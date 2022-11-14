ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

Coatesville police release new vide of hit-and-run driver

By Marcella Baietto
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

Coatesville police release new video of hit-and-run driver 01:46

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- It's been nearly two months since the Coatesville Police Department says a hit-and-run driver left a man badly hurt. Now, investigators are releasing new surveillance video hoping to find the driver who's responsible.

In the video, a driver is seen striking a man and then driving away on Sept. 16 just before 9 p.m. on West Lincoln Highway and Strode Avenue.

"Coatesville units arrived and found the victim, which was a 58-year-old white male, laying in the westbound lane of West Lincoln Highway," Corp. Paul Antonucci said.

Police say the driver continued down the street without helping the victim or calling 911.

Police say they found the man laying on the ground with his ear bleeding and serious injuries. He spent several days in the hospital.

"Ambulance, medics were on scene, then he was transferred to the closest local medical facility," Antonucci said.

Police hope the driver will turn himself in.

"Do the right thing," Antonucci said. "You left a gentleman who is now leaning on his family to help him get around, severe injuries."

Police say after speaking with eyewitnesses and looking over surveillance video, they were able to piece together the type of car and hope the community keeps an eye out for it.

"We do understand that it was a darker, dark black with dark tint Jeep, possibly Compass," Antonucci said.

Police say this is one of three or four hit-and-run incidents in a six-week period in the area.

If you know anything about the incident, Coatesville police are asking you to contact them immediately.

morethanthecurve.com

East Norriton Township police identify suspect in Germantown Pike ATV incident. An arrest warrant has been issued

The East Norriton Township Police Department provided an update on November 15th about the October 29th incident first reported by MoreThanTheCurve.com involving a video that showed riders of ATVs on Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and East Norriton Township. In the video, one of the ATV riders attempts to open the door of a vehicle the riders had boxed in. According to the update from the police, one of the suspects has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
CBS Philly

Man sought for allegedly stalking, beating, robbing mom, son in Point Breeze

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a man wanted for stalking, beating and then robbing a mother and her son.Police say the 54-year-old mother and her 21-year-old son were beaten in South Philadelphia's Point Breeze section.Investigators hope that sharing surveillance video can help them find the suspect. Warning: the video may be disturbing to some viewers. On most days, Point Breeze is filled with families walking around the Di Silvestro Playground, but nearly two weeks ago on Nov. 7, a brutal beating and robbery hit what neighbors call a close-knit community."Now it's getting kind of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Elderly Delco Man Had Meth In His Home, Say Police

A Delaware County man faces misdemeanor drug charges after police say they found methamphetamine in his home. Paul Peter Kazunas, 61, of Upland Borough, was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 16 and held at George W. Hill Correctional Facility in lieu of $40,000 bail, state court records show. Officers arrested...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Child struck by vehicle in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County 911 Dispatch has confirmed that a 3-year-old child was struck by a vehicle in East Lampeter Township late Wednesday night. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene on Old Philadelphia Pike and Campus Drive at 10:55 p.m. on Nov. 16. Police believe the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police in Lancaster County searching for missing woman

Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing woman. Pennsylvania State Police and the Columbia Police Department are searching for Elaine Wright, 70, who was last seen in the area of Concord Lane in Columbia on Nov. 15 around 5 a.m. Wright is driving a 2005 silver Honda Pilot...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Police raid 2 homes in Reading, firearms seized, 3 arrested

Three people were arrested and several firearms seized Wednesday during police raids in two different parts of the City of Reading. The raids stem from a firearms trafficking and theft investigation in conjunction with the Central Berks Regional Police Department. The investigation was led by Reading Police Criminal Investigator Eric...
READING, PA
CBS Philly

15-year-old boy shot 5 times inside car in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot five times, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. It happened at Hunting Park Avenue and G Street.Police say a gunman shot the teen five times inside of a car in North Philadelphia.The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.The teen is critical at an area hospital, police say.No arrests have been made.A motive has yet to be determined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Vineland, NJ, Police Looking For Suspect, Ask For Public’s Help

Officials with the Vineland Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an investigation. Police aren't saying what the man may have done. If you can help police identify the man in the above photo, you're urged to contact Ofc. Nelson at cnelson@vinelandcity.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip to VPD.TIPS; reference VPD #22-47620.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Deadly Shooting Followed Argument About Neighbor's Dog: Report

A dispute over a dog led to the deadly shooting of its owner, NJ Advance Media reports. Officers responding to the shooting report at the Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, Gloucester County around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 found through witness interviews that Zachary A. Lahneman had opened fire at a neighbor following a dispute about a dog, the outlet said, quoting a criminal complaint.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
FOX 43

Homicide charges filed in connection to May beating

YORK, Pa. — Three men have been charged in connection to the beating death of a 35-year-old man in May. On May 18, Zachary Young was beaten to death. According to police, the assaults consisted of multiple punches to Young's head and body, as well as several kicks to multiple parts of his body.
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Ex-Philly cop convicted of manslaughter to be sentenced on Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Thursday, a former Philadelphia police officer convicted of manslaughter will learn his fate. A jury found Eric Ruch Jr. guilty in the shooting death of an unarmed man back in 2017.That sentencing hearing is set to take place around 9 a.m. This is the first jury trial conviction of an officer for an on-duty killing in Philadelphia's recorded history.  It's also the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer was on trial for murder.A jury found Eric Ruch guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime in the murder of Dennis Plowden. Plowden, was reportedly dazed, sitting on the ground and raising his left hand when Ruch fired his service weapon at his head. He was unarmed.The jury deliberated for a little more than two days, Before handing down their guilty verdict.CBS3 has been told the family of the deceased will be present for victim impact statements.Ruch and other officers testified that they thought Plowden was reaching for a gun. Ruch faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.The city paid out $1.2 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought on by Plowden's widow.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria

NEWARK, DE – The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of 22-year-old Erik Hilton, of Bear for a stabbing murder he committed at a Newark pizzeria Sunday night. According to police, on Sunday, shortly after 6 pm, officers arrived at La Piazza Di Caruso, located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, for a report of an assault. “Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, DE, inside the store with multiple stab wounds,” police reported. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. “Further investigation determined The post Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
