Las Vegas, NV

Soar into the Holidays with FlyOver in Las Vegas’ 40 Percent off Black Friday Deal

SOAR INTO THE HOLIDAYS WITH FLYOVER IN LAS VEGAS’. Immersive Flight Ride Attraction Offers 40 Percent Off Nov. 21 Through Dec. 5. To kick off Black Friday, FlyOver in Las Vegas – the Strip’s premier flight ride attraction – is offering 40 percent off ticket prices from Monday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Dec. 5. Use promo code: FLYBLACKFRIDAY at checkout on flyoverlasvegas.com to redeem online.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Revamp coming to Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Known as Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center, the Historic Commercial Center may soon see more restaurants, art exhibits, and alcohol to combat the deteriorating quality of the area. The district, located on East Sahara and Maryland Parkway, was originally constructed in the 1960s, according to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Project 150 gears up for Thanksgiving giveaway

Nevada man who claimed dead wife’s mail-in ballot …. A Las Vegas man is accused of forging his dead wife’s signature on her ballot, mailing it in and then claiming it had been stolen. Mom who killed 7-year-old autistic son on hike outside …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/mom-who-killed-7-year-old-autistic-son-on-hike-outside-las-vegas-to-be-sentenced/. Light the World...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Yet Another Food Hall Is Planned to Open in Las Vegas

On the heels of food halls planned on the Strip and in the southwest valley, a new food hall is slated to open in downtown Las Vegas. The Fremont Hotel and Casino will debut its new food hall in December, according to a Facebook post. The food hall is part of Boyd Gaming’s $50 million expansion. The 13,150-square-foot food hall will become home to a Steak ‘n Shake, Henderson-based brunch spot CraftKitchen, cozy ramen restaurant Tomo Noodles, southern chicken tender eatery Huey Magoo’s, San Francisco-based Roli Roti, and a Dunkin’.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas bar hosting ‘Charlie Brown’-themed Thanksgiving event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular Las Vegas bar is helping people get into the Thanksgiving spirit by hosting a “Charlie Brown”-themed event. According to a news release, Golden Tiki’s festive Thanksgiving event will feature all of the treats from the iconic holiday special, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” paired with fall-inspired creations.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

THINGS TO DO: Holiday events and sights around Las Vegas

Looking for a holiday experience in Las Vegas? Check out these cool events happening around town. Fans of the Christmas spectacular 'Enchant' will be able to enjoy the attraction at two separate locations once again this holiday season. Enchant Christmas will host its winter wonderland at the Las Vegas Ballpark and Resorts World this year, with tickets on sale now.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Little White Wedding Chapel to be sold

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/little-white-wedding-chapel-to-be-sold/. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/little-white-wedding-chapel-to-be-sold/. Mystery in Mexico: Death certificate released, relays …. A Charlotte family is searching for answers after a mysterious death in Mexico. Making the perfect holiday pie. ASL can help adults and babies communicate. ASL can help adults and babies communicate. Tensions run high at Henderson city council meeting...
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas this year? This post covers Christmas Las Vegas 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Las Vegas, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Donny Osmond cancels 2 Las Vegas shows due to illness

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Donny Osmond has canceled two Las Vegas performances due to an illness. According to a post shared on social media, Osmond’s shows on Nov. 16 and 17 at Harrah’s Las Vegas are canceled due to the performer experiencing “flu like symptoms.”. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Blueface, rapper arrested on attempted murder charge, appears in court

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/police-rapper-blueface-arrested-in-las-vegas-facing-attempted-murder-charge/. Blueface, rapper arrested on attempted murder charge, …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/police-rapper-blueface-arrested-in-las-vegas-facing-attempted-murder-charge/. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during …. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during holiday season. To unionize or not? Las Vegas coffee shop owner weighs …. Coming together to create a better workplace is what is...
