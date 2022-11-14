Read full article on original website
BRONSON, MI. — The Bronson MS boys basketball teams earned a hard fought sweep over Reading on Wednesday night, winning both the seventh and eighth grade games. In the seventh grade game the Vikings defeated Reading by the score of 46-31, securing their first win of the season. ...
Defending champion Highland playing with chip on their shoulder
"This team has worked really hard and they have had a chip on their shoulder ever since we started at the end of May because they see social media and they listen, and people think maybe we wont be very good without Jose," coach Justin Woody said. "You know, you cant replace 40 points and 20 rebounds, but you can do it with 5 people picking up the slack collectively."
