped coconut and a peanut sesame crumble. Pair it all with stiff-and-sweet iced coffees, and we can’t think of a better early weekend lunch. Despite being seemingly small from the outside, the boat has plenty of four-tops where you can kick back with friends on a Sunday afternoon.
Nam Phuong
The quintessential Vietnamese restaurant, Nam Phuong sits at the center of Little Saigon’s Wing Phat plaza (or what we affectionately refer to as "Chaos Corner"). Its walls are covered in murals of Vietnamese islands, chandeliers light up the endless rows of tables, and a TV plays videos of club goers untz-untzing at Patong Beach. Bring a group for big bowls of pho in 12 varieties, including shrimp and vegetarian. Our favorite is #163, a fragrant, lemongrass-forward broth packed with slices of eye round steak and surprisingly tender meatballs.
Kyochon Chicken
Korean fried chicken enthusiasts have long debated the superior of two popular franchises: Bonchon or Kyochon? Our pick between the two is KyoChon, a counter-service Korean chain spot serving light and airy chicken wings on W 6th Street in Ktown. The standout element of Kyochon’s chicken wings is the crispy batter— a thick coating of crackly skin that holds its crunchy texture under a spicy soy garlic glaze. We also like that Kyochon’s wings are on the smaller side, which makes taking down a 10-piece order less daunting.
11 Great Places To Eat (Or Order) Thanksgiving Dinner In Atlanta
Eschewing family melodrama to do your own thing is as American a tradition as Thanksgiving itself. So instead of faking pleasantries to rude-ass uncles or dodging a living room of rhythmically-challenged nephews and nieces getting sturdy on TikTok, chuck up a deuces and go eat elsewhere. Here’s where to eat out (or order in) for Thanksgiving in Atlanta. These places offer traditional and non-traditional dishes that will taste better than anything you could whip up with whatever’s left in a barren grocery store.
Casa Tua
Casa Tua is an upscale Italian restaurant inside a boutique hotel in South Beach. It’s one of those places full of anniversary celebrations, tourists looking for a fancy night out in South Beach, and a smattering of regulars who won’t flinch at the aggressive price points. Why are they all here? Well, it’s not for the food, which is average, and doesn’t taste underseasoned so much as not seasoned whatsoever. No, this is just one of those fancy places with enough name recognition to suck folks in like a black hole that needs more salt. The one thing Casa Tua really does have going for it is its very pretty outdoor seating. But you can’t reserve one of those tables—they are first come, first served and get snatched up fast, mostly by parties of four or more. If you’re here on a date, you’re likely to get stuck in the claustrophobic dining room. It’s a living room-esque space where you’ll be forced to look jealously at people being all romantic outside while you prod at a massive veal parm covered with grocery store-caliber shredded mozzarella.
Che Fico
Che Fico is one of the only places in town where walking into the dining room is like making a red carpet debut. Skylights and wooden ceiling beams with hanging chandeliers and dried flowers are reminiscent of a Pinterest board for your cousin’s fancy wine country barn wedding. Unfortunately,...
Tassili’s Raw Reality Café
The only way to work around the crowds that line up at this house-turned-health-food-eatery is to preorder your refreshing Liberation Lemonade ($3.99) or kale wrap ($15.99) online. Outside of that strategy, we suggest passing the wait time by practicing your breathing exercises or patronizing the vendors selling their goods on the front porch. For rawists, vegans, and anyone looking for a non-processed, plant-based meal that doesn’t taste like lazy crudité, this is a great spot to bet on for a tasty marriage of ingredients like hemp hearts, black-eye hummus, and couscous seasoned with nutritional yeast and other spices.
Phở Grand
There’s a constant flow of delivery workers walking into this Vietnamese restaurant on the LES. That doesn’t mean this place isn’t good for eating in though. The large space has a vaulted ceiling with wooden beams that’ll remind you of a ski lodge, and there are always open tables. You can choose from over 20 varieties of phở, but don’t overthink it. Just get the #1. The medium-rich broth is that ideal middle ground between too heavy and watered down, and we love the gelatinous tendon and thinly sliced brisket and eye round. We also like the fried salt and pepper squid that comes with smoky stir-fried veggies, and you can’t go wrong with any of the vermicelli bowls. (We’re partial to the one with spring rolls and grilled pork.) Phở Grand also has a location nearby at The Market Line.
Alondra's Hot Wings
If they were giving out wing awards, Alondra’s would take home a trophy for “Most Reliable.” The fried chicken at this mini-chain is consistently crispy and tender, no matter which of their five locations in LA you visit. And with over fifteen different flavors on a scale from mild to “this isn’t spicy, this is just rude,” Alondra’s is our go-to spot for big events involving people with varying heat tolerances. Our favorite flavor is chili-lime, which has the zest of citrus peel and the heat of habanero hot sauce.
Cafe Diem
You come to Cafe Diem for the pho–theirs is excellent with shrimp and pork–but you come back, over and over, for the bun bo hue (pho’s spicy cousin). Its rich broth is layered with lemongrass, shrimp paste, and chili oil. Get the regular, which is packed with beef, tendon, and pork feet, and the Thai tea with chewy cubes of grass jelly. The Little Saigon cafe is tiny, so don’t come with more than a couple of friends, and make sure you’re comfortable sweating in front of them. You will.
