Andy Ruiz On Deontay Wilder: Once I Land The Right Hand, He’s Going Down
The WBC officially ordered a bout between former heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. on Wednesday as a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for the WBC title Tyson Fury currently holds. Soon after the development, Ruiz shared a training video on social media with the...
Daniel Cormier downplays Israel Adesanya’s 0-3 record against Alex Pereira: ‘Most thought he won the first fight’
Daniel Cormier thinks if anyone deserves an immediate rematch, it’s Israel Adesanya. Adesanya dropped the Middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, amassing a 3-1 lead on the judges scorecards before getting standing stopped in the fifth round by “Poatan” (watch highlights). That improves Pereira’s record in combat sports against Adesanya to 3-0, which is the main argument against an immediate fourth fight.
Kamaru Usman reacts to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “There’s always turbulence before the breakthrough”
Kamaru Usman has reacted to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281. UFC 281 which took place last Saturday, November 12th, saw Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) in the main event middleweight title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Firas Zahabi believes Alex Pereira “could have very possibly ended Adesanya’s career” had the referee not intervened at UFC 281
Firas Zahabi believes Alex Pereira ‘could have very possibly ended Adesanya’s career’ had the referee not intervened at UFC 281. The Tristar Gym head coach believes the stoppage by referee Marc Goddard was a very good call. Madison Square Garden was home to the the main card...
Chris Gutierrez says he felt immediate concern after landing nasty knee on Frankie Edgar at UFC 281: “As soon as I saw him stiffen and fall”
Chris Gutierrez is saying he felt immediate concern after landing a nasty knee on Frankie Edgar at UFC 281. It was just last Saturday, November 12th that saw Chris Gutiierrez (19-3 MMA) vs Frankie Edgar (23-11 MMA) in a bantamweight bout. The outcome was a victory for Gutierrez at 2:01 of Round 1. ‘El Guapo’ landed a devastating KO knee on the former UFC lightweight champion Edgar.
Justin Gaethje believes rematch with Charles Oliveira or a clash with Rafael Fiziev could be next: “I need two wins, it doesn’t matter who”
UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has a couple of fights in mind for his return. ‘The Highlight’ has been out of action since May at UFC 274. Standing opposite Gaethje was the-then lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira. The day prior to the event, ‘Do Bronx’ missed weight and was then stripped of his 155-pound gold.
Bellator 288: Patricky Pitbull says Usman Nurmagomedov's name is what got him a title shot
What’s in a name? According to Patricky Pitbull, there’s quite a lot of value in it if you carry the right one. The Bellator MMA Lightweight champion recently told Cage Side Press that he believes the only reason Usman Nurmagomedov earned a shot at his 155-pound title — a fight that will go down this Friday night (Nov. 18, 2022 ) in the co-main event of Bellator 288 — is because if his last name.
UFC parts ways with two more fighters
The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) has parted ways with two more fighters in their latest batch of releases. As we all know, the UFC is the land of the giants. In the landscape of mixed martial arts there is simply no better place to ply your trade. Sure, there are...
Floyd Mayweather reveals simple reason for competing in boxing exhibition fights despite being retired
Floyd Mayweather has been entertaining boxing fans since the 1996 Olympics. Whether it is his in-ring ability or his antics in and out of the ring, Mayweather always makes things exciting. Even retired, Mayweather manages to stay relevant in boxing. The Hall of Famer retired from professional fighting in 2017...
‘Heartbroken’ Frankie Edgar discusses retirement fight defeat
Sometimes things don’t go to script. Frankie Edgar, the former UFC champion and dare we say one of the most-liked fighters on the roster, bowed out from his future Hall of Fame career with a first-round defeat against Chris Gutiérrez in Madison Square Garden, with his flying knee strike disappointing the legions of Edgar fans who had encamped to Madison Square Garden from across the Hudson River.
Greg Hardy steps in for Vitor Belfort, fights Hasim Rahman Jr. at ‘Misfits Boxing’ on DAZN
Vitor Belfort is out, Greg Hardy is in. “The Phenom” was forced to withdraw from the upcoming DAZN X Series 003 event, co-promoted by YouTuber KSI’s “Misfits Boxing” on Sat., Nov. 19, 2022 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, after testing positive for COVID-19. It sounds...
After three straight losses, Brad Riddell stepping away from UFC until competitive fire returns
It’s been a rough 11 months for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight contender, Brad Riddell, having lost three straight fights inside the Octagon dating back to December 2021, losing to Rafael Fiziev via knockout (see it again here). Seven months later, “Quake” returned to action and was submitted by...
Former WWE Writer Claims Shane McMahon Had Aspirations To Run His Own MMA Promotion
According to former WWE creative team writer and MLW owner Court Bauer, Shane McMahon had an interest in running his own MMA promotion at one point. Bauer appeared on a recent AdFreeShows episode and talked about Shane’s idea almost coming to fruition and Vince McMahon having the final say.
Bellator champion Vadim Nemkov reflects on 2015 loss to UFC champion Jiri Prochazka: “Maybe one day we’ll cross paths and fight again”
Bellator light-heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov could go for a rematch with UFC light-heavyweight titleholder Jiri Prochazka. The Russian is set to return tomorrow night at Bellator 288 against Corey Anderson. The bout will be a rematch of their first encounter from April, in the finals of Bellator’s light-heavyweight Grand Prix. In their first bout, ‘Overtime’ was dominating en route to a no-contest after a third-round headbutt.
Vadim Nemkov promises 'a different performance' in second fight against Corey Anderson at Bellator 288
CHICAGO – Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov walked away from his last bout with the title, but not in a manner anyone anticipated. In April at Bellator 277, Nemkov (15-2 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) faced Corey Anderson in the final of the light heavyweight grand prix. After an accidental clash of heads in the third round that caused a nasty cut on Nemkov’s forehead, the bout was stopped and declared a no contest.
UFC's Chris Gutierrez Says Retiring Frankie Edgar Was 'Bittersweet'
Chris Gutierrez is fresh off the biggest win of his career ... but, he says the moment was actually bittersweet, 'cause he retired UFC legend Frankie Edgar -- someone he admired as a young fan of MMA. 31-year-old Gutierrez, who came into UFC 281 as an unranked fighter, knocked out...
Gilbert Burns Reveals Jorge Masvidal Has Turned Down Three Fights: ‘I’m Getting Kind of Frustrated’
Gilbert Burns is quickly growing tired of waiting for Jorge Masvidal to step into the Octagon with him. Speaking with John Morgan of MMA Underground, ‘Durinho’ revealed that he had been scheduled to face ‘Gamebred’ on three separate occasions including this past weekend’s stellar UFC 281 card and next month’s UFC 282 event featuring a light heavyweight championship rematch as its main event. Unfortunately, neither of those cards will feature Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal, and the No. 5 ranked welterweight places the blame completely on Masvidal.
UFC Fight Night 215 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Laura Sanko returns as desk analyst
The UFC schedule continues this week with UFC Fight Night 215 on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience. Details of who will work as commentators and analysts for each event have been...
Bellator 288 predictions -- Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson 2: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream
Light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull appear to have their backs against the wall at Bellator 288 against challengers Corey Anderson and Usman Nurmagomedov, respectively. Both titleholders are on track to enter the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Friday night as underdogs. Nemkov (15-2, 1...
