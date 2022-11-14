Read full article on original website
Shout Out from DeSean Jackson Powered Steel Valley’s Cruce Brookins to 333-Yard Rushing Day
MUNHALL, Pa. — Steel Valley quarterback and safety Cruce Brookins led his team past the McGuffey Highlanders with a rushing performance for the ages: 333 yards and six touchdowns. Brookins picked up 132 yards on his first two carries and never looked back. He said he was ready for...
WPIAL Week 12 Spotlight Players
1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you? - I would say my coaches and teammates describe me as a team player because of the way I been able to adjust trying different positions. I am willing to do anything to help the team win.
Women’s soccer falls to Pittsburgh in first round of NCAA Tournament
Women’s soccer (15-2-4, 7-0-4 MAC) lost at Pittsburgh (13-4-3, 5-3-2 ACC) 1-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday evening. The No. 13-seeded Bulls, who were coming off their second Mid-American Conference Championship in program history, couldn’t pull off the upset over No. 4-seeded Pittsburgh, who made the NCAA Tournament for the first time.
Operation Football: This week's featured WPIAL playoff games
PITTSBURGH — Semifinal games will be played in four classes of the WPIAL high school football playoffs this week. Below is a list of playoff games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: McKeesport vs. Aliquippa at Canon-McMillan. Thomas Jefferson vs. Central...
D10 title on the line on Saturday’s Game of the Week
Farrell defeated Sharpsville, 48-7, in week seven earlier in the year.
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 3 of playoffs
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!. Here are the games we are covering this week on Skylights:. Friday. Aliquippa vs. McKeesport (at Canon-McMillan) Shady Side Academy vs. Avonworth. Sto-Rox vs. Beaver...
Pittsburgh did it first
While Pittsburgh is known as the Steel City and innovations in that industry, it lays claim to great inventions in a variety of fields – some that may come as a surprise. • Movie Theaters: The nation’s first movie theater opened along Smithfield Street in 1905, showing short films for a mere – you guessed it – nickel.
What would I tell a Black woman about moving to Pittsburgh?
Editor’s note: This marks the last column from contributor Tereneh Idia, who has been an invaluable voice at the Pittsburgh City Paper over the past few years. We here at the paper wish her all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for all of her hard work and insight.
A century of songs: Pittsburgh trumpet player celebrates 100th birthday
CHURCHILL, Pa. — Longtime Pittsburgh musician Jim Hanna celebrated his 100th birthday in grand style on Tuesday afternoon. In addition to blowing out the candles on his cake, this humble trumpet player took part in a special concert with two bands near and dear to his heart. And even...
District 10 rematch headlines Friday’s Game of the Week
Last year's district champ must get by a familiar foe once again.
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
Missing Pittsburgh girl sought
Pittsburgh police said they are seeking a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen in Homewood on Saturday. Angie’nae Mar is 5-foot-4-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. She has an Afro hairstyle. Anyone with information about the girl’s location is asked to contact police at 412- 323-7141.
"My daddy saw Dan Marino": Rock songs about famous Pittsburghers
Pittsburgh pops up in a lot of music, and not just from native acts like Wiz Khalifa and the late Mac Miller. While the city itself has appeared in songs from "Living in American" by James Brown to “Ode To Pittsburgh” By Loudon Wainwright III, some musicians have focused specifically on celebrities from the area. Pittsburgh City Paper found a few rock songs that pay tribute to artists, actors, and, in one instance, a famous football player who grew up here.
A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years
Gabriel Fontana has been hammering, stitching, and buffing shoes for nearly 75 years. He was 35 and a recent Italian emigrant when he took over his brother-in-law’s Forbes Avenue shoe repair store in the 1970s. Back then, times were good for the trade he’d honed since boyhood. “It...
Tom Hanks will take over the radio on Thanksgiving Day in western Pa.
That’s right! “Hanks-giving Day” is coming. Two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks will be taking over the radio airwaves in Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving Day.
Target 11 Investigates delayed police response times
PITTSBURGH — Delayed police response times in Pittsburgh are leading to safety concerns among some residents, who say they’ve had to wait for officers during emergency situations. Now, some are blaming the slow response on the declining number of city officers. Target 11 has been reporting on police...
German Club takes on Hofbrauhaus
On October 27, Norwin High School’s German Club went on their first trip in over 3 years. The club traveled to the Hofbrauhaus in Pittsburgh. In total, about 40 students attended the restaurant with teacher-chaperone David Street. Students chose what they wanted to try from Hofbrauhaus’ extensive menu, such...
Oakmont rapper’s music blows up
Oakmont’s own rapper, Tyler Eisenbarth, also known as Slushkidd, is known for his music. He got his name from his Xbox gamertag “SlushyMantis716.”. “I get my style from Baby Keem, JID, The Kid Laroi, Cordae, and other people like that,” Eisenbarth said. Unlike many other rappers, Eisenbarth...
Tv show looking for actors in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Here’s your chance to become a paid core background extra for the second season filming of “American Rust”. According to KDKA, Filming will start at the end of November with stars Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, in the Pittsburgh area. Showtime turned down...
