Warrenton, VA

Inside Nova

Letter: Election proves Arlington voters want Missing Middle

Editor: Many have stated that this year’s Arlington County Board election was serving as a proxy vote for Missing Middle housing. The results are clear: Arlington voters overwhelmingly support Missing Middle housing. County Board member Matt de Ferranti, who takes a middle-of-the-road approach to Missing Middle housing, and independent...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Proposed Civic Federation slapdown of Arlington governance gets praise, flak

A proposal by five former presidents of the Arlington County Civic Federation to demand more accountability of county-government leaders itself has run into criticism from some quarters. And the result could be a grab-your-popcorn-here-comes-a-battle December meeting as the measure is considered for a vote by the Civic Federation’s membership.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Final votes are counted for Elkton Town Council race

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night, the Rockingham County website was updated with the unofficial results in the final two Elkton Town Council seats. The website shows Rachel Michael as the winner for the special election two-year seat beating out opponent Nick Campbell by a small margin. “I have so...
ELKTON, VA
Inside Nova

Labor organizers push for stronger collective bargaining in Prince William

Prince William County is the last big Northern Virginia jurisdiction to consider granting collective bargaining rights to public employees, but labor organizers say the county’s draft plan is so filled with holes they have major doubts about whether they can support it. In a strongly worded letter to the...
Inside Nova

Belmont Bay dispute extended by overloaded court

Couples will be able to reach the wedding venue in Belmont Bay for at least a few more weeks, partly because of an overworked local court system. Judge Kimberly Irving extended an emergency preliminary injunction Tuesday, keeping the Belmont Bay Homeowners Association from blocking public access to the entrance of The Osprey’s at Belmont Bay through at least Dec. 9.
Inside Nova

Letter: Arlington County Board hypocritical in housing policies

Editor: If the Arlington County Board is so concerned about affordable housing, as it claims to be, why did its members approve the plan for 40 $2-million-dollar homes on the old Rouse estate? Why didn’t they require Toll Brothers to build townhouses and multi-units there?. And why let another...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
gmufourthestate.com

ALEXANDRIA ‘WEREWOLF KILLER’ IS MASON STUDENT

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story noted that John Hollis confirmed Bhasin was a Mason student. He confirmed that the information on People Finder was up-to-date and that is it updated weekly. On July 18, 2018, then 34-year-old, Pankaj Bhasin stabbed Brad Jackson more than 50 times...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Fairfax County residents organize against data center rezoning

Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning. In Fairfax County, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. Neighbors in the Bren Mar section of the county, close to the Alexandria city line and Van Dorn Street Metro Station, got their first clue when they spotted a flier about a proposed rezone for an area near their homes.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Frederick County election results still underway

FREDERICK Md. (DC News Now) — Thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Frederick County, and the Board of Elections said results won’t be announced until Wednesday. The race for County Council continues with a new front-runner for County Council at Large, Democratic candidate Brad M. Young. This general election holds a lot […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

VIRGINIA STATE

