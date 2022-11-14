Casa Tua is an upscale Italian restaurant inside a boutique hotel in South Beach. It’s one of those places full of anniversary celebrations, tourists looking for a fancy night out in South Beach, and a smattering of regulars who won’t flinch at the aggressive price points. Why are they all here? Well, it’s not for the food, which is average, and doesn’t taste underseasoned so much as not seasoned whatsoever. No, this is just one of those fancy places with enough name recognition to suck folks in like a black hole that needs more salt. The one thing Casa Tua really does have going for it is its very pretty outdoor seating. But you can’t reserve one of those tables—they are first come, first served and get snatched up fast, mostly by parties of four or more. If you’re here on a date, you’re likely to get stuck in the claustrophobic dining room. It’s a living room-esque space where you’ll be forced to look jealously at people being all romantic outside while you prod at a massive veal parm covered with grocery store-caliber shredded mozzarella.

