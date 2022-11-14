Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas HotsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Related
Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
Yardbarker
Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legendary QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Emphatically Answered Fans Question About Whether He’d Consider Being An OC
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has struggled during the 2022 NFL season and fans have been less than enthusiastic about the offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. The Steelers have managed three victories this season and are 3-1 when they score 20 points or more. Pittsburgh fans on social media have been calling for a Steelers legendary signal caller to come out of retirement and take the offensive coordinator position.
Yardbarker
Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR
Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
Yardbarker
Fans React To Location Change For Browns Vs. Bills Game
Given the daunting weather forecast for the Buffalo area, it was a wise decision on the part of the NFL to make the location change to Detriot for the Week 11 Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game. Fans had hilarious reactions to the change that are guaranteed to give anyone...
Browns vs. Bills: 4 Observations from Wednesday's injury report
The initial injury report for the Week 11 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills has been released. Needless to say, the list is long for both of these franchises on opposite ends of the spectrum through 10 weeks of their 2022 campaigns. It was released earlier in the...
NFL makes big decision regarding Buffalo game
It was reported earlier this week that a huge snowstorm was expected to hit the Buffalo area this weekend, with 4-6 feet of snow possible in the area by Sunday. This clearly put the Buffalo Bills’ home matchup against the Cleveland Browns this weekend in jeopardy. The NFL has now made a decision prior to Read more... The post NFL makes big decision regarding Buffalo game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Browns-Bills game moved from Buffalo to Detroit due to snowstorm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The first major snowstorm of the season expected to hit western New York this week prompted the National Football League to relocate the Buffalo Bills’ home game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit. In a news release, the NFL on Thursday...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Sign Former First-Round Defensive End
The Chicago Bears added help to their defensive line. The Chicago Bears need help on the defensive line. The unit has been subpar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are graded dead last in the league in defensive pass rushing. The Bears added depth to the unit on Wednesday.
Buffalo Bills' Highmark Stadium is open to Mother Nature with little protection from impending snowstorm
It's no secret that when lake-effect snow hits Buffalo, Highmark Stadium gets hit too. The Buffalo Bills stadium design provides little protection from the elements – both snow and cold. It is these risks that likely weighed heavily on the NFL to move Sunday's big game out of Buffalo to Detroit.The team said due to public safety concerns the match with the Cleveland Browns will be moved to Ford Field in lower Michigan, where less snow will be falling.
Yardbarker
NFL analyst blasts Bills over new stadium amid upcoming snowstorm
The NFL is monitoring a severe snowstorm expected to affect the Buffalo area this weekend with Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills potentially being impacted. With the game potentially being moved, NFL analyst Warren Sharp made an interesting point as it pertains to the Bills' plan to...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears running back drafted to XFL
A former Chicago Bears running back found a new home. The Chicago Bears had a lot of talent in their preseason backfield at running back. The Chicago Bears kept David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, and rookie running back Trestan Ebner. In the preseason, the Bears tried out undrafted rookie free agent De’Montre Tuggle in the preseason.
Yardbarker
Eagles sign a two-time Pro Bowler to strengthen their run defense
The Philadelphia Eagles run defense just got some serious muscle up front. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph is joining the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal, per ESPN's Tim McManus. Joseph brings experience and much-needed depth to the interior defensive line. He will replace rookie sensation Jordan Davis,...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers’ Receiver Antonio Brown Shares A Private Text Message Sent From Ben Roethlisberger
The duo of former Pittsburgh Steelers ‘ players, Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown was arguably one of the most dynamic and lethal quarterback to wide receiver combinations that the NFL has seen in the 21st century, and maybe ever. According to Statmuse, the two connected for 804 receptions, 10,768 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns through the air. There seemed to be magic occurring on the playing surface when the two took the field alongside one another, but the relationship eventually fizzled and many have wondered if it were at the fault of Brown or potentially an unexpected error by Roethlisberger.
WKYC
Report: Cleveland Browns game vs. Buffalo Bills could be moved due to snow
CLEVELAND — While the Cleveland Browns (3-6) are scheduled to face the Buffalo Bills (6-3) in a Week 11 matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, there's still some question as to where the game will actually be played. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the NFL is continuing to...
Yardbarker
Matt Eberflus hangs injured Bears player out to dry
Matt Eberflus isn’t going to let a little thing like an injury get in the way. Jaylon Johnson’s play against the Detroit Lions was trash. The third-year cornerback was already having a forgettable season heading into the Chicago Bears matchup against the Lions in Week 10. Against the Lions, Johnson was graded by Pro Football Focus as the Bears’ worst player on the field. Johnson was on the Bears’ Week 10 injury report. But head coach Matt Eberflus isn’t interested in hearing players’ excuses.
Game on! Browns will play Bills, just not in Buffalo
The NFL has moved the Cleveland Browns game at Buffalo to Detroit.
Yardbarker
Three bold predictions for Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Under new head coach Jeff Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts are the only remaining NFL team that is undefeated with its current head coach. This week they’ll take on a much better recently undefeated squad in the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly is coming off a division loss to Washington--the same Washington...
Comments / 0