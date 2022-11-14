ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

Hartselle Enquirer

Divided Hartselle school board picks Clayton for next superintendent

A narrowly divided Hartselle City Board of Education voted Tuesday to hire a new superintendent. By a 3-2 margin, the school board voted to approve James Clemens High Principal Brian Clayton as the new superintendent, but the two opposing board members said they were not given enough time to make a decision and Clayton’s selection doesn’t reflect the mood of the city’s residents to whom they’ve spoken.
HARTSELLE, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Madison County Education Retirees Association Acknowledges Retired Teachers

Retired Teacher’s Day is Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The Madison County Education Retirees Association (MCERA) joins other associations in the state by acknowledging the contributions of its retirees. Recognizing the contributions retired educators have made, the Alabama Legislature passed Act No. 90-183 to honor Alabama’s education retirees. The joint...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Redstone workers fill ranks of prep football officials

As usual this year, many of the high school football officials in North Alabama are members of the Redstone workforce. The North Alabama Football Officials Association held its annual end-of-season banquet Nov. 7 in the Rocket City Tavern located at Redstone Gateway. Seventy people attended, including spouses. “We have 90...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Austin High senior gives back to Morgan County community

One Austin High School student has made it her mission to help support elementary school kids by providing much-needed reading materials. This comes after growing concerns about a decline in reading proficiency due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "This idea, it just came in my head, and I was like, 'I...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Remembering a beloved Madison County school social worker

Kristin Masterski died in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Moores Mill Road on Monday. People who knew her spoke of her impact on so many schoolchildren. A volunteer firefighter in Moores Mill who lives in the area also spoke to WAAY 31 about what makes this road so dangerous.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Huntsville, AL

Home to more than 200,000 people as of the 2020 census, Huntsville is the most populous city in the state of Alabama. Also known as the Rocket City, it's the county seat of Madison County and is also part of the counties Limestone and Morgan. One of the early settlers,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Hartselle's Jack Smith signs with Arkansas; Huntsville's Natalie Chapuran signs with South Alabama

A pair of North Alabama athletes signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. At Hartselle High School, star pitcher Jack Smith signed his NLI to play baseball for one of the best programs in the country at Arkansas. Smith is not only a star baseball player but also the starting quarterback for the Hartselle Tigers football team.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur Mayor admits to violating city short-term rental ordinance

U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber. Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee. Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee. Para-cycling Road World Cup coming to Huntsville. Updated: 11 hours ago. Para-cycling Road World...
DECATUR, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville Underground: Horizontal and vertical caving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you ever find yourself amongst a group of cavers, you'll quickly find out the words 'horizontal and vertical' are staples in conversation. That's because there are two types of caving: horizontal and vertical!. Horizontal caving is when you can walk into a cave, with a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

A creek runs through it

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jahn Coppey grew up working in his grandfather’s vineyards. His wife Janie was from the Duck Springs community in rural Etowah county. They met in Huntsville where Jahn had come to work for NASA. Twenty years ago, their combined backgrounds brought them back to Janie’s home where they started Wills Creek Vineyards and Winery.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan County Health Ratings Oct. 31 through Nov. 5

Dairy Queen-Priceville, 3219 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur, 88. Magnolia Motel, 1101 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 90. Canton House of Decatur, 609 14th St., SE, Decatur, 93. Austinville Elementary, 2320 Clara Avenue, SW, Decatur, 93. Pigskin All Sport Bar B Q, 400 Nance ford Road, Hartselle, 93. Josie’s, 109 Second Avenue,...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

33 years later: Gary Dobbs remembers the 1989 Airport Road tornado

Nov. 15, 1989, is a day etched into the minds of many North Alabamians. Former WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Gary Dobbs is no exception. "We knew it was bad, because it had been bad," Dobbs said. "It had been bad in Mississippi, in Louisiana, in Texas, in the hours and days before the threat got to us."
HUNTSVILLE, AL

