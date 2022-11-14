ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Approching Cold Front Bringing Snow

Very cold start today with lows in the low 20s! Light winds and clear skies. The arctic cold front arrives today. It moves into the OKC metro after sunset. Behind the front, strong north winds gusting to 35 mph. Temperatures tomorrow will only be in the low 30s. Could break...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fluffy Snowflakes Falls on Oklahoma

It's looking a lot like winter, in Oklahoma. The Sooner State saw big fluffy snowflakes falling on the town of Hinton, that's about 50 miles west of Oklahoma City. About two to four inches of heavy, wet snow fell as residents made their way around town. A storm system brought...
HINTON, OK
News On 6

Welcome To Main Street! News 9's New Downtown Home

The News 9 team has made the move to downtown Oklahoma City. We're taking you on a tour of the building Griffin Media now calls home. The building is full of history and we look forward to being a part of it!. Tune in every night this week as we...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Edmond Electric’s Luminance to bring Holiday cheer

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Electric’s annual Luminance festive light display is back this holiday season. Beginning November 21 at 5 p.m., Edmond Electric will offer their free Luminance walk-through light display. The lights will be shining through January 1, from 5-10 p.m. daily. Visitors will have the...
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

An early Winter-Like storm system to bring heavy snow to portions of Oklahoma!

Good Morning! Winter Storm Warnings for western, southwestern and central Oklahoma generally to the west and southwest of OKC. A Winter Weather Advisory for OKC Metro. Heaviest snow in the Winter Storm Warning up to 6 inches! In the Winter Weather Advisory a trace to 2 inches on elevated surfaces. Temperatures will stay above freezing so that roads are mostly going to be wet in the Winter Weather Advisory including OKC. In the Winter Storm Warning roads could become slick and hazardous with heavier snowfall rates. The timing for OKC is a rain / snow mix starting around lunchtime and ending west to east early this evening. Stay tuned to the very latest updates since the track of this developing storm could still wiggle north or south.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display

Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Winter Weather Moves in Monday

After another cold start, we’ll see nice weather today. It will be sunny, breezy and chilly Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the 50’s. Winter weather moves in Monday. Snow will develop across Western Oklahoma around sunrise. It looks like the snow will move into the OKC Metro/I-35...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Fire sparks at building that used to house popular Oklahoma City restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation is underway after a building that used to house a popular Oklahoma City restaurant went up in flames early Tuesday morning. Crews battled the blaze at Mama E's old site in the 3800 block of Spring Lake Drive, near Northeast 36th Street and North Kelley Avenue. The majority of the building is OK, but the flames damaged parts of the roof.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

