FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hartselle Enquirer
Divided Hartselle school board picks Clayton for next superintendent
A narrowly divided Hartselle City Board of Education voted Tuesday to hire a new superintendent. By a 3-2 margin, the school board voted to approve James Clemens High Principal Brian Clayton as the new superintendent, but the two opposing board members said they were not given enough time to make a decision and Clayton’s selection doesn’t reflect the mood of the city’s residents to whom they’ve spoken.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Madison County Education Retirees Association Acknowledges Retired Teachers
Retired Teacher’s Day is Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The Madison County Education Retirees Association (MCERA) joins other associations in the state by acknowledging the contributions of its retirees. Recognizing the contributions retired educators have made, the Alabama Legislature passed Act No. 90-183 to honor Alabama’s education retirees. The joint...
WAFF
Madison City Schools to announce initiative to reduce statewide bus driver shortage
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison City School district along with the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) will announce a program Wednesday that will aim to ease Alabama’s school bus driver shortage. According to John Peck with Madison City Schools, the district participated in a pilot program over the...
theredstonerocket.com
Redstone workers fill ranks of prep football officials
As usual this year, many of the high school football officials in North Alabama are members of the Redstone workforce. The North Alabama Football Officials Association held its annual end-of-season banquet Nov. 7 in the Rocket City Tavern located at Redstone Gateway. Seventy people attended, including spouses. “We have 90...
WAAY-TV
Austin High senior gives back to Morgan County community
One Austin High School student has made it her mission to help support elementary school kids by providing much-needed reading materials. This comes after growing concerns about a decline in reading proficiency due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "This idea, it just came in my head, and I was like, 'I...
The Alabama restaurant that’s ‘as mom-and-pop as it gets’
For three generations, Tuscumbia’s Claunch family has kept the folks in the northwest corner of Alabama well-fed. Longtime residents remember the old Pete’s Café, which Pete and Lucille Claunch opened on Fifth Street downtown in the late 1940s and continued to operate into the early 1970s. Then,...
Madison Council approves new funding agreement with Town Madison
The City of Madison has approved a funding agreement with Town Madison that will have the city spend over $36 million to expand the interstate interchange for the community.
$1.1 billion solar facility to open in Lawrence County
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday afternoon that First Solar will be opening a facility in Lawrence County that's expected to be commissioned sometime in 2025 and could create over 700 jobs.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle announces pick for city’s next police chief
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle wants the city’s interim police chief to become the department’s permanent leader. The elevation of Interim Police Chief Kirk Giles to the position of police chief is one of Battle’s appointments he’s asking the Huntsville City Council to approve at its Thursday meeting.
Team from Black college in central Alabama quits tournament after racial abuse
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A women’s volleyball team at a small, historically Black college withdrew from their conference tournament in Alabama after a member was subjected to racial abuse during an awards banquet, officials said. A Talladega College player using a feature that allows nearby cellphones to transfer data to each other received a “racially […]
Alabama improving crosswalk where JSU student Leah Tarvin was killed
The Alabama Department of Transportation will be making changes on Highway 21 near Jacksonville State University following the death of student Leah Tarvin, who was hit by a vehicle nearly two weeks ago and died days later. Transportation Director John Cooper and other ALDOT officials met with JSU President Dr....
WAAY-TV
Remembering a beloved Madison County school social worker
Kristin Masterski died in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Moores Mill Road on Monday. People who knew her spoke of her impact on so many schoolchildren. A volunteer firefighter in Moores Mill who lives in the area also spoke to WAAY 31 about what makes this road so dangerous.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Huntsville, AL
Home to more than 200,000 people as of the 2020 census, Huntsville is the most populous city in the state of Alabama. Also known as the Rocket City, it's the county seat of Madison County and is also part of the counties Limestone and Morgan. One of the early settlers,...
WAAY-TV
Hartselle's Jack Smith signs with Arkansas; Huntsville's Natalie Chapuran signs with South Alabama
A pair of North Alabama athletes signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. At Hartselle High School, star pitcher Jack Smith signed his NLI to play baseball for one of the best programs in the country at Arkansas. Smith is not only a star baseball player but also the starting quarterback for the Hartselle Tigers football team.
WAFF
Decatur Mayor admits to violating city short-term rental ordinance
U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber. Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee. Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee. Para-cycling Road World Cup coming to Huntsville. Updated: 11 hours ago. Para-cycling Road World...
Huntsville Underground: Horizontal and vertical caving
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you ever find yourself amongst a group of cavers, you'll quickly find out the words 'horizontal and vertical' are staples in conversation. That's because there are two types of caving: horizontal and vertical!. Horizontal caving is when you can walk into a cave, with a...
wbrc.com
A creek runs through it
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jahn Coppey grew up working in his grandfather’s vineyards. His wife Janie was from the Duck Springs community in rural Etowah county. They met in Huntsville where Jahn had come to work for NASA. Twenty years ago, their combined backgrounds brought them back to Janie’s home where they started Wills Creek Vineyards and Winery.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Health Ratings Oct. 31 through Nov. 5
Dairy Queen-Priceville, 3219 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur, 88. Magnolia Motel, 1101 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 90. Canton House of Decatur, 609 14th St., SE, Decatur, 93. Austinville Elementary, 2320 Clara Avenue, SW, Decatur, 93. Pigskin All Sport Bar B Q, 400 Nance ford Road, Hartselle, 93. Josie’s, 109 Second Avenue,...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
WAAY-TV
33 years later: Gary Dobbs remembers the 1989 Airport Road tornado
Nov. 15, 1989, is a day etched into the minds of many North Alabamians. Former WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Gary Dobbs is no exception. "We knew it was bad, because it had been bad," Dobbs said. "It had been bad in Mississippi, in Louisiana, in Texas, in the hours and days before the threat got to us."
