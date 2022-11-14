ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, OH

James H. Howard

James H. Howard, age 88, of Shelby, met his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022. He passed peacefully at his home with his wife, Margaret, at his side. To plant a tree in memory of James Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
SHELBY, OH
Lloyd Eugene Mullet

Lloyd Eugene Mullet of Mansfield passed away Monday evening, November 14, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community at the age of 88. To plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Mullet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
Etta Strojek

LEXINGTON: Etta Rhuan Strojek died early Nov. 15, 2022, unexpectedly after recent cardiac issues. She had just turned 83 a week earlier. She was her children’s best friend and a compassionate soul. She was a realtor for 30 years with merit and awards serving at the former Century 21 All Gold Realty, Bowman realty branch for a portion of her career. Other offices she was associated with include the former Knight Realty, Louise Bush Realty, Heart Realty, and Sluss Realty. She also worked at Hi-Stat manufacturing before taking early retirement. Her interests varied from history and genealogy to antique glassware. Sewing was her passion. She was an avid sewer most all her life and became a self-taught seamstress making clothing for her children and business suits for herself, which fooled many into thinking they were top rack or high-end purchases. In the last years of her life, she ran an online business selling smaller sewn specialty items. She was also a voracious reader of history, politics, and all things concerning mental strategies or understanding one’s mental abilities and capabilities.
LEXINGTON, OH
Betty Anne Arsenault

Betty Anne Arsenault,(Betsy) 60, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly Thursday November 10, 2022 at Ohio Health Mansfield. She was born April 18, 1962 in Willard, Ohio to Howard M Sayre and B. Allene Wade. Betsy graduated Galion High School in 1980. She moved to Connecticut in the late 1980s. Betsy Was owner/operator of a daycare named Betsy’s playhouse in Milford, Ct for 12 years; during that time she attended and received her degree from Goodwin College. She then worked for Brookview Financial until her battle with Lupus reached a point that she took early retirement. Betsy had been a Girl Scout leader for 15 years, as well as being a room mom and very active in her children's schools.
MANSFIELD, OH
Rudolph John Bauer

Rudolph John Bauer, 96, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 13, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Rudolph Bauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
Joanne Helen McGrew

Joanne Helen McGrew, 72, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Arbors of Mifflin. She was born in Germany to the late Harry and Pauline (Burkhart) Finefrock. Joanne was a 1968 graduate of Malabar High School. She obtained her Associates Degree in Accounting at North Central...
MANSFIELD, OH
Alicia Marie Auck

Alicia M. (Pitzen) Auck, age 41, resident of Shelby, died Friday, November 11, 2022. Born May 6, 1981, in Bucyrus to Jacob Pitzen and Linda (Gregory) Richman, she has been a Shelby resident for the past few years. To plant a tree in memory of Alicia Auck as a living...
SHELBY, OH
Mikle Curtis

Mikle Curtis, 76, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at his home on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born in Carter County, Kentucky on December 15, 1945 to Lula (Mullins) Wilson. To plant a tree in memory of Mikle Curtis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
Nursing scholarship available at The Shelby Foundation

SHELBY -- Wanda June Humphrey was a registered nurse who provided care to the community of Shelby for over 26 years. Always the visionary, she recognized the need for nurses to continually embrace life-long learning. The Wanda June Humphrey Nursing Scholarship of The Shelby Foundation was established to financially assist...
SHELBY, OH
CF's Riddle, Galion's Kurtzman headline Division IV All-Northwest District team

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork and Galion were both big winners when the All-Northwest District football team was announced Wednesday evening. Galion’s Landon Kurtzman was selected the Division IV Defensive Player of the Year, while Clear Fork’s Kaden Riddle was chosen the Lineman of the Year. Clear Fork’s Dave Carroll was the Coach of the Year.
GALION, OH
Downtown Improvement Advisory Board recommends funds for linear park design

MANSFIELD — The Downtown Improvement Advisory Board on Thursday recommended Mansfield spend up to $15,250 to help fund the conceptual design of a proposed downtown linear park. That would cover half the estimated cost of the work to be done by Edge, a Columbus-based planning, landscape architecture and urban...
MANSFIELD, OH
Mansfield City Council OKs two economic development proposals

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council unanimously approved two economic development proposals on Tuesday -- one near Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport and the second on Trimble Road. In one, council OK'd a community reinvestment area agreement with 1027 Trimble, LLC, to provide property tax incentives for a new $7 million, 12,300-square...
MANSFIELD, OH
Richland County Foundation Women’s Fund awards grants

MANSFIELD - The Women’s Fund of the Richland County Foundation recently held its annual luncheon and awarded over $40,000 in grants and announced the JoAnn Dutton Award honoree. For the fourth year in a row, the WF granted $25,000 to Richland County Youth and Family Council for the childcare...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH

