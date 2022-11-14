Read full article on original website
Wheeling Volleyball Places Four on D2CCA Volleyball All-Region List/Three Earn First Team Honors
Wheeling, W. Va. - Before the NCAA Division II Regional Championship tournaments open this week, the Division 2 Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA) Announced their yearly All-Region Teams. After making it as the #3 seed in the 2022 NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional tournament, the Wheeling University Volleyball team had four players earn D2CCA All-Region honors, including a few first-time award nominees. Redshirt Senior Allonda Watkins, junior Tylah Yeomans, and sophomore Mady Winters each earned First Team All-Region honors while junior Karly Niesen was named to the Second Team All-Region.
Calhoun/Patron Make Big Plays to Earn Cardinals High Flyer of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. – It is officially crossover season on the campus of Wheeling University with fall sports in postseason play and winter sports seasons just beginning. With that in mind, big plays and big performances highlight this week's games as the department announced their weekly Cardinals High Flyers of the Week on Thursday. Women's Basketball Player Lauren Calhoun takes home the Female High Flyer of the Week Award while Football's Lowell Patron earned the Male High Flyer of the Week.
Wheeling Softball Releases 2023 Schedule Featuring 11 Home Doubleheaders
Wheeling, W. Va. - The 2022 Softball season was a learning year for the Wheeling University Softball team as they featured a roster comprised mostly of freshmen and sophomores. As they head into 2023, the girls have some experience under their belt and are looking to take a step forward in the competitive Mountain East Conference (MEC). On Thursday, the team unveiled their 2023 regular season schedule, featuring 11 home doubleheaders between the months of March and April.
Buenano Takes Home D2CCA All-Atlantic Region Second Team Honor
Wheeling, W. Va. – In 2022, the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team defied all odds going from a #9 ranking in the Preseason to the Mountain East Conference (MEC) semifinals by season's end. On Tuesday, the team took home another individual accolade as freshman Diego Buenano was named a Division 2 Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA) All-Atlantic Region Second Team honoree. It was the Cardinal's first All-Region honoree since they had four honorees during the 2018 season.
Three Cardinal Football Players Take Home First Team All-MEC Honors
Wheeling, W. Va. – On Tuesday, the Mountain East Conference (MEC) unveiled their 2022 All-MEC teams for the 2022 Football season. The Wheeling University Football team had a strong season, finishing 7-4 overall and 6-4 in conference play and had three players honored on the All-MEC First Team and eight total players honored. Running back Sy Alli IV, offensive lineman Cade Raudebaugh, and linebacker Jason Simon each earned All-MEC First Team honors after having strong seasons.
DiFonzo’s Breakout Year Earns Her D2CCA Second Team All-Region Honors
Wheeling, W. Va. – 2022 was a historic season for the Wheeling Women's Soccer team as they made their first Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoff run in program history. On Tuesday, the Cardinals kept adding to that history as they received their first All-Region honoree since the 2010 season. Sophomore Mary DiFonzo was recognized as a Division 2 Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA) Second Team All-Atlantic Region Player.
Men’s Basketball Picks Up First Win in Home Opener vs. D’Youville
Wheeling, W. Va. – After opening their season on the road last weekend, the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (1-2, 0-0) returned home on Tuesday for their Home Opener. They battled non-conference opponent D'Youville and picked up their first win of the season, 73-58. After playing a tightly congested first half, the Cardinals defense stepped up big in the second half allowing just 24 points to seal the victory.
Pat White Submits His Pick for WVU’s Next Athletic Director
Pat White, a legend in his own right in Morgantown, is very vocal when it comes to WVU Athletics. With the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons, White hasn’t been shy to chime in with his opinion on the matter. Earlier today, White even shared his choice of replacement...
Odds to be West Virginia’s Head Coach Next Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to Shane Lyons being “forced to resign”, Neal Brown’s job status as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers was described by ESPN‘s Pete Thamel as “in flux.” Now, after Lyons’ dismissal, Brown’s seat went from being very hot to scorching!
Pat White Picks Who He Would Make the Next Head Coach of West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, former West Virginia star quarterback Pat White posted a message on his social media account, endorsing current President of the LSU Tiger Athletic Foundation Matt Borman to replace Shane Lyons as the next director of athletics at West Virginia University. We reached out...
Several Local Young Ladies, including City Resident, Part of 2023 West Virginia Miss Amazing State Reps
West Virginia Miss Amazing is pleased to announce its 2023 State Representatives:. West Virginia Miss Amazing Preteen Co-Queens – Alanna Turner from Clarksburg and Elenore Johnson (not pictured) from Bridgeport. West Virginia Miss Amazing Jr. Teen – Sadie Paul from Hurricane. West Virginia Miss Amazing Teen – Raegan...
Want to own a school? Here’s your chance in Harrison County, West Virginia
Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one.
I-70 Bridges Project in its home stretch
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After a long 3 years, the I-70 Bridges Project is in its home stretch and traffic is starting to flow. The westbound onramp to the Fort Henry Bridge is now open after several months of being closed down, eliminating its detours and traffic in Wheeling.
Man arrested after chase between Washington, Wood counties
PARKERSBURG — A Wirt County man was arrested in Parkersburg Tuesday evening after a high-speed pursuit that started between Belpre and Marietta. Timothy James Osborne, 63, of Elizabeth was charged by Parkersburg Police with fleeing with reckless indifference, according to Police Chief Matthew Board. He also faces charges of felonious assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of an officer in Ohio, according to a criminal affidavit provided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Harrison County Man, Dentist for 35 Years, Veteran in Several Active Deployments, Frank J. Lopez, Passes
On July 27th, 2022, Frank J. Lopez, while very healthy, happy and endlessly loved, was next in line to answer God’s call and leave this earthly place. He now soars the heavens experiencing his forever home of peace as God’s humble servant. Born and raised in Clarksburg, West...
5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash
A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
Foreigner to say ‘farewell’ at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake will be a stop on Foreigner’s Historic Farewell Tour next year. The rock band will take the stage at the Washington County venue July 29, 2023, with special guest Loverboy. The farewell tour kicks off next summer in Georgia. Presale tickets are available Tuesday....
‘Raunchy country comic’ coming to West Virginia
A "raunchy country comic" is coming to downtown Clarksburg in January, the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced in a press release Tuesday.
2-foot hole forces emergency closure of Fairmont bridge
Everest Drive Bridge in Fairmont will be closed for an indefinite period, the city announced Tuesday.
