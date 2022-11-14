Louisiana loves its dogs, there is no doubt about that fact. We cherish our canine companions as trusted friends and in many cases a more trusted co-worker than some of our two-legged counterparts. Dogs are an integral part of our outdoor lifestyle too. Can you imagine going on a duck hunt near Gueydan and not having a great retriever to fetch your kill? I don't care how good your waders are, you're probably not going into that frosty water to fetch a duck as your dog will.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO