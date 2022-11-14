Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Emergency Rural Health Care Grants awarded to Del., Md. facilities
DOVER, Del. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that nearly $1.1 million in Emergency Rural Health Care grants is being awarded to healthcare facilities in Delaware and Maryland on National Rural Health Day, which is today. We’re told the Biden-Harris Administration is making this Emergency Rural Health...
WMDT.com
Great American Smokeout offers help, resources, and classes to those looking to quit smoking in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md- Every year on the third Thursday of November, the Great American Smokeout challenges people who smoke to stop for one day and learn about the many tools they can use to help them quit. Here in Wicomico county, that means lessons that are being given by the MDH...
WMDT.com
Beebe Healthcare’s new mobile clinic puts health care services on the road in Sussex County
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Beebe Healthcare is putting their services in motion with a new Mobile Health Clinic, a push to meet those in Sussex County where they are. “You can have the best quality care, but if you can’t get people to it or people can’t get to it, it doesn’t happen,” Beebe Healthcare President/Ceo Dr. David Tam said.
chestertownspy.org
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton Earns “A” Safety Grade
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), has received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade in The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2022 reporting period. This marks the fifth consecutive period that the hospital has received an ‘A’.
WMDT.com
Opportunity to showcase your business for exposure
SALISBURY, Md. – If you’re looking to highlight your business the opportunity is here. With the Business After Hours program, you can showcase your Salisbury business. The Salisbury Chamber of Commerce hosts the event and allows businesses to network and learn how they can help each other grow.
WMDT.com
Local musician enters contest, efforts to help women in shelters
MARYLAND – Local musician, Audra Coldiron, better known as ‘Madam Who?’ from Pittsville is on a mission and is asking for publics help. ‘Madam Who?’ has been performing for years, but after a series of life-altering events, she’s shifted her focus when it comes to her music, which is empowering women.
The Dispatch
Local Officials Thank Church For Years Of Service
BERLIN– Local leaders expressed their gratitude to longtime Worcester County Commissioner Bud Church this week as he prepares to retire in December. On Tuesday, both the commissioners and the Worcester County Board of Education recognized Church for his decades of service. Church spent a decade on the school board before serving 20 years as a commissioner.
WMDT.com
Rabid fox found in Pittsville, health department says
PITTSVILLE, Md. – The Wicomico County Health Department says a fox has tested positive for rabies in the Pittsville area. We’re told the fox, who tested positive on Wednesday, was recently found in the area of Rounds Road. The Health Department is advising all residents to be aware...
WMDT.com
Reaction split on proposed youth curfew in Cambridge, city officials say success seen in other counties
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Residents and city officials still divide on the matter of a proposed youth curfew in Cambridge. This comes after the city council held its first reading on ordinance 1207 at a meeting Monday night. Commission President Lajan Cephas says those in favor of the measure called...
WMDT.com
Coastal Hospice ‘Be An Angel’ program returns for 2022, spreading holiday cheer
EASTERN SHORE – Coastal Hospice is kicking off its annual ‘Be An Angel’ campaign, its largest fundraiser of the year. Coastal Hospice serves thousands of patients and their families across Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset, and Dorchester counties. Each year, Coastal Hospice encourages Lower Shore Marylanders to be “angels.”...
WMDT.com
OP Mitzvah team hosts food drive
OCEAN PINES, Md. – Members of Ocean Pines Mitzvah Team started a food drive to combat food insecurity in the community. Their goal is to collect enough food for 30 weeks worth of snacks and food that they can give to local teachers for their students. What a great way to give back to the community and make sure our kids are being fed.
WBOC
Economic Woes Pinch Area Food Banks, Church Kitchens
DOVER, Del. and FRUITLAND, Md. - A week away from Thanksgiving, economic worries are making their presence known at food banks and churches on Delmarva. In Dover, a Food Bank of Delaware food giveaway saw brisk traffic. "We're seeing more cars than we have seen, that means more families coming...
WMDT.com
Salisbury leaders cite accomplishments, goals to be met in State of the City address
SALISBURY, Md. – Tuesday night, Salisbury Mayor Jake Day delivered his annual State of the City address. He began by asking the question: “What does a better Salisbury look like?”. “A better Salisbury to me means taking a moment to look at where our predecessors wanted us to...
Bay Journal
Tank that ran afoul of neighbors stirs change in Eastern Shore county
A county on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has moved to restrict the storage of a sludgy, poultry industry byproduct after the construction of an open tank containing the liquid triggered a lawsuit and flood of neighbor complaints. The Wicomico County Council voted 5–2 on Oct. 4 to set new limits...
WBOC
Delaware Electric Cooperative: New Sussex County Substation to Improve Reliability for Members
GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative says it has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
WMDT.com
Pets on the Plaza: Meet Lola
Meet Lola, a 1-year-0ld Cane Corso mix available for adoption through the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Tags: humane society of wicomico county, lola, pets on the plaza.
WMDT.com
Pets on the Plaza: Meet Drako
Meet Drako, a 1-year-old Pitbull mix available for adoption through the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Tags: drako, humane society of wicomico county, pets on the plaza.
WBOC
Proposed Temporary Curfew Stirs Controversy in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Kids in Cambridge may soon have to be home by a set time each night. But, it's not just their parents enforcing the rules. The city is exploring a curfew. Monday night was the first reading of the proposed legislation. It would be temporary and enforced for juveniles 15 and younger. The proposed curfew would require juveniles to be home by 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and by 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
WMDT.com
Local thrift store to host free Thanksgiving dinner
FEDERALSBURG, Md.- A local thrift store is making sure no one spends this turkey day alone, hosting their first-ever Thanksgiving Family Dinner. Walking With Faith Thrift Store along with Legacy Creative Arts and Athletics will provide a full feast catered by The Red Shef. Transportation will also be available for...
WBOC
Wicomico County Executive-Elect Julie Giordano Talks To-Do List
SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive-elect Julie Giordano presented her plans to the Greater Salisbury Committee monthly luncheon on Monday afternoon. The James M. Bennett High School English teacher says the county's sewer and water plan is a top priority. "We want to support the implementation of the water and...
Comments / 0