The Hollywood Gossip

Zach Roloff Gives "Tough" on Son Update in Wake of Serious Surgery

Zach Roloff has taken a break from feuding with his father to answer a question about a much younger and far more adorable family member. Earlier this week, the Little People, Big World star posted a selfie on Instagram, including with the close-up a caption that reads as follows:. “Just...
NBC News

Hoda shares daughter Haley’s milestone: No more diapers!

Hoda Kotb's daughter Haley just celebrated a major milestone. On Monday, the proud mom revealed that Haley, 5, has graduated from pull-up diapers to underwear. The mother of two shared the exciting news while catching up with Jenna Bush Hager during the first of five live "Today with Hoda & Jenna" shows in Studio 6A this week.

