Read full article on original website
Related
NOAA outlook: Will West Virginia have a snowy winter?
An update to the Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast shows colder weather and higher chances of precipitation than the last long-range forecast.
WTRF
Temperatures Continue to Drop
Winter like weather has been the story across the Ohio Valley. Rain showers with snow mixed, flurries yesterday, and cold temperatures today and on the way. Thursday: Cloudy skies yet again. Mostly Cloudy to cloudy skies throughout the day. We are free from the snow showers but spotty flurries cannot be ruled out. Expect to see our high temperatures sitting in the mid 30’s, following a very chilly start to the morning.
wjhl.com
Storm Team 11: Cold and wet, icy mountain mix
Wet weather has arrived this morning with showers in the Tri-Cities. Latest radar available here. Freezing rain has been reported in many locations in western and northwestern North Carolina, as well as in southwest Virginia. The threat for additional freezing rain will keep the same areas in a Winter Weather...
WTRF
Showers and Cold Temperatures Ahead
Some sunshine returned to the Ohio Valley for our day yesterday, but we saw temperatures struggle to get out of the upper 30’s and saw clouds quickly roll in this morning. Rain showers and some flakes can be expect, with temperatures continuing to drop throughout the week. Tuesday: Cloudy...
wsvaonline.com
Buck season returns to West Virginia
Buck firearms hunting season begins today in select counties in West Virginia. You can bet Governor Jim Justice will be in the woods at some point and he encourages hunters to be cautious. Justice also announced the return of the Big Buck Photo Contest, which gives hunters an opportunity to...
Emergency repairs cause lane closure on I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—All exits are now back open. The West Virginia Division of Highways says that I-79 is reduced to one lane near mile marker 0 while crews make repairs to a hole in the bridge deck. The bridge passes over I-77 just past the I-77/79 split. WVDOH says that the hole was discovered […]
Lake-effect snow developing for NWPA region
There is lake-effect snow impacting the northwestern Pennsylvania region that will likely continue into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday, and Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Lake-effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into […]
NBC Washington
Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight, DC Activates Hypothermia Alert
A freeze warning is in effect from midnight this evening to 9 a.m. Monday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures. The warning is for parts of D.C., Prince George’s County and Charles County in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church...
fox5dc.com
Snow falls in Maryland as temperatures drop across DC region
CUMBERLAND, Md. - Some of the first snowflakes of the season fell Tuesday in western Maryland as temperatures across the D.C. region took a plunge. FOX 5's Claire Anderson spotted snow-covered roadways just west of Cumberland on the MDOT traffic cameras along westbound I-68 Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory...
Overdose alert issued for West Virginia counties
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An overdose alert has been issued for 23 counties in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The Department of Health and Human Resources says based on predictive models of surrounding counties the 23 counties are considered at high risk for an increase in overdose […]
Rain and Snow Moving into West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Cold northerly winds gave us a cold weekend in the Mountain State, and colder temperatures will be sticking around for next week. Storm Tacker 13 Meteorologists say the colder weather and below freezing low temperatures means we could see some more snow flurries with the next system. Our predictor shows the next system […]
Flu Season Hits West Virginia Early
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The flu season is here much earlier than expected. Normally, the number of West Virginia flu cases doesn’t peak until mid-February. However, hospitals and pediatric centers are seeing far more cases reported and treated than usual. Mary Jo McGraw, director of infection control and employee health at Beckley ARH, said there […]
Winter weather advisory issued for several central Pa. counties
Update: Snow expected in today’s forecast, but don’t expect much accumulation. A winter weather advisory has been issued for several central Pa. counties, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected in Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties, with the...
WSAZ
Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
8-vehicle crash shuts down I-79N in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—I-79 northbound is shut down due to an accident involving eight vehicles. Four tractor-trailers and four passenger vehicles were involved in the crash which happened between the Big Chimney and Elkview exits. Black ice is believed to be the cause of the crash. Two people were taken to the hospital. There is […]
Eligible West Virginia residents will get help with propane heating expenses
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eligible West Virginia residents will get some help with propane heating expenses this winter. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said that residents who used propane for heating and received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment this past winter will get an automatic $72 payment to help […]
West Virginia Quick Response Teams hold ‘check-ins’ during high-risk overdose alert
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says they are using predictive modeling to prepare for overdose number spikes. This means when they see a spike in overdose numbers in nearby areas, they send out an alert. The first was through social media and lasted 36 hours. During that […]
$60 million investment into Wyoming County announced by Gov. Justice
MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today, November 17, 2022, a $60 million investment into Wyoming County provided by Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT). OSRT’s technology can extract pure metals from coal impoundment mineral waste using Ultra-High Heat without acids or harmful chemicals. The technology recovers 100% of the metals, including all critical, […]
Cold Week ahead in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — A cold front passed through Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia last night pushing out all of the warm tropical moisture leaving us with some very cold conditions over the weekend. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that these colder temperatures will continue into the work week. We are experiencing a 20-degree temperature swing across […]
Studies claim these are West Virginia’s favorite Thanksgiving foods
Two recent studies have declared the most popular Thanksgiving foods in West Virginia, but their answers don't quite line up.
Comments / 1