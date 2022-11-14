Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
News On 6
Approching Cold Front Bringing Snow
Very cold start today with lows in the low 20s! Light winds and clear skies. The arctic cold front arrives today. It moves into the OKC metro after sunset. Behind the front, strong north winds gusting to 35 mph. Temperatures tomorrow will only be in the low 30s. Could break...
Holiday Light Attractions in and around OKC
Oklahoma has some of the best light displays in the country and this year we have a list of some of Oklahomans favorites.
Photos: Overcrowded shelter desperate for help this holiday season
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says the winter is usually when things start to slow down, but that's not the case this year.
KFOR
Expect a brief warm up this afternoon ahead of our next Arctic Blast!
Good Morning Oklahoma! You can expect a brief warm up this afternoon ahead of our next Arctic Cold Front. Highs today reach into the mid to upper 50s just ahead of the front that hits OKC shortly before 10 PM. Much colder Friday / Saturday flurries possible.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fluffy Snowflakes Falls on Oklahoma
It's looking a lot like winter, in Oklahoma. The Sooner State saw big fluffy snowflakes falling on the town of Hinton, that's about 50 miles west of Oklahoma City. About two to four inches of heavy, wet snow fell as residents made their way around town. A storm system brought...
News On 6
Welcome To Main Street! News 9's New Downtown Home
The News 9 team has made the move to downtown Oklahoma City. We're taking you on a tour of the building Griffin Media now calls home. The building is full of history and we look forward to being a part of it!. Tune in every night this week as we...
Edmond Electric’s Luminance to bring Holiday cheer
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Electric’s annual Luminance festive light display is back this holiday season. Beginning November 21 at 5 p.m., Edmond Electric will offer their free Luminance walk-through light display. The lights will be shining through January 1, from 5-10 p.m. daily. Visitors will have the...
KFOR
An early Winter-Like storm system to bring heavy snow to portions of Oklahoma!
Good Morning! Winter Storm Warnings for western, southwestern and central Oklahoma generally to the west and southwest of OKC. A Winter Weather Advisory for OKC Metro. Heaviest snow in the Winter Storm Warning up to 6 inches! In the Winter Weather Advisory a trace to 2 inches on elevated surfaces. Temperatures will stay above freezing so that roads are mostly going to be wet in the Winter Weather Advisory including OKC. In the Winter Storm Warning roads could become slick and hazardous with heavier snowfall rates. The timing for OKC is a rain / snow mix starting around lunchtime and ending west to east early this evening. Stay tuned to the very latest updates since the track of this developing storm could still wiggle north or south.
Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display
Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
New Brazilian steakhouse to open in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a unique dining experience, you won't want to miss a new Brazilian Steakhouse in Oklahoma City.
KFOR
Winter Weather Moves in Monday
After another cold start, we’ll see nice weather today. It will be sunny, breezy and chilly Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the 50’s. Winter weather moves in Monday. Snow will develop across Western Oklahoma around sunrise. It looks like the snow will move into the OKC Metro/I-35...
Oklahoma’s homeless camp problems cause headache for property owners
Oklahoma City’s homelessness problem appears to be causing headaches for some property owners.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
2 historic buildings to be renovated in downtown OKC
Two historic buildings in downtown Oklahoma City will soon become one.
Oklahoma City Zoo’s oldest Asian elephant euthanized
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of a maternal figure for the local elephant herd.
KOCO
Developer wants to bring 1920s Hollywood to modern-day Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A developer wants to bring 1920s Hollywood to modern-day Oklahoma City. The Harlow Apartments will be named after actress Jean Harlow. The developer, Richard Tanenbaum, said the historic buildings will keep their classic feel with a 1920s inspiration. "The era when these buildings were built, I...
KOCO
Oklahomans can assist family in need this Christmas by helping child from Angel Tree
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans can assist a family in need by helping a child from the Angel Tree for Christmas. KOCO 5 was there for the opening of the Angel Tree in Quail Springs Mall to see how Oklahomans can help. “We need your help. Without you, we can’t...
KOCO
Fire sparks at building that used to house popular Oklahoma City restaurant
OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation is underway after a building that used to house a popular Oklahoma City restaurant went up in flames early Tuesday morning. Crews battled the blaze at Mama E's old site in the 3800 block of Spring Lake Drive, near Northeast 36th Street and North Kelley Avenue. The majority of the building is OK, but the flames damaged parts of the roof.
Multi-Car accident in NW part of the metro ends with one fatality
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Police have confirmed that a multi vehicle accident near NW 23rd St and N MacArthur around 7:45 this evening has been updated to a fatality. Police say the confirmed deceased did not die at the scene of the accident, and no further details have been released. Right now, the […]
KOCO
Children standing in cold, missing class due to shortage of bus drivers in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Children are waiting in the cold and missing the start of class because of late school buses. It is a problem parents said is getting worse. They said they just can’t find enough people willing to drive the buses and they’re urging parents to be patient.
