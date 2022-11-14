Coatesville police release new vide of hit-and-run driver

Coatesville police release new video of hit-and-run driver 01:46

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- It's been nearly two months since the Coatesville Police Department says a hit-and-run driver left a man badly hurt. Now, investigators are releasing new surveillance video hoping to find the driver who's responsible.

In the video, a driver is seen striking a man and then driving away on Sept. 16 just before 9 p.m. on West Lincoln Highway and Strode Avenue.

"Coatesville units arrived and found the victim, which was a 58-year-old white male, laying in the westbound lane of West Lincoln Highway," Corp. Paul Antonucci said.

Police say the driver continued down the street without helping the victim or calling 911.

Police say they found the man laying on the ground with his ear bleeding and serious injuries. He spent several days in the hospital.

"Ambulance, medics were on scene, then he was transferred to the closest local medical facility," Antonucci said.

Police hope the driver will turn himself in.

"Do the right thing," Antonucci said. "You left a gentleman who is now leaning on his family to help him get around, severe injuries."

Police say after speaking with eyewitnesses and looking over surveillance video, they were able to piece together the type of car and hope the community keeps an eye out for it.

"We do understand that it was a darker, dark black with dark tint Jeep, possibly Compass," Antonucci said.

Police say this is one of three or four hit-and-run incidents in a six-week period in the area.

If you know anything about the incident, Coatesville police are asking you to contact them immediately.