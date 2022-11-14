ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MD

WMDT.com

Emergency Rural Health Care Grants awarded to Del., Md. facilities

DOVER, Del. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that nearly $1.1 million in Emergency Rural Health Care grants is being awarded to healthcare facilities in Delaware and Maryland on National Rural Health Day, which is today. We’re told the Biden-Harris Administration is making this Emergency Rural Health...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Opportunity to showcase your business for exposure

SALISBURY, Md. – If you’re looking to highlight your business the opportunity is here. With the Business After Hours program, you can showcase your Salisbury business. The Salisbury Chamber of Commerce hosts the event and allows businesses to network and learn how they can help each other grow.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Local musician enters contest, efforts to help women in shelters

MARYLAND – Local musician, Audra Coldiron, better known as ‘Madam Who?’ from Pittsville is on a mission and is asking for publics help. ‘Madam Who?’ has been performing for years, but after a series of life-altering events, she’s shifted her focus when it comes to her music, which is empowering women.
PITTSVILLE, MD
The Dispatch

Local Officials Thank Church For Years Of Service

BERLIN– Local leaders expressed their gratitude to longtime Worcester County Commissioner Bud Church this week as he prepares to retire in December. On Tuesday, both the commissioners and the Worcester County Board of Education recognized Church for his decades of service. Church spent a decade on the school board before serving 20 years as a commissioner.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Rabid fox found in Pittsville, health department says

PITTSVILLE, Md. – The Wicomico County Health Department says a fox has tested positive for rabies in the Pittsville area. We’re told the fox, who tested positive on Wednesday, was recently found in the area of Rounds Road. The Health Department is advising all residents to be aware...
PITTSVILLE, MD
WMDT.com

OP Mitzvah team hosts food drive

OCEAN PINES, Md. – Members of Ocean Pines Mitzvah Team started a food drive to combat food insecurity in the community. Their goal is to collect enough food for 30 weeks worth of snacks and food that they can give to local teachers for their students. What a great way to give back to the community and make sure our kids are being fed.
OCEAN PINES, MD
WBOC

Economic Woes Pinch Area Food Banks, Church Kitchens

DOVER, Del. and FRUITLAND, Md. - A week away from Thanksgiving, economic worries are making their presence known at food banks and churches on Delmarva. In Dover, a Food Bank of Delaware food giveaway saw brisk traffic. "We're seeing more cars than we have seen, that means more families coming...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Delaware Electric Cooperative: New Sussex County Substation to Improve Reliability for Members

GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative says it has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
GREENWOOD, DE
WMDT.com

Pets on the Plaza: Meet Lola

Meet Lola, a 1-year-0ld Cane Corso mix available for adoption through the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Tags: humane society of wicomico county, lola, pets on the plaza.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Pets on the Plaza: Meet Drako

Meet Drako, a 1-year-old Pitbull mix available for adoption through the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Tags: drako, humane society of wicomico county, pets on the plaza.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Proposed Temporary Curfew Stirs Controversy in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Kids in Cambridge may soon have to be home by a set time each night. But, it's not just their parents enforcing the rules. The city is exploring a curfew. Monday night was the first reading of the proposed legislation. It would be temporary and enforced for juveniles 15 and younger. The proposed curfew would require juveniles to be home by 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and by 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

Local thrift store to host free Thanksgiving dinner

FEDERALSBURG, Md.- A local thrift store is making sure no one spends this turkey day alone, hosting their first-ever Thanksgiving Family Dinner. Walking With Faith Thrift Store along with Legacy Creative Arts and Athletics will provide a full feast catered by The Red Shef. Transportation will also be available for...
FEDERALSBURG, MD
WBOC

Wicomico County Executive-Elect Julie Giordano Talks To-Do List

SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive-elect Julie Giordano presented her plans to the Greater Salisbury Committee monthly luncheon on Monday afternoon. The James M. Bennett High School English teacher says the county's sewer and water plan is a top priority. "We want to support the implementation of the water and...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD

