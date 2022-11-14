Once an anonymous street graffiti artist, NECKFACE has become a globally recognized multi-media creative who’s just as attention-grabbing as his art. Born and raised in Stockton, California, NECKFACE (real name Alex Montijo) has left his mark on different cities across the world. Walls, sides of buildings and more in New York, Montevideo, Uruguay and everywhere in-between have served as canvases to the artist’s heavy metal and latrinalia-inspired pieces. For his next visits to these places, NECKFACE hopes to bring along his skateable sculptures, a goal on which he’s collaborating with The Skatepark Project, an organization founded by Tony Hawk in 2002 that aims to develop safe, legal skateparks to underserved communities. Both parties also tapped ebay in their efforts, with the after-market platform hosting an auction of four one-of-a-kind presentations of the recent NECKFACE x Nike SB Dunk Low.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO