LEWISBURG, Pa. – The NCAA issued its latest graduation rates report this week, and Bucknell Athletics once again produced some of the highest figures in the nation. Under the NCAA's Graduation Success Rate (GSR) formula, 24 of Bucknell's 27 varsity programs, including all 14 women's programs, maintained perfect scores of 100 for student-athletes entering between 2012-13 and 2015-16, which led to an overall GSR of 99 percent that ranks second among all Division I institutions. Additionally, according to the U.S. Department of Education's more-restrictive graduation-rate standards, Bucknell ranks third nationally with a four-class average of 91 percent, which is up two points from last year's report.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO