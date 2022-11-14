Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
James H. Howard
James H. Howard, age 88, of Shelby, met his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022. He passed peacefully at his home with his wife, Margaret, at his side. To plant a tree in memory of James Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Lloyd Eugene Mullet
Lloyd Eugene Mullet of Mansfield passed away Monday evening, November 14, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community at the age of 88. To plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Mullet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Etta Strojek
LEXINGTON: Etta Rhuan Strojek died early Nov. 15, 2022, unexpectedly after recent cardiac issues. She had just turned 83 a week earlier. She was her children’s best friend and a compassionate soul. She was a realtor for 30 years with merit and awards serving at the former Century 21 All Gold Realty, Bowman realty branch for a portion of her career. Other offices she was associated with include the former Knight Realty, Louise Bush Realty, Heart Realty, and Sluss Realty. She also worked at Hi-Stat manufacturing before taking early retirement. Her interests varied from history and genealogy to antique glassware. Sewing was her passion. She was an avid sewer most all her life and became a self-taught seamstress making clothing for her children and business suits for herself, which fooled many into thinking they were top rack or high-end purchases. In the last years of her life, she ran an online business selling smaller sewn specialty items. She was also a voracious reader of history, politics, and all things concerning mental strategies or understanding one’s mental abilities and capabilities.
richlandsource.com
Betty Anne Arsenault
Betty Anne Arsenault,(Betsy) 60, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly Thursday November 10, 2022 at Ohio Health Mansfield. She was born April 18, 1962 in Willard, Ohio to Howard M Sayre and B. Allene Wade. Betsy graduated Galion High School in 1980. She moved to Connecticut in the late 1980s. Betsy Was owner/operator of a daycare named Betsy’s playhouse in Milford, Ct for 12 years; during that time she attended and received her degree from Goodwin College. She then worked for Brookview Financial until her battle with Lupus reached a point that she took early retirement. Betsy had been a Girl Scout leader for 15 years, as well as being a room mom and very active in her children's schools.
richlandsource.com
Rudolph John Bauer
Rudolph John Bauer, 96, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 13, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Rudolph Bauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Joanne Helen McGrew
Joanne Helen McGrew, 72, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Arbors of Mifflin. She was born in Germany to the late Harry and Pauline (Burkhart) Finefrock. Joanne was a 1968 graduate of Malabar High School. She obtained her Associates Degree in Accounting at North Central...
richlandsource.com
Alicia Marie Auck
Alicia M. (Pitzen) Auck, age 41, resident of Shelby, died Friday, November 11, 2022. Born May 6, 1981, in Bucyrus to Jacob Pitzen and Linda (Gregory) Richman, she has been a Shelby resident for the past few years. To plant a tree in memory of Alicia Auck as a living...
richlandsource.com
Mikle Curtis
Mikle Curtis, 76, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at his home on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born in Carter County, Kentucky on December 15, 1945 to Lula (Mullins) Wilson. To plant a tree in memory of Mikle Curtis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Nursing scholarship available at The Shelby Foundation
SHELBY -- Wanda June Humphrey was a registered nurse who provided care to the community of Shelby for over 26 years. Always the visionary, she recognized the need for nurses to continually embrace life-long learning. The Wanda June Humphrey Nursing Scholarship of The Shelby Foundation was established to financially assist...
richlandsource.com
Back-To-Back: Mansfield Senior's Mekhi Bradley repeats as NW district Defensive Player of Year
MANSFIELD — He was the heartbeat of north central Ohio’s best defense and for the second year in a row, Mansfield Senior’s Mekhi Bradley is the Northwest District’s Division III Defensive Player of the Year. A physical 6-foot, 240-pound linebacker, Bradley was one of three Tygers...
richlandsource.com
End of Watch: Mansfield City Council lauds Denise, retiring police K-9
MANSFIELD — The honored guest announced her arrival Tuesday night even before she came into Mansfield City Council chambers.
richlandsource.com
CF's Riddle, Galion's Kurtzman headline Division IV All-Northwest District team
BELLVILLE — Clear Fork and Galion were both big winners when the All-Northwest District football team was announced Wednesday evening. Galion’s Landon Kurtzman was selected the Division IV Defensive Player of the Year, while Clear Fork’s Kaden Riddle was chosen the Lineman of the Year. Clear Fork’s Dave Carroll was the Coach of the Year.
richlandsource.com
John Mack Jr. sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Melinda Davis
MANSFIELD — Richland County Prosecutor Gary Bishop said he felt mixed emotions following the sentencing of John Mack Jr. on Thursday. After a 14-day trial in the Richland County Common Pleas Court, a jury found Mack guilty of the murder of his ex-girlfriend Melinda Davis of Shelby.
richlandsource.com
No more questions: Mansfield Fire Department gets its 4th assistant chief position
MANSFIELD -- City Council opted two weeks ago to delay a vote on a proposal to add a fourth assistant chief to the Mansfield Fire Department, saying members needed time to get additional questions answered. Apparently, those answers were received before Tuesday night. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in...
richlandsource.com
Loudonville speaker to discuss World War II invasion of North Africa on Nov. 21
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville continues its Speaker Series on Monday, Nov. 21 with a retrospective look at Operation Torch, the 1942 allied invasion of North Africa during the second World War. Operation Torch resulted from an uneasy compromise between the Western Allies, including opposition...
richlandsource.com
Downtown Improvement Advisory Board recommends funds for linear park design
MANSFIELD — The Downtown Improvement Advisory Board on Thursday recommended Mansfield spend up to $15,250 to help fund the conceptual design of a proposed downtown linear park. That would cover half the estimated cost of the work to be done by Edge, a Columbus-based planning, landscape architecture and urban...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City Council OKs two economic development proposals
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council unanimously approved two economic development proposals on Tuesday -- one near Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport and the second on Trimble Road. In one, council OK'd a community reinvestment area agreement with 1027 Trimble, LLC, to provide property tax incentives for a new $7 million, 12,300-square...
richlandsource.com
Richland County Foundation Women’s Fund awards grants
MANSFIELD - The Women’s Fund of the Richland County Foundation recently held its annual luncheon and awarded over $40,000 in grants and announced the JoAnn Dutton Award honoree. For the fourth year in a row, the WF granted $25,000 to Richland County Youth and Family Council for the childcare...
richlandsource.com
Chamber narrows 'Small Business of the Year' candidates, schedules awards ceremony
MANSFIELD -- The Board of Directors and Small Business of the Year Committee of the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development will soon honor and celebrate all small businesses, announcing its 2022 Small Business of the Year Recipients. The event will be Dec. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m....
richlandsource.com
16 horses, other animals in 'pretty bad' shape being rescued from Ashland County farm
ASHLAND — The Humane Society of the United States and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office led a rescue of around 16 horses and other animals from a farm off County Road 1475 on Wednesday. Kirsten Peek, a public information officer with the Humane Society, said the horses’ condition...
Comments / 0