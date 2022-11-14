Winter like weather has been the story across the Ohio Valley. Rain showers with snow mixed, flurries yesterday, and cold temperatures today and on the way. Thursday: Cloudy skies yet again. Mostly Cloudy to cloudy skies throughout the day. We are free from the snow showers but spotty flurries cannot be ruled out. Expect to see our high temperatures sitting in the mid 30’s, following a very chilly start to the morning.

16 HOURS AGO