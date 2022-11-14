ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Magic 1470AM

Louisiana: Popeyes New Blackened Chicken Sandwich Review

When I heard that Popeyes was releasing a version of their chicken sandwich made with their blackened chicken recipe, I knew I had to taste one pronto. We all remember how crazy the release of the first chicken sandwich was, but I would imagine a nationwide rollout of this version will be a lot tamer. If you've never tasted the blackened chicken strips, go get some today. You'll thank me later. The strips aren't battered, but they are packed with flavor from their blackened spices.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning in effect for all Southwest Louisiana parishes tonight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This cool pattern has culminated into the coldest air of the week arriving tonight as temperatures plummet after sunset and continue dropping to the freezing mark overnight. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for all of our parishes across Southwest Louisiana from midnight through 8:00 a.m. Friday morning. A few hours of 32 degrees or below will mean you need to take precautions with pets and plants tonight. It won’t be below freezing long enough for any frozen water pipes though.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Learns – Why a Dog Stares at You When They Poop

Louisiana loves its dogs, there is no doubt about that fact. We cherish our canine companions as trusted friends and in many cases a more trusted co-worker than some of our two-legged counterparts. Dogs are an integral part of our outdoor lifestyle too. Can you imagine going on a duck hunt near Gueydan and not having a great retriever to fetch your kill? I don't care how good your waders are, you're probably not going into that frosty water to fetch a duck as your dog will.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Hunters can tag deer or turkey harvest directly from smartphone

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is reminding hunters about a feature available on smartphones. Hunters can now tag and validate deer or turkey harvest directly from a smartphone via text or through the Louisiana Outdoors website. Officials said that as long as hunters...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

Radiofone wants to build a communications tower for the Madisonville-area fire protection district, but area residents, opposed to the project, got the St. Tammany Parish Zoning Commission to table the issue. The benefits are twofold. St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 2 would get better communications with other fire...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

LEGAL CORNER: What are grandparents’ visitation rights?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: I am a grandparent. My grandchild’s parents agreed to let the other grandparents adopt my grandchild. Since then, the other grandparents (now the adoptive parents) will not let me see my grandchild. Am I entitled to visitation rights with this child?
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Work starting on I-10 widening project

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on Tuesday broke ground on an Interstate 10 widening project between Iowa and Lacassine. The project will update a more than 5-mile stretch of interstate that includes areas of both Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. The stretch will be widened from two lanes...
LOUISIANA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Louisiana's Most Dangerous Highways

Louisiana is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. Let's take a look at those. Old US Highway 190 sign in Louisiana, USA.US Federal Government sign photographed by Infrogmation. Public Domain. CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Louisiana Projected to Add 3,500 Oil and Gas Jobs Next Year

Louisiana's Oil and Gas industry could be on the brink of a shot in the arm as opposed to a punch in the face, which is what the oil patch in The Boot has experienced over the past few years. A study published by the LSU Center for Energy Studies suggests that more than 3,500 jobs in that industry could be coming back by as soon as the second quarter of next year.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Free smoke alarms and installation available to La. residents

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - With temperatures falling lower than usual for this time of year, fire officials are reminding residents to keep safety in mind while using heaters. Residents who need fire, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms can contact their local fire departments to schedule a free installation under the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal’s Operation Save-a-Life program.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Speed Suspected as a Factor in Crash that Killed a Louisiana Man and Texas Man on LA 1

Speed Suspected as a Factor in Crash that Killed a Louisiana Man and Texas Man on LA 1. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 14, 2022, that on November 13, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1. (Leeville Toll Bridge). Santiago Cascillo, 33, of Texas, and Chad St. Pierre, 51, of Grand Isle, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
GRAND ISLE, LA
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

