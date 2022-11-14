Read full article on original website
Football Hosts Marist for Senior Day, Season Finale Saturday
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Bucknell is looking to end the season on a high note when it hosts Marist at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Bison are seeking their second straight victory following a dramatic overtime win at Georgetown last weekend. Bucknell will also look to make it eight straight wins against the Red Foxes.
Men's Basketball Visits Georgia Friday Night in First of Three in Greenlight Sunshine Slam
LEWISBURG, Pa. -- With Thanksgiving now just a week away, that means holiday tournament time in college basketball. The Bucknell men's squad is set to play three games over the next five days in the Greenlight Sunshine Slam, presented by Discount Tire. First up is a campus-site game at Georgia on Friday night, and then the Bison will continue south for two games in the Ocean Bracket in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Volleyball Falls 3-1 at Loyola in Patriot League Quarterfinal Round
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell volleyball team's memorable 2022 season came to an end Tuesday night with a 3-1 loss at Loyola in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinal round. The Bison pulled out a gritty 25-23 win in the opening set to take a 1-0 lead in the match, but the Greyhounds caught fire and limited Bucknell to just 22 kills over the final three sets.
Women's Basketball Set for Home Opener vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Wednesday
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell women's basketball team plays its first home game of the 2022-23 season when Fairleigh Dickinson visits Sojka Pavilion Wednesday evening. Sojka has been a tough environment for Bucknell's opponents in recent years, as the Bison are 87-11 on their home court since the start of the 2015-16 season and 30-5 under head coach Trevor Woodruff.
Bucknell Athletics Has One of its Best Performances in Annual NCAA Graduation Rate Study
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The NCAA issued its latest graduation rates report this week, and Bucknell Athletics once again produced some of the highest figures in the nation. Under the NCAA's Graduation Success Rate (GSR) formula, 24 of Bucknell's 27 varsity programs, including all 14 women's programs, maintained perfect scores of 100 for student-athletes entering between 2012-13 and 2015-16, which led to an overall GSR of 99 percent that ranks second among all Division I institutions. Additionally, according to the U.S. Department of Education's more-restrictive graduation-rate standards, Bucknell ranks third nationally with a four-class average of 91 percent, which is up two points from last year's report.
Former Carlisle ace Hannah Barrett, a Georgia state golf champion, makes her college decision
Not long ago, Hannah Barrett was a Carlisle sophomore on the rise. In the fall of 2020, Barrett chased down runner-up finishes at the Mid-Penn Conference and District 3 3A tournaments. She capped that season T14 at states and earned her place as PennLive’s Golfer of the Year. Well, that...
Strong Clinton County connection in new West Branch Sports Hall of Fame class
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – An overflow crowd was on hand at the Williamsport Genetti Hotel Banquet Room on Nov. 13 to honor 14 former outstanding athletes, coaches, and contributors to the Class of 2022 for the West Branch Sports Hall of Fame. The inductees came from as far away as Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.
4 WAHS Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (NOVEMBER 16, 2022) — Four Williamsport Area High School student-athletes committed themselves to their new homes today by signing their letters of intent. Joined by their family, friends, coaches and teammates, the four made commitments to the following schools:. Mia Clark, soccer, Pennsylvania College of Technology. Cael...
So proudly we hail’d
The Penn College community commended its veterans, active-duty personnel and reservists late last week through a variety of events captured by cross-campus photo contributors. Supplementing an online honor roll of self-identifying servicemen and women that was posted to PCToday, the week included a classroom visit from the head of a veteran-owned Williamsport security business; a Thursday reception organized by Kimberly S. Cordrey, Lumley Aviation Center secretary; the Wildcat Events Board’s “Red, White & Blue Day” celebration in the Field House (moved indoors due to Friday’s heavy rains); and a stylish Saturday salute from Wildcat cheerleaders in Bardo Gym.
In their own words: Parents of alleged Middletown H.S. Football hazing victims speak
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After hazing allegations emerged, the Middletown School District cancelled its football season. In a CBS 21 exclusive, we sit down to talk with the parents of two Middletown football players as they describe the horrific videos that emerged. They are the parents of two...
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast Food
November 16 is National Fast Food Day. You read that right. There's a dedicated day for not-so-healthy, sometimes fried, always delicious meals. Today is a good time to indulge in it. Whether you prefer fried chicken, tacos, burgers, you name it - odds are there's a restaurant for it. Here are three places in Pennsylvania dishing up awesome fast food:
Little League International adds new staff to Williamsport team
South Williamsport, Pa. — On November 14, two new safety and security leaders began their duties with Little League International. The new staff members will contribute to risk management, security, and emergency responses during Little League functions. Stacy Zales has been appointed Risk Management Administrative Assistant, with retired Pennsylvania State Police Major Sherman Shadle as the new Director of Security. Ms. Zales, a resident of Picture Rocks, was previously an...
Geisinger announces new bariatrics doctor
Danville, Pa. — A new bariatric doctor has joined the staff at Geisinger Health System. Benefsha Mohammad, M.D., recently joined Geisinger as a general surgeon specializing in bariatrics. Dr. Mohammad specializes in biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch, advanced endoscopy, revisional bariatric surgery, foregut surgery, laparoscopic gastric band (or “lap band”), gastric bypass and gastric sleeve. ...
Williamsport native continues to sing on The Voice
Williamsport native continues to sing on The Voice. Williamsport native continues to sing on The Voice. Local experts and leaders discuss Trump’s potential …. Local experts and leaders discuss Trump's potential run for 2024 election. Wild Stuff: Celebrating Orangutan Caring Week. Wild Stuff: Celebrating Orangutan Caring Week. Community leaders...
Chick-fil-A Continues at Former Golden Corral Location in Pennsylvania
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Lebtown and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Williamsport Airport to be transformed this weekend
The Montoursville Rotary Club will be hosting a benefit Ballroom Dance in the Williamsport Airport Terminal this weekend. The dance will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 7-9:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person at the door. Years ago, the Montoursville Rotary Club started ballroom dances at Divine Providence Hospital as a fundraiser for the organization. The club split the total fundraising dollars between the hospital and the club...
Easton Man Dies Snowy Route 11 Crash in Montour County
DANVILLE- A man from Easton is dead after a crash outside Danville last night just before 7:00. Mahoning Township Police say the unidentified man was driving a commercial vehicle on Route 11 in Mahoning Township when he lost control due to the winter weather road conditions. He crashed into an...
Susquehanna River fish passage will be added to Fabridam at Sunbury
A fish passage will be added to the Fabridam on the Susquehanna River at Sunbury, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. An ongoing $3.3 million reconstruction project on the inflatable dam – officially known as the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam at Shikellamy State Park – is expected to be completed in fall 2023, after a 2023 boating season from May to October.
Bloomsburg Fountain Flooded With Suds
The Bloomsburg Police department is on the lookout for the person(s) who are responsible for dumping soap into the Bloomsburg town fountain which resulted in soapy suds flooding the sidewalks and street. It was reported on Saturday, September 3rd, that one or more perpetrators were responsible for dumping soap into...
Beyond the Forecast: Wintry Mix for Northern Areas of Central Pennsylvania this Evening
The abc27 Weather team is tracking the latest with the wintry mix moving through the area. Other than some brief bursts of sleet and snow, areas near Harrisburg and south have seen mainly rain this afternoon. Meanwhile, areas farther to the north over northern Dauphin, Perry, Juniata, and Mifflin Counties...
