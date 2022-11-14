GOP could keep control of Pa. house, depending on these 2 races

Could GOP keep control of Pa. house? Eyes on 2 races 02:06

HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Republicans have pulled ahead in two key Pennsylvania state house races, which could help them keep control of the chamber by the slimmest margin.

In Bucks County, Republican Joseph Hogan leads Democrat Mark Moffa by 114 votes. And in Montgomery County, just 14 votes separate Republican William Todd Stephens and his Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato.

The races are still too close to call.

Last week, state Democrats claimed they flipped the state house for the first time since 2010; Republicans claim that celebration is premature.

Democrats did have a successful Election Day in Pennsylvania. Josh Shapiro beat out Republican Doug Mastriano to become the commonwealth's next governor, while John Fetterman won Pat Toomey's Senate seat to defeat Mehmet Oz.

But whether Democrats take the state house or merely make big gains in what was supposed to be a "red wave" midterm election, how did those house Democrats do it? One Democratic state representative has an idea

"Voters came out understanding that our very democracy was at stake. And women's access to make their own decisions about their health care was also at stake," said Rep. Leanne Krueger (D-Delaware County).

But some GOP strategists say the answer has more to do with the top of the Republican ticket.

"I think the GOP nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano, lagging as far back as he did, certainly hurt candidates," said Christopher Nicholas, a veteran GOP political consultant. "Because now they had to run anywhere from 5 to 10 points ahead of him, especially in those key districts in suburban Philadelphia."

Newly drawn districts after the 2020 Census also helped Democrats. Still, Krueger says "it's not just about redistricting."

Democrats definitely got more voters to the polls this election. In House disricts where both parties were on the ballot, statewide voters in 2020 preferred Republican House candidates by four points over Democrats.

In 2022, those voters favored Democrats by two points.