Wheeling, W. Va. - The 2022 Softball season was a learning year for the Wheeling University Softball team as they featured a roster comprised mostly of freshmen and sophomores. As they head into 2023, the girls have some experience under their belt and are looking to take a step forward in the competitive Mountain East Conference (MEC). On Thursday, the team unveiled their 2023 regular season schedule, featuring 11 home doubleheaders between the months of March and April.

WHEELING, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO