The New Business Traveler: For Enrique Olvera's PR Director, Work Trips Mean Fishing in Baja California and Long Dinners on the Sand

Western US cities to remove decorative grass amid drought
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A group of 30 agencies that supply water to homes and businesses throughout the western United States has pledged to rip up lots of decorative grass to help keep water in the over-tapped Colorado River. The agreement signed Tuesday by water agencies in Southern California, Phoenix and Salt Lake City and elsewhere illustrates an accelerating shift in the American West away from well-manicured grass that has long been a totem of suburban life, having taken root alongside streets, around fountains and between office park walkways. The grass-removal pledge targets turf that people don’t work on, like in front of strip malls, in street medians or at the entrance to neighborhoods. It doesn’t mean cities plan to rip up grass at golf courses, parks or in backyards, though some may pay homeowners to voluntarily replace their lawns with more drought-resistance landscaping. Beyond reducing ornamental grass by 30%, the agencies say they’ll boost water efficiency, add more water recycling and consider actions like changing how people pay for water to encourage savings.
12 Best Hotels in Doha, From Wellness Resorts to Historic Guesthouses
Qatar is one of the most luxury-minded countries in the world, and that's reflected in every inch of its capital's hotel landscape. From polished five-stars to historic boutique hotels, Doha has accommodations to suit every taste: Luxurious hotels offer stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and world-class dining, stylish business hotels showcase the best in business travel, beachside inns welcome families from around the globe, and discreet wellness resorts can be found tucked away in the quiet desert dunes. And with the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicking off this month, there is no shortage of options for the discerning traveler. Here are the best hotels in Qatar's capital.
Roman roads laid the foundation for modern-day prosperity, study claims
Even though it is over 2,000 years since the ancient Roman road networks were established, there are clear connections between the routes of the roads and modern-day prosperity. In a study in economics, the researchers investigate the importance of the Roman road network in maintaining or losing wealth through the centuries.
How to Make the Airport Less Stressful This Holiday Season
As the holiday travel season officially kicks off with flight prices trending higher than normal, every step of air travel can seem daunting. So it’s no surprise that passengers are more stressed than ever about flying for Thanksgiving and Christmas. A new study from Kayak shows that 70 percent...
Women Who Travel Podcast: Reflections on Moving Abroad
You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. All products featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What...
Katie Bowman
Katie is a U.K.-based travel author, editor, and podcaster. After almost two decades at The Sunday Times, Katie moved out of the city to the coast, where she is now editor-at-large for Family Traveller, and a contributor to The Times, Independent, Air Mail and Condé Nast Traveler. She hosts and produces the Family Traveller podcast and co-authored the book Amazing Places.
On Location: Savannah's Finest Dining Is on Display in ‘The Menu’
They are the lucky few: 12 guests who’ve managed to secure a coveted seat— $1,250 a head—at Hawthorne, a gastronomically ground-breaking restaurant on a private island at the center of The Menu. It is there, however, that their luck will run out. Hawthorne is helmed by Chef...
Grand Canyon
Looking for the best Grand Canyon hotels to stay at on your next trip? It's no wonder—the Grand Canyon is on most every American's travel list. From its brilliant rust-red cliffs to the churning Colorado River below, Grand Canyon National Park is the stuff of outdoor lover’s bucket lists, and staying close by gives you more time to explore. After all, at 277 miles long and a mile deep, this river valley is one of the largest canyons in the world, surrounded by northern Arizona’s famed red rock formations and fragrant ponderosa pines.
Editor's Letter: In the Year Ahead, Seek Out a Party
I aged out of regular late-night carousing a long time ago. But more than once this summer, my travels took me down a path to an after-hours party, and for that I found myself unexpectedly grateful. Parties have been hard to come by these past few years, and if you have an opportunity to go to a good one—whether planned or impromptu—don't take it lightly.
monday.com Finds Australian IT Professionals More Than Double Software Investment in 2022, Spending More Than US and UK Counterparts
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), a work operating system (Work OS) where organisations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today released a new report surveying Australian IT decision makers for insights on how they are approaching work, IT spend, and software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006222/en/ Infographic featuring monday.com’s Global results from the IT Decision Makers survey. (Graphic: Business Wire)
After Seventy Five Years, Holland America Still Sails to Alaska with the Same Intrepid Spirit
“Honestly,” I hear my pilot, Logan, say through the headset, “the first time I came to this glacier, it was like a kid's first time at Disney World.”. We are just landing the helicopter on the massive bluish-white Mendenhall Glacier, streaked with dark rock particles and silt. I sit stupefied by the sight of this wonder wedged among the jagged peaks of Southeast Alaska. I was raised in Florida; before this trip to Alaska on Holland America Line's Noordam, I had never even seen a glacier. Standing on this immense, silent, slow-moving force, I feel the unmistakable thrill of adventure: For a few seconds, I'm Jason Bourne or James Bond.
