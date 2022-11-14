Read full article on original website
Louisiana unveils “Feed Your Soul” float ahead of second Rose Parade appearance
At a press conference on Thursday, the Louisiana Office of Tourism alongside Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser will be in New Orleans to unveil Louisiana's own taste of the bayou that will light up the streets of New York.
Could It Snow in North Louisiana & East Texas This Weekend?
Did You Instantly Regret Not Putting on an Extra Coat This Morning?. I know I did. I jumped in my truck and couldn't get it warm enough, in fact, during my 20-minute drive to work I was mad at myself for not wearing an extra layer. We Better Get Ready...
Louisiana: Popeyes New Blackened Chicken Sandwich Review
When I heard that Popeyes was releasing a version of their chicken sandwich made with their blackened chicken recipe, I knew I had to taste one pronto. We all remember how crazy the release of the first chicken sandwich was, but I would imagine a nationwide rollout of this version will be a lot tamer. If you've never tasted the blackened chicken strips, go get some today. You'll thank me later. The strips aren't battered, but they are packed with flavor from their blackened spices.
brproud.com
Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning in effect for all Southwest Louisiana parishes tonight
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This cool pattern has culminated into the coldest air of the week arriving tonight as temperatures plummet after sunset and continue dropping to the freezing mark overnight. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for all of our parishes across Southwest Louisiana from midnight through 8:00 a.m. Friday morning. A few hours of 32 degrees or below will mean you need to take precautions with pets and plants tonight. It won’t be below freezing long enough for any frozen water pipes though.
Louisiana Learns – Why a Dog Stares at You When They Poop
Louisiana loves its dogs, there is no doubt about that fact. We cherish our canine companions as trusted friends and in many cases a more trusted co-worker than some of our two-legged counterparts. Dogs are an integral part of our outdoor lifestyle too. Can you imagine going on a duck hunt near Gueydan and not having a great retriever to fetch your kill? I don't care how good your waders are, you're probably not going into that frosty water to fetch a duck as your dog will.
wwno.org
Environmental groups sue Louisiana over permitting of $13.2B LNG plant, fear of flooding
Several environmental groups are suing Louisiana over its 2019 decision to allow a 630-acre liquefied natural gas plant to move forward in Plaquemines Parish without a key coastal permit. The groups fear the plant’s current site leaves it highly susceptible to flooding from hurricanes, which could lead to pollution in...
Hunters can tag deer or turkey harvest directly from smartphone
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is reminding hunters about a feature available on smartphones. Hunters can now tag and validate deer or turkey harvest directly from a smartphone via text or through the Louisiana Outdoors website. Officials said that as long as hunters...
Louisiana Residents To Pay More For Thanksgiving Meal In 2022
Thanksgiving is two weeks away and rising inflation will cause Louisiana families to shell out more money this year to have the same meal as last year. We found out how much more you'll be paying in 2022. The Bureau of Labor says that inflation has eased over the last...
Dozens of Louisiana United Methodist churches have officially disaffiliated from the U.M.C.
The Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church met in a special session last Saturday to approve the votes of the dozens of churches to officially disaffiliate from the U.M.C.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Oct. 25-31, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
ABITA SPRINGS ESTATES, LOT 44: $240,000, F&R Farms LLC to German Cruz and Katy Zuniga. CHAPMAN DRIVE 73566: $357,500, Rene J. Chapotel and Adrienne Manette Giroir Chapotel to Dylan A. Casper. CRESTWOOD ESTATES, PHASE 1, LOT 31: $245,000, Succession of Hollis Lamar Odom Jr. to Glendal W. Brupbacher Jr. GREAT...
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
Radiofone wants to build a communications tower for the Madisonville-area fire protection district, but area residents, opposed to the project, got the St. Tammany Parish Zoning Commission to table the issue. The benefits are twofold. St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 2 would get better communications with other fire...
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: What are grandparents’ visitation rights?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: I am a grandparent. My grandchild’s parents agreed to let the other grandparents adopt my grandchild. Since then, the other grandparents (now the adoptive parents) will not let me see my grandchild. Am I entitled to visitation rights with this child?
Lake Charles American Press
Work starting on I-10 widening project
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on Tuesday broke ground on an Interstate 10 widening project between Iowa and Lacassine. The project will update a more than 5-mile stretch of interstate that includes areas of both Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. The stretch will be widened from two lanes...
NOLA.com
These are the 58 Louisiana congregations that will say goodbye to United Methodists
For 58 congregations in Louisiana, the new year will mean an end to being part of the United Methodist Church, the second largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. A special session of the Louisiana Annual Conference was held Nov. 12 to vote on disaffiliation for those churches, each of which had held congregational votes to leave the church body.
Louisiana's Most Dangerous Highways
Louisiana is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. Let's take a look at those. Old US Highway 190 sign in Louisiana, USA.US Federal Government sign photographed by Infrogmation. Public Domain. CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
Louisiana Projected to Add 3,500 Oil and Gas Jobs Next Year
Louisiana's Oil and Gas industry could be on the brink of a shot in the arm as opposed to a punch in the face, which is what the oil patch in The Boot has experienced over the past few years. A study published by the LSU Center for Energy Studies suggests that more than 3,500 jobs in that industry could be coming back by as soon as the second quarter of next year.
Plane Carrying Rescue Dogs from Louisiana Crashes
A twin engine plane carrying rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed in Wisconsin. Investigators are on the scene of the crash on a snowy golf course in southeast Wisconsin. 3 people onboard the plane suffered non life threatening injuries. Some of the 53 rescue dogs from New Orleans were also slightly...
KPLC TV
Free smoke alarms and installation available to La. residents
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - With temperatures falling lower than usual for this time of year, fire officials are reminding residents to keep safety in mind while using heaters. Residents who need fire, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms can contact their local fire departments to schedule a free installation under the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal’s Operation Save-a-Life program.
Speed Suspected as a Factor in Crash that Killed a Louisiana Man and Texas Man on LA 1
Speed Suspected as a Factor in Crash that Killed a Louisiana Man and Texas Man on LA 1. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 14, 2022, that on November 13, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1. (Leeville Toll Bridge). Santiago Cascillo, 33, of Texas, and Chad St. Pierre, 51, of Grand Isle, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
