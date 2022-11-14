Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Questioning Arlington leadership worthy pursuing
The Arlington County Civic Federation’s rank-and-file this week was slated to get a first look at the draft of a proposed resolution calling on county-government leaders to return to a more open, responsive county government where everyone has the chance to have a seat at the table. The resolution...
Inside Nova
Letter: Election proves Arlington voters want Missing Middle
Editor: Many have stated that this year’s Arlington County Board election was serving as a proxy vote for Missing Middle housing. The results are clear: Arlington voters overwhelmingly support Missing Middle housing. County Board member Matt de Ferranti, who takes a middle-of-the-road approach to Missing Middle housing, and independent...
Inside Nova
Proposed Civic Federation slapdown of Arlington governance gets praise, flak
A proposal by five former presidents of the Arlington County Civic Federation to demand more accountability of county-government leaders itself has run into criticism from some quarters. And the result could be a grab-your-popcorn-here-comes-a-battle December meeting as the measure is considered for a vote by the Civic Federation’s membership.
WHSV
Final votes are counted for Elkton Town Council race
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night, the Rockingham County website was updated with the unofficial results in the final two Elkton Town Council seats. The website shows Rachel Michael as the winner for the special election two-year seat beating out opponent Nick Campbell by a small margin. “I have so...
Inside Nova
Labor organizers push for stronger collective bargaining in Prince William
Prince William County is the last big Northern Virginia jurisdiction to consider granting collective bargaining rights to public employees, but labor organizers say the county’s draft plan is so filled with holes they have major doubts about whether they can support it. In a strongly worded letter to the...
Inside Nova
Belmont Bay dispute extended by overloaded court
Couples will be able to reach the wedding venue in Belmont Bay for at least a few more weeks, partly because of an overworked local court system. Judge Kimberly Irving extended an emergency preliminary injunction Tuesday, keeping the Belmont Bay Homeowners Association from blocking public access to the entrance of The Osprey’s at Belmont Bay through at least Dec. 9.
arlnow.com
Some see a restaurant boom in Arlington after D.C. voters end tipped minimum wage
D.C.’s new law that phases out tipped minimum wage could potentially have significant ramifications for Arlington, local restaurateurs say. Voters in the District last week approved Initiative 82, a measure that essentially ends an employer’s reliance on tips from customers to ensure paying minimum wage to workers. Currently,...
Inside Nova
Letter: Arlington County Board hypocritical in housing policies
Editor: If the Arlington County Board is so concerned about affordable housing, as it claims to be, why did its members approve the plan for 40 $2-million-dollar homes on the old Rouse estate? Why didn’t they require Toll Brothers to build townhouses and multi-units there?. And why let another...
Inside Nova
Former Fairfax board chair sees Metro extension as perseverance personified
Of the many people who have earned the right to take a personal victory lap with the extension of Metrorail service to Washington Dulles International Airport now complete, put Kate Hanley near the top of the list. With decades of service ranging from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors to...
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Power of Arlington single-family neighborhoods thing of past?
A win’s a win, and Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti’s substantial victory – taking 60 percent of the vote against two independent challengers – is not something to discount. In fact, he deserves credit. But. (There’s always a “but,” isn’t there.)...
bethesdamagazine.com
Election Day is done, but Montgomery County is still counting 40,000 mail-in ballots
While many state and local candidates have declared victory, the election isn’t over. About 40,000 mail-in ballots still need to be processed in Montgomery County, elections officials say. The Montgomery County Board of Elections resumed canvassing Tuesday morning after a two-day break. During the canvass, bipartisan teams of election...
gmufourthestate.com
ALEXANDRIA ‘WEREWOLF KILLER’ IS MASON STUDENT
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story noted that John Hollis confirmed Bhasin was a Mason student. He confirmed that the information on People Finder was up-to-date and that is it updated weekly. On July 18, 2018, then 34-year-old, Pankaj Bhasin stabbed Brad Jackson more than 50 times...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County residents organize against data center rezoning
Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning. In Fairfax County, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. Neighbors in the Bren Mar section of the county, close to the Alexandria city line and Van Dorn Street Metro Station, got their first clue when they spotted a flier about a proposed rezone for an area near their homes.
Bowser Introduces D.C.’s First Racial Equity Plan
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the city’s first Racial Equity Action Plan, a three-year blueprint outlining actions that the city government will take to close racial equity gaps. The post Bowser Introduces D.C.’s First Racial Equity Plan appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Parental rights candidate wins Loudoun School Board race, signals changes on board
(The Center Square) – A parental rights candidate who narrowly secured a spot on the Loudoun County School Board could influence how the school system handles transgender issues and parental rights in education. Incoming board member Tiffany Polifko won her race in the northern Virginia county as school boards...
Frederick County election results still underway
FREDERICK Md. (DC News Now) — Thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Frederick County, and the Board of Elections said results won’t be announced until Wednesday. The race for County Council continues with a new front-runner for County Council at Large, Democratic candidate Brad M. Young. This general election holds a lot […]
WTOP
Prince William Planning Commission advances Comprehensive Plan update
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County is putting the finishing touches on its vision for the next 18 years. At its meeting Nov. 9, the Planning Commission recommended approval of...
fox5dc.com
Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning
In northern Virginia, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. It took some detective work on their end to figure out what was happening. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Fairfax County with how this all played out.
philasun.com
NAACP Philadelphia President Catherine Hicks statement on Univ. of Virginia shooting
It is sad to again mourn young lives lost by gun violence while attending school. The three football players shot and killed at the University of Virginia, became the 68th shooting deaths on school grounds. These deaths add to the 600 U.S. mass shootings this year that four or more people were shot and in most incidents killed.
WTOP
‘Very disruptive:’ Prince William Co. police chief details who’s behind most school threats
Prince William County Public Schools in Virginia have received 46 threats so far this year, and historically, a majority those threats were made by students, county police chief Peter Newsham told the school board Tuesday night. During a presentation on school safety and security, Newsham said the county has a...
