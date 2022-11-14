Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Eater
17 Best Fireside Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles
Los Angeles weather may be temperate most of the time, but there are nights when the city gets legitimately chilly. Luckily, there are myriad restaurants that are great for both dining and warming up next to a fireplace or fire pit. From an old-school tavern to a trendy rooftop restaurant and Craftsman-style cottage, here are the best restaurants for coziness and comfort during those cold winter months in LA.
Eater
Mélisse and Boa Steakhouse Are Among the Top-Grossing Restaurants in America
Burbank’s Castaway, West Hollywood’s Boa Steakhouse, and Santa Monica’s two-Michelin-star Mélisse are among the top 100 grossing independent restaurants in the country, according to trade publication Restaurant Business. Despite being the second largest metropolitan area in the U.S., the Los Angeles area only has seven restaurants on the publication’s annual list, which is mostly populated by businesses in Chicago, New York City, Las Vegas, and South Florida. Compared to those locales, Los Angeles restaurants simply don’t have the large footprints or big dinner expenditures that the likes of Maple & Ash in Chicago, Lavo in New York City, or Top of the World in Las Vegas can garner.
Eater
Bazaar No More: SLS Hotel Brings a French, Video-Enhanced Tasting Menu to Beverly Hills
The SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills debuts a new dining concept called Le Monde this Thursday, November 17. The French-themed pop-up features a four-course menu that is accompanied by an animated, 3D show designed by TableMation Studios. (The Ritz-Carlton hotel served a similar immersive dining experience last year in the now-closed WP-24 space.)
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 18 - 20
Check out the latest in toys and collectibles at DesignerCon. View the future of the auto industry at the L.A. Auto Show. Visit the Enchanted Forest of Light. Attend Bob Baker Marionette Theater's telethon.
Eater
A GoFundMe Supports LA’s Top Tlayuda Maker After Brazen Burglary
A new GoFundMe page is seeking donations to support South LA street food sensation and former Smorgasburg vendor Poncho’s Tlayudas after a burglary that allegedly occurred Monday night. Founder Alfonso “Poncho” Martinez posted on Instagram that “essential work tools” were stolen from a South Central basement; a video he posted shows two men loading items onto a truck. The GoFundMe page states that the equipment included a cooktop gas grill, speaker boxes, a stainless steel cooking grate, and a customized canopy.
5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now
Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
Skip the L.A. beach towns you know, and visit this one instead
Don't miss this awesome SoCal beach town.
laloyolan.com
Meals under $10 for the hungry college student: Earle’s on Crenshaw
There is a hidden element to taste, one measured not by traditional flavors like sweet and savory but in terms of heart and feeling. At Earle’s, those sensations are found the second you walk through the doors. The space is warm and inviting. The sweet, fatty, barbecue scent of the grill lures you in, and co-owner, Duane Earle, greets you like an old friend.
Eater
Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles
In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
Eater
LA’s All-Halal Lebanese Mexican Sensation Is Expanding to Dearborn
Fatima’s Grill — one of Los Angeles County’s busiest restaurants with Lebanese Mexican roots — is making its way to metro Detroit. The wildly popular chain famous for its Flamin’ Hot Cheetos-laced asada fries, halal shawarma platters, and birria crunchwraps — will open its first Michigan location at 14600 Warren Ave., founder Ali Elreda confirmed with Eater on Thursday.
easyreadernews.com
After a decade of conflict over Sand Dune Park, Manhattan Beach forged a lasting peace
Over the past six months, Manhattan Beach’s public works department removed 100 tons of dead vegetation, planted 320 trees and plants, installed new irrigation, and refurbished the utility building at Sand Dune Park. And trucked 650 tons of sand from the bottom of the dune, and dumped it at the top of the dune.
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 18-24
Preparing for Thanksgiving can be stressful so remember to take a little time out from all that cleaning, grocery shopping and cooking to take care of yourself. Wander throughout one of the nighttime light exhibits, catch a new play or give back to your community to recharge. If you have family and friends in town for the holiday, take them to see what Southern California has to offer.
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food Insecurity
You may know Tiffany Haddish from her breakout role in Girls Trip, her roles in Night School,Like a Boss and other accolades. Throughout her career, her vivacious personality and transparency about her upbringing amassed support and fans from all over. Before stardom, Haddish was no stranger to poverty and homelessness. Now that she has climbed levels to success, she wants to pay it forward by giving back to her community. In 2021, Haddish incorporated 'Diaspora Groceries,' the grocery store she wants to build in south central Los Angeles; the name to honor the people who have been removed from their native land.
Eater
Howlin’ Ray’s Pasadena Is Already the Most Scorching-Hot Opening of the Year
Remember 2016, when Nashville-style hot chicken was still fairly hard to find in Los Angeles? Locals sampled the regional dish by way of an occasional pop-up by Hotville Chicken’s Kim Prince, and by visiting the Howlin’ Ray’s truck, which launched in 2015. Fast-forward to 2022. Google “hot...
Complex
LOEWE Opens Los Angeles Flagship in Beverly Hills
LOEWE’s new flagship in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles is now open. The Rodeo Drive space, which boasts a design based on creative director Jonathan Anderson’s Casa LOEWE concept, brings men’s and women’s ready-to-wear pieces together with a collection of art and pottery across 3,067 square feet. Taking charge in the larger design is the color blue, which leads the intended experience while serving as a nod to the oft-blue skies of a limitlessly beautiful California.
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
Eater
Randy’s Donuts Celebrates 70 Years With a Giant Block Party and Throwback Prices
Randy’s Donuts turns 70 today, and LA’s iconic doughnut maker marks the milestone by offering throwback 70-cent prices on any classic doughnut. The price applies while visiting any Randy’s location from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. today, with a 12-doughnut limit per person. If heading to Inglewood, there’s new anniversary merchandise available for sale in-store and online. In addition, Inglewood’s mayor will also be on-site, with a DJ, photo booth, and free Pink’s Hot Dogs until there are none left.
Eater
A Daughter Honors Her Mother’s Dreams at This New SGV Vietnamese Restaurant
While the new Pho Ever in Alhambra bears the same name as its two other locations in Gardena and Little Tokyo, it’s vastly different in myriad ways. Hanli Su opened the Alhambra location in late October as an outlet for her mother Lani Nguyen’s passions for cooking, baking, and painting. “The first two locations were my parents’ means of survival when we first moved here from Vietnam,” says Su. “They were trying to put a roof over our heads and send us to school. With this location, we wanted to fulfill [my mom’s] creative side, rather than have her focus on money or survival.”
foxla.com
This LA dessert shop is the best in California, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - If you've got a sweet tooth, turns out you don't have to go too far to get the best desserts in California. Yelp recently ranked where you can get the best pastries in every state and California's is right here in Los Angeles. Artelice Patisserie - which...
foxla.com
These 37 California restaurants just got added to the Michelin Guide
LOS ANGELES - Whether you're in the mood for sushi or Italian, French, or a classic burger and fries, California is chock-full of restaurants offering something for everyone. The Michelin Guide recently added 37 restaurants to its California listings, classifying them as "new" so foodies can enjoy them before the annual revealing of the full selection on Dec. 5 at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.
