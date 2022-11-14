Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
7 new Netflix movies in November — here’s what to watch
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
thedigitalfix.com
Hollywood has spent around $900 billion rescuing Matt Damon
When it comes to the bright lights of Hollywood, we often get swept up in the imagination of it all – rarely do we ever consider the real-life cost of some of those stunts, explosions, or rescue missions that we see in big action movies. Well, reality hurts, and thanks to one Quora user, we now have a financial idea of what it takes to save a leading man – specifically Matt Damon.
Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away
Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
thedigitalfix.com
Brendan Fraser stopped artists being cheated on one of his movies
In 2008, Brendan Fraser starred in adventure movie Journey to the Centre of the Earth, which wasn’t too far from his old-fashioned action hero role in The Mummy. But when the film was in post-production, the VFX artists working on it had their wages stopped. Meteor Studios declared bankruptcy while owing the VFX team over a million dollars in wages.
thedigitalfix.com
How Margot Robbie left the Barbie director dumbfounded
Everyone knows Margot Robbie’s one of the most talented actors currently working in Hollywood, but apparently, her skills can still leave even the most experienced directors flabbergasted. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Barbie director Greta Gerwig admitted she was dumbfounded by Robbie’s skills. “I wanted...
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series Next Year
Quentin Tarantino has disclosed that he has plans to step back into television, looking to shoot an eight-episode series in 2023. The film director shared news of the project Wednesday night while promoting his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell. The filmmaker wasn’t forthright with narrative or production details around the project. Tarantino has worked in television before, directing two episodes of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in 2005. Since then he has flirted with venturing back, with reports emerging in February that the director was in talks to helm installments of FX’s “Justified”...
thedigitalfix.com
Constantine 2 director wants “hard” R-rating for Keanu Reeves movie
Constantine 2 isn’t going to be saintly at all, if director Francis Lawrence has anything to say about it. In an interview with The Wrap, while promoting his Netflix movie Slumberland, the filmmaker revealed some details about the highly anticipated horror movie Constantine 2 – and how this time around, he is aiming for a “hard” R-rating.
ComicBook
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
The best movies worth seeing in theaters right now, from 'Decision to Leave' to 'The Fabelmans'
Movie theaters are facing a lack of major tentpole releases, but there are still movies you should check out.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie reportedly being blocked
Harry Potter is one of the biggest and most beloved franchises. So, it makes sense that it would fall under one of the properties that Warner Bros is trying to expand along with the IPs Lord of the Rings and the DCEU under the leadership of CEO David Zaslav. However,...
All the new Disney movies coming out between now and 2024
A look ahead to the dozens of new Disney movies coming your way
Netflix Orders Series Adaptation of Judy Blume Novel ‘Forever’ From Mara Brock Akil
Netflix has ordered a series version of the Judy Blume novel “Forever” from Mara Brock Akil, Variety has learned. The show was first reported as being in development at Netflix in September 2021. Brock Akil will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series under her Netflix overall deal. This marks the first series order under the deal, which she signed in late 2020. “Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice,” Brock Akil said. “I’m honored to reimagine one...
thedigitalfix.com
James Gunn drops huge hint he may be working on new DC movie character
The hierarchy of power in the DC movie universe has changed forever, and it’s nothing to do with Black Adam or Superman. James Gunn is the new king of the superhero movie franchise, and it looks like he’s got his sights set on bringing a new character to the fore in the near future.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Barbie’ director in line to reboot a blockbuster fantasy franchise for Netflix
It’s been over four years since Netflix announced it had reached an agreement with the estate of C.S. Lewis to reboot The Chronicles of Narnia for streaming, and the trail has been completely stone cold ever since. The original franchise was killed three films in, even though The Lion,...
‘Disenchanted’ Producer Barry Josephson On Why ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Went Straight To Disney+ – Crew Call Podcast
The success of Hocus Pocus 2 as the most watched Disney+ movie of all-time with a first weekend of 2.7 billion views viewed spurred many to question whether the sequel to the near 30 year old movie should have gone theatrical, especially during a dry spell at the fall box office when theaters were desperate for it. The thing is some of these greenlights for direct-to-Disney+ movies happened during the pandemic, when movie theaters were closed and research showed that women would be the most difficult to return to cinemas. In addition, such long-awaited sequels to female-skewing fare seemed...
Bradley Cooper ‘to play famous Steve McQueen role’ in new Steven Spielberg film
Bradley Cooper may be taking on one of Steve McQueen’s most famous roles in a new Steven Spielberg film.The actor and director will reportedly play San Francisco cop Frank Bullitt in a movie based on the 1968 classic.According to Deadline, McQueen’s son, Chad, and granddaughter, Molly, will executive produce alongside Spielberg.Bullitt gave McQueen one of his most memorable characters, and is renowned for featuring one of cinema’s most impressive car chase scenes.Spielberg will direct the film from a script that’s being written by Josh Singer, who was behind Spotlight and the Spielberg-directed The Post.Deadline claims that the filmmaker has...
Comments / 0