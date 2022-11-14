Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
South Division Street Bridge in Salisbury to close temporarily for repairs
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is advising residents that the South Division Street Bridge will be closed for painting and seal replacement beginning Thursday, November 24th. The bridge is expected to reopen on Tuesday, January 10th. No traffic will be permitted across the bridge during this period...
Maryland legislators introduce plan to designate Chesapeake Bay a national recreation area
Two Maryland Democrats have released draft legislation to designate the Chesapeake Bay as a national recreation area, with plans to formally introduce the legislation in the coming year. The measure, introduced by Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Rep. John Sarbanes, would significantly simplify the process for securing conservation money for...
Comments / 0